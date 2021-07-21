Operations Manager: Juvenile Law Center

Juvenile Law Center advocates for rights, dignity, equity and opportunity for youth in the child welfare and justice systems.

Founded in 1975, Juvenile Law Center is the first non-profit, public interest law firm for children in the country. Through litigation, appellate advocacy and submission of amicus (friend-of-the-court) briefs, policy reform, public education, training, consulting, and strategic communications, we fight for children who come into contact with the child welfare and justice systems. Widely published and internationally recognized as leaders in the field, Juvenile Law Center has substantially shaped the development of law and policy on behalf of youth. We strive to ensure that laws, policies, and practices affecting youth advance racial and economic equity and are rooted in research, consistent with children’s unique developmental characteristics, and reflective of international human rights values. Current issues can be found here.

Juvenile Law Center is committed to advancing equity both internally and in our advocacy work. We recognize the urgency and necessity of actively building and supporting diverse leadership at Juvenile Law Center and in the field more broadly. We are committed to actively recruiting and hiring from communities most impacted by our work. Applicants working to advance equity and who identify with these impacted communities are strongly encouraged to apply and self-identify during the application process.

Position Purpose

The Operations Manager supports the management of Juvenile Law Center’s human resources, administrative, financial, and IT functions. The Operations Manager must be a problem-solver, a strategic and organized thinker, demonstrate initiative, and be able to work well while managing multiple tasks simultaneously. The Operations Manager must be able to work with all staff, contractors, and partners within their role. This position requires proficient oral and written communication skills; ability to interact with a wide range of stakeholders including staff, board members, foundation staff, vendors and consultants, donors and potential donors; excellent interpersonal and research skills; financial management skills; and the ability to work effectively in a team. This position supports the work of the Chief Operating Officer and other senior leadership staff as needed.

Due to the pandemic, Juvenile Law Center’s office remains closed. This position will work remotely until we are able to safely return to the office.

Essential Functions (include, but not limited to)

Human Resources

Partner with the Chief Operating Officer and other members of the leadership team to understand and execute the organizations human resource and talent strategy including overseeing all hiring processes in accordance with office hiring policies, staff retention and engagement, and support performance management processes for general and project supervision

Administer various employee benefits programs, such as group health, flexible spending accounts, dental and vision, accident and disability, life insurance, 401(k), and wellness benefits

Conduct periodic benefits orientations and new-hire orientations

Finance and Grant Administration

Work closely with the Chief Operating Officer, supporting the overall financial management and grants administration of Juvenile Law Center

Maintain accounting for the organization, including inputting all income and expenses into QuickBooks; facilitate payment of vendors, which may include verification of federal ID numbers and resolving discrepancies; prepare, post, verify, and record income and donations

Ensure procedures and policies for in-house accounting processes are followed for reimbursement requests submitted by staff, while ensuring their accuracy and completeness, and resolving coding allocation issues when needed

Provide outside auditors with assistance; gather necessary account information and documents to perform annual audit

Use Salesforce for Nonprofits to accurately process single and multi-year foundation grants according to JLC policies and procedures

Assist with the assembly and submission of grant requests and grant reports, including proposal narratives, organizational information and supporting documentation

Supervise administrative support staff in actively calendaring and tracking grant submission process and reporting cycle due dates – from initial inquiry to grant close out to ensure timely submission of all required materials

Supervise administrative support staff in reconciling staff credit cards and other accounting tasks as assigned

Administration and Operations Management

Support the Chief Operating Officer on the organization’s administrative and operational processes, with a goal of continuously developing and improving systems

Support the management of Board activities, as well as our board engagement tool BoardEffect

Plan and oversee short and long-term office space needs, including internal staff moves and changes, furniture needs, general office environment

Facilitate maintenance of office equipment including cleaning, maintenance, and repairs

Supervise administrative support staff in performing assigned administrative duties such as project administrative support, front desk management, answering phones, sorting and distributing mail, preparing documents, recording meeting minutes, maintaining and ordering office and kitchen supplies, maintaining efficient system for other staff to access files and records, and other related duties as assigned

Responsibility Level:

The Operations Manager reports to the Chief Operating Officer. The Operations Manager supervises administrative support staff.

Qualifications and Essential Skills:

Commitment to the mission and vision of Juvenile Law Center

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field; significant relevant experience may be considered in lieu of a degree

Demonstrated experience in financial management and accounting

Organizational development and human resources experience, including staff supervision

Proven effectiveness managing others, empowering them to make decisions

Technologically savvy, with experience working in collaboration with IT staff or vendors

Juvenile Law Center has a commitment to professional development and will actively support candidates in further developing their skills in these areas.

Statement on Diversity and Inclusion:

Juvenile Law Center’s mission is to advocate for rights, dignity, equity, and opportunity in the child welfare and justice systems. The diversity of our staff is critical to fulfilling this mission.

Juvenile Law Center is committed to cultivating an inclusive space that affirms and celebrates the backgrounds, learned and lived expertise, whole identities, and individual perspectives of our staff. We are committed to the diversity of our staff as it pertains to race, color, ethnicity, class, sex, marital or parental status, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, size, disability, religion, national origin, and/or child welfare or juvenile or criminal justice involvement, including prior record of arrest, adjudication, or conviction. Applicants of all backgrounds and experiences are encouraged to self-identify during the application process.

Juvenile Law Center is an equal opportunity employer