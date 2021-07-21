Events Manager: Alliance for Decision Education

Who We Are:

The Alliance for Decision Education (“the Alliance”) is a non-profit education organization leading the growing call to have decision-making skills taught in schools across the country by 2030. Increasingly, teachers, parents and business leaders all are advocating for students to be trained on how to make sound choices, improving their lives and those of others around them. We are dedicated to the belief that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering students with essential decision skills. For more information, please visit www.AllianceForDecisionEducation.org.

The Alliance for Decision Education is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer that celebrates diversity, promotes equity, and encourages inclusivity. We are committed to building and fostering a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more diverse we are, the better our work will be, and the more impact we will have.

The Role:

Reporting to the Director of Operations as a member of the Operations Department, the Events Manager will manage all events hosted by the Alliance. In this new and important role, the individual will lead efforts to design, plan, and coordinate a variety of in-person and virtual events. The Events Manager will work with the Development team for fundraising and donor cultivation events and collaborate with other departments for other events. The exact job responsibilities will vary and evolve over time with the needs of the department and organization.

The position can be mostly or completely remote initially, but this individual will be expected to mainly work from the Alliance office in Bala Cynwyd, PA once the organization returns to the office this fall. Occasional travel and evening/weekend hours will be required.

Core Responsibilities:

Event Planning

Leading the design, planning, and coordination for all organizational events; this includes the annual Poker Ball event and other fundraising events, as well as various other in-person and virtual events (potentially including donor cultivation events, awareness raising events, forums, conferences, and other gatherings).

Creating original and innovative concepts and themes for each event

Developing a strategic plan, specific timelines, and detailed logistics for all aspects of events

Coordinating pre and post-event communications with attendees, sponsors, etc.

Researching, securing, and coordinating with venues and vendors

Managing event budgets and negotiating contracts

Establishing straightforward and easy-to-follow details for registration and check-in

Outlining run of show and other event details and managing all day-of-event coordination and logistics

Problem-solving and responding to guests’ questions and concerns before and during events

Holding pre and post-event meetings to gather input and discuss data

Collaboration

Working with the Development Department on donor cultivation events which will include fundraising, revenue goals, event pricing, sponsorships, etc.

Working with other departments on any events to further their strategic goals, including raising awareness or engaging communities, partners, collaborators, and other stakeholders

Working with the Communications Department on designing invitations and other communications, as well as marketing strategies, for all events

Working with Alliance leadership, Board members, and others to identify invitees for all events

Ideal Qualifications: