Director of Finance: Bebashi Transition to Hope

Bebashi – Transition to Hope, a multi-purpose health and social services agency, is seeking a strategy-oriented Director of Finance to join our team. We provide culturally sensitive health-related information, direct services, education, research, and technical assistance to reduce and eliminate HIV/AIDS as well as other health disparities, such as breast cancer and hunger, within the urban community of Philadelphia and its vicinity. Our mission is to empower people, especially those in the Black, brown, and LGBTQ+ communities, to enhance the quality of their health and overall wellbeing.

The Director of Finance will play a critical role on our leadership team, and will serve as a thought partner to our Executive Director on long-term strategy. You will be responsible for fiscal planning and operations, which includes accounting, budgeting, medical billing, business planning and administration. This is a key role, not only for keeping our accounting highly organized and leading the Finance Team, but also for setting organization-wide financial strategy and ensuring all program teams are aligned under a common vision. Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate complex financial information to all levels of staff and our Board of Directors, are highly valued.

This position is based out of our office at 1235 Spring Garden St in Philadelphia.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

Create annual organizational budget in consultation with management

Report organization finances to Executive Director, Finance Committee and Board of Directors. Provide recommendations about resource utilization, fiscal operations and performance through policy, guidance and direct support

Supervise the general accounting function and accounting personnel, which includes accounts receivables, accounts payables, third party billing, and payroll

Work collaboratively across program teams to set a shared financial strategy, clearly communicate important financial information, and advocate for best practices

Responsible for short-term and long – term fiscal solvency of the agency through accurate forecasting and cash flow management; maximizing income where possible

Ensure documented practices and policies are implemented to ensure compliance in the following areas:

Tax and government regulations at the federal, state and local level

Private grants that may include monitoring contractual terms, generating reports, and responding to inquiries and audits

Adherence to statutory requirements of withholding payments of taxes, charitable status, etc.

Ensuring agency fiscal records are current and organized in accordance with legal and agency policies and procedures

Staying current on all financial management and accounting trends, laws, regulations and procedures

Oversight of organizational audits through the efficient management of the process with the independent auditor

Oversee the management of all leases, contracts and other financial commitments.

Manage our relationship with government agencies and our bank, which includes lines of credit and other financial commitments

Desired Qualifications