Operations Manager: Fairmount Park Conservancy

Organizational Overview:

Fairmount Park Conservancy exists to champion Philadelphia’s parks. We lead capital projects and historic preservation efforts, foster neighborhood park stewardship, attract and leverage investments, and develop innovative programs throughout the 10,200 acres that include Fairmount Park and more than 200 neighborhood parks around the city.

Position Overview:

The Operations Manager (OM) is responsible for administering HR processes, business technology and office support for all staff, staff benefits and organizational insurance plans, maintaining personnel policies and procedures, providing guidance and interpretation of benefits and policies to staff, keeping track of industry trends, and meeting with the company’s senior management team to make suggestions and recommendations regarding the company’s procedures and policies in relation to its personnel. This position will play a central role in the Conservancy’s formalization of equity practices in hiring. Additionally, this position requires discretion, organization and strong interpersonal skills. Training or experience in conflict resolution and workplace diversity and equity practices are strongly preferred.

Responsibilities:

IT support – liaise with and manage Fairmount Park Conservancy’s IT service provider, track staff IT needs including computers and other needed accessories, monitor and acquire tech (phones, iPads, hot spots), in-office phone system support, annual tech survey

Manage organizational insurance portfolio, including case tracking, programmatic COI’s and compliance, insurance audits, annual renewal support

HR management and oversight including onboarding, seperation, benefits enrollment, retirement plan management

Refresh employee handbook annually

Create procedures manual for staff – how to use and obtain resources

Annual renewal support for leadership and staff

Office supplies and operations – copy machine leases, mail machine leases, furnishing and supplies

Liaise with the Facilities & Landscape Manager on equipment reservation, insurance and other facilities needs; with Controller on budget management for organizational operational needs

Provides and tracks keys to Fairmount Park Conservancy assets – system wide

Reports to CFOO

Other Duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Must have a valid driver’s license and daily access to a vehicle

Strong knowledge of human resources and policy guidelines (both legal and best practices);

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to work inclusively across lines of difference in a variety of settings;

Proficiency with basic computer skills and best practices in security, such as password managers, multi-factor authentication, etc.;

Flexibility and willingness to research and learn new tools, technology, and resources;

Exceptional organizational skills and a system-oriented working style in order to manage personnel records, benefits, and hiring searches;

Creativity, problem-solving skills, and a self-starting attitude necessary to identify and initiate areas for improvement;

Flexibility, patience, and willingness to learn;

Excellent writing, communication, and listening skills; and

Excellent judgment along with experience exercising discretion and confidentiality

PHR/SHRM-CP or SPHR/SHRM-SCP a plus

Compensation:

The salary range for this position is $55,000 – $65,000. Additionally, Fairmount Park Conservancy offers a generous benefits package including health, dental, and vision, as well as life, disability and retirement.

Anti-Discrimination Policy:

The Fairmount Park Conservancy does not discriminate based on ethnicity, race, gender or sexual orientation and encourages all qualified individuals to apply.

To Apply:

Thank you for your interest in the Fairmount Park Conservancy. Please prepare a formal letter of interest, resume, three work related references, and salary requirements as either PDF or Word documents and submit at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/d250369117dd488baa22a899d5c26268.

Please, no phone calls or mailed applications. Deadline for application is August 15, 2021. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis