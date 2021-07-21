Director of Foundation Relations and Government Grants: The Barnes Foundation

The Director of Foundation Relations and Government Grants is an important frontline fundraiser who manages a portfolio of 30-40 foundation, and public agency donors and prospects toward a goal of raising $2-$3 million annually to support the Barnes’ core curatorial, education, community engagement and conservation programs; DEAI; special exhibitions; publications and special events (including the Barnes Art Ball).

The Director is responsible for the development and execution of a strategic plan for foundation and public agency support that is focused on maximizing and growing unrestricted, temporarily restricted, and permanently restricted (endowment support) revenue from these institutional funders. Additionally, the Director is responsible for growing the prospect pool of new foundations and government sources that can support the Barnes.

Established as an educational institution, the Barnes Foundation carries out its mission by promoting appreciation of the arts and horticultural science, through the preservation, presentation, and interpretation of the collections of Albert C. and Laura L. Barnes.

Celebrated for its exceptional breadth, depth, and quality, the Barnes Foundation’s art collection includes works by some of the greatest European and American masters of impressionism, post-impressionist, and early modern art, as well as African sculpture, Pennsylvania German decorative arts, Native American textiles, metalwork, and more.

The Foundation engages diverse audiences through its exceptional collections and related high-quality programs that reflect a broad range of periods and cultures and build on the founders’ innovative educational vision of transforming lives through the arts and horticulture.

Responsibilities:

Job Specific Competencies:

Serve as the lead strategist and goal setting for the Barnes’ foundation and public agency giving program, engaging and advising the Neubauer Family Executive Director and President, SVP and Deputy Director for Advancement, and other staff and volunteer leadership in the execution of a strategic plan.

Manage an active portfolio of 40-50 foundation, and government giving prospects through all stages of the gift cycle totaling $2-3M annually. In some cases, this work may include working with corporate foundations as well.

Manage, maximize and, where appropriate, reimagine existing relationships with foundation funders and proactively use those connections to help explore and build a broader national network of potential new funders.

Achieve approved revenue goals for foundation and public agency support; manage and control related expenses.

Support all funder solicitations and proposals, including the creation of custom proposals, government grant applications, and meeting materials as required.

Regularly prospect for and solicit general operating, project, and in-kind support.

Work with the Neubauer Family Executive Director and President and the SVP and Deputy Director for Advancement to identify, solicit, and steward the foundation and public agency representatives.

Work closely with all program areas (Curatorial, Education and Research, Conservation, Audience Engagement, Community Programs, DEAI initiatives, IT/Digital Technology, Business Strategies, etc.) to gain knowledge of programs and services to effectively communicate to funders through proposals, reports, meetings, and site visits.

Represent the Advancement Department in partnering with the Curatorial, Education and Audience Engagement Departments, particularly as relates to the delivery of recognition and benefits for foundation and government funders whose support is designated for restricted projects and programs.

Cultivate and solicit new support specifically for the Barnes’ DEAI work. It is also anticipated that both existing and new foundation donor relationships might be expanded and/or drawn to these new, growing programs.

Supervise and collaborate on the development of proposals, applications, and reports to foundations and government entities.

Ensure that all gifts, and grants are acknowledged within best practice timeframes.

Oversee the documentation of foundation and public agency giving activities within the Raiser’s Edge database (proposals, contact reports, plan steps, relationships, etc.).

Interact with and involve the Neubauer Family Executive Director and President, SVP and Deputy Director for Advancement, other Barnes senior leadership, and Board of Trustees in solicitation, cultivation, and stewardship processes.

Identify, track, and leverage board and other volunteer committee linkages to foundation and public agency prospects and donors.

Oversee and provide strategic direction and creative solutions to fundraising and donor stewardship for foundation and public agency giving.

Initiate and arrange an established goal of face-to-face contacts and solicitations.

Ensure that all Foundation giving donor benefit programs are properly coordinated with other recognition programs within the Barnes.

Serve as a senior leader of the Development team and work closely and collaboratively with other departmental leadership to ensure cohesiveness within the department.

Supervise and lead a high-performing and ambitious staff member, providing mentorship and training and guiding professional development.

Coordinate and supervise the activities of any assigned support staff.

Attend board committee meetings and make presentations, as appropriate.

Attend events on a regular basis, on evenings and weekends, as appropriate.

Skills and Knowledge:

Bachelor’s degree required. Advanced degree preferred.

Demonstrated successful experience in securing and increasing significant foundation and public agency fundraising—preferably in higher education or other cultural organizations—with a record of securing commitments of $100,000+.

A comfortable front-line fundraiser.

Management experience and success in a sophisticated and complex fundraising environment.

A passion for and interest in the arts is preferred. At minimum, a deep appreciation for the important role cultural organizations play in the community.

Self-motivated with demonstrated ability to provide leadership for trustees and other senior professionals.

Interest in and ability to identify new donors and interact with foundation executives.

Excellent written, verbal, analytical, research, and presentation skills with a strong marketing instinct.

Proficient with Microsoft Office and donor database software; Raiser’s Edge preferred.

Strong organizational skills.

Outstanding interpersonal skills, diplomatic ability, and authenticity in manner and communication.

A deep curiosity to explore new funding and relationship opportunities.

Ability to work successfully in a fast-paced environment while managing multiple assignments and priorities.

Ability to travel around the region and the country, as needed.

Competitive Benefits Include: Group health, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending accounts; short- and long-term disability and group life insurance; 403(b) with matching contributions; Employee Assistance Program; voluntary benefits; as well as paid vacation, personal time, sick time and holidays.

Please include a cover letter and an updated resume with your application, along with salary expectations.

The Barnes Foundation is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we’re committed to diversity and equal opportunity in our recruitment and hiring. Qualified candidates of all backgrounds are welcome and encouraged to apply for this position. Employees have rights under other laws including, but not limited to, the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Employee Polygraph Protection Act. We participate in E-Verify.