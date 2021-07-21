Development Director: CeaseFirePA

A successful Development & Communications Director will be a mission-focused, results-driven, collaborative and creative individual with experience in growing and diversifying fundraising streams through major donor outreach, sponsorships and small-donor engagement. They will work directly with the Executive Director to expand our major donor pipeline while crafting a scalable small-donor program. They will collaborate with CeaseFirePA’s Communication Manager, who reports to them, to craft compelling narratives to make a case across our fundraising and organizing programs.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Development: 80%

Communications: 20%

Direct Report: Communications Manager

The Development and Communications Director will be responsible for creating and managing a multi-pronged fundraising strategy to grow revenue by 30 percent to $1.2 million by the end of 2023 by:

Crafting case for giving that will build on CeaseFirePA’s unique brand as the state’s only gun violence prevention organization and identify the impact of the work our donors support;

as the state’s only gun violence prevention organization and identify the impact of the work our donors support; Enhancing our major donor pipeline by designing effective, motivating cultivation strategies, meeting with existing and potential donors, and creating compelling activities to increase engagement;

by designing effective, motivating cultivation strategies, meeting with existing and potential donors, and creating compelling activities to increase engagement; Building a small-donor program that delivers a return on investment , ultimately leading to a six-figure effort to expand our donor base to more than 5,000 givers across the Commonwealth;

, ultimately leading to a six-figure effort to expand our donor base to more than 5,000 givers across the Commonwealth; Collaborating with a team of organizers and advocates to amplify the story of their work to our financial backers and create a culture of fundraising within the organization;

to amplify the story of their work to our financial backers and create a culture of fundraising within the organization; Adapting quickly by managing multiple projects, rapidly synthesizing information to raise funds to support organizational needs;

rapidly synthesizing information to raise funds to support organizational needs; Designing effective fundraising systems and tools to track results, evaluate strategies, and identify potential opportunities for improvement;

to track results, evaluate strategies, and identify potential opportunities for improvement; Assisting with foundation grants, as needed, by identifying potential opportunities, assisting with draft of proposals and meeting with potential funders;

QUALIFICATIONS:

7+ years of experience in development, including experience with directly soliciting funds from major donors and crafting small dollar fundraising campaigns;

2+ years of management experience, ideally including overseeing fundraising or communications staff

Self-starter able to work independently who enjoys creating and implementing new initiatives, including making a persuasive case for implementation;

Compelling storyteller able to construct a motivation for giving from conception to production;

Exceptional written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills;

Proven success in developing and implementing fundraising appeals through donor outreach, direct mail, digital programs, or other medium;

Superior attention to detail

Thrives on managing several projects at the same time

Experience working with CRMs and digital marketing tools to drive fundraising (we use Salsa but similar programs suffice)

LOCATION: Philadelphia, PA

SALARY & BENEFITS: Salary is $75,000+ depending on ability. As a full-time position, the Development and Communications Director is eligible for our excellent benefits package including fully-covered health care, paid time off, and our 401(k) plan.

NRG Consulting Group is assisting with this search. Please email jobs@nrgconsultinggroup.org with any questions.

We strongly encourage all interested individuals to apply, and allow us to evaluate the knowledge, skills, and abilities that you demonstrate using an intentional equity lens. Research suggests that women; Indigenous, Black, Asian, Pacific Islanders, other persons of color; and individuals with differing abilities are less likely than men and white job-seekers to apply for positions unless they are confident they meet 100% of the listed qualifications. If you’re interested, we want to hear from you.

CeaseFirePA provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

We value a diverse workforce. CeaseFirePA encourages women, people of color, persons with disabilities, people with records of arrest or conviction, veterans, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals to apply.