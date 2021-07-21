Manager of Corporate and Foundation Relations: Settlement Music School

Settlement is seeking to hire a key member of the advancement team to serve as a grant strategist, writer, and relationship-builder for a robust foundation and corporate giving program. The Manager of Corporate and Foundation Relations will be responsible for securing funds in support of Settlement’s financial aid program, off-site partnerships, award-winning Pre-K program, capital needs, and more. This position will be assigned a portfolio of donors and prospects and will be charged with actively building that portfolio through researching and forging new relationships with prospective foundations and corporate funders. This position also works in concert with the development department to develop effective strategies for reaching overall annual and campaign goals as a team. This position reports to the Chief Advancement Officer and is part of a six-person advancement team.

The successful candidate will write compelling requests for funding and be adept at matching donor needs with organizational goals. The candidate will have the ability to manage complex proposal and reporting requirements within the School’s organizational structure.

Qualifications: Five years of progressively responsible fundraising experience is preferred. Candidates for this position must be extremely organized, enjoy a fast-paced environment, be detail-oriented, and will have the ability to manage multiple deadlines and projects simultaneously. Must be goal-oriented, strategic, and a self-starter. Superb oral and written communications and interpersonal skills are a must, as is a great sense of humor. Experience with Word, Excel, and fundraising software is essential. An interest and relevant experience in music and/or education are helpful.

Responsibilities:

Maintain calendar of proposals and reports and research new opportunities

Manage a calendar of 70+ proposals and reports annually, gathering pertinent program and financial details from program and finance personnel

Lead and facilitate research into new institutional initiatives and prospects within the Advancement team and senior staff.

Develop stewardship plans for foundation and corporate donors and set up and participate in site visits

Participate in the development of high-level strategies to match Settlement’s goals with funder priorities

Maintain meticulous records of communications with donors

Perform other duties as assigned.

Settlement Music School is an Equal Opportunity Employer that encourages candidates of all backgrounds to apply for this position.