Executive Director: Green Building United

Green Building United (GBU) is seeking a dynamic and passionate executive director to drive the vision and build on our 20-year history working in the sustainable building and climate resilience movement in the greater Philadelphia region, including the Lehigh Valley and the State of Delaware.

Organization Overview

Formed in 2001, GBU’s mission is to foster transformative impact in our communities through green building education and advocacy. GBU is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with more than 500 members, and work areas divided among education, policy and advocacy, and strategic initiatives. GBU is funded through an even mix of memberships and corporate partnerships, major events, and grants and contracts. GBU is governed by a 20+ person Board of Directors and currently has five full-time staff. GBU’s staff works collaboratively and engages frequently with the Board and other volunteers.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

GBU is committed to improving diversity and inclusion across the organization, including at the staff level, and strives to center equity and racial justice in our work. GBU can only realize its mission and goals effectively by achieving greater diversity – whether of race, gender, sexual orientation, economic, or ability – among the stakeholders who inform and engage with our work. GBU crosses different professional disciplines, many of which are not diverse, but we are committed to being a resource within this community, by continuing our anti-racism work.

Position Summary

Green Building United’s executive director is a strong leader and visionary who ensures the overall health, growth, and sustainability of the organization. The ideal candidate has experience interacting and collaborating with a broad group of stakeholders and can motivate others to successfully achieve common goals. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the executive director supports the creation and successful implementation of GBU’s strategic plan, including the organization’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts and all annual work plans and progress reporting.

The executive director divides time between the following key responsibilities:

Managing HR and supporting all staff in creating a healthy workplace culture.

Supporting and advising the Board of Directors and all board committees.

Supporting the work of all GBU communities and volunteer efforts.

Overseeing the success of all education, advocacy, and strategic initiatives.

Fundraising/external relationship management with all sponsors, funders, and donors.

Representing GBU publicly including industry/conference presentations and media relations.

Financial management and operations including budgeting, accounting, and grants administration.

Qualifications

Ideal candidates for this position will share a commitment to sustainability and green building practices and will bring a variety of experiences and attributes to GBU, including:

Leadership

Effective leadership skills combined with an entrepreneurial approach and sound business judgment.

At least five years of experience in a supervisory capacity at a non-profit organization preferred, but leadership roles in other organizations or board capacities will be considered.

Fundraising and Development

Experience in fundraising on behalf of a non-profit with demonstrated success in soliciting sponsors, funders, members, and donors.

Knowledge of the principles and techniques of grant administration, including the ability to identify grant opportunities aligned with GBU’s mission.

Relationship Management and Communications

Ability to interact professionally and effectively with government officials, industry leaders, and key nonprofit partners ranging from trade associations to neighborhood organizations.

Excellent communication skills including effectively responding to all stakeholder groups in both written and oral form.

The ability to read, analyze, and interpret financial reports, legal documents, technical procedures, and governmental regulations.

Content Knowledge

Familiarity with the range of codes, standards, and programs that are relevant to GBU’s mission and regularly offered educational content.

Understanding of climate and sustainability policy at the state and local levels.

Environmental justice and equitable decarbonization experience.

Experience with or understanding of commercial real estate and building energy efficiency.

Skills and Abilities

Superior written and verbal communications skills.

Experience with building and managing strong teams.

Budgeting and financial management in a nonprofit setting.

Event planning and management experience preferred.

GBU’s office is in Center City Philadelphia. GBU staff are currently dividing time between working remotely and in-person in the main office. GBU promotes a healthy work-life balance by maintaining flexible schedules for all staff. Ability to work outside of regular business hours for events, and for occasional day travel to areas throughout our region, including the Lehigh Valley and State of Delaware, is required (personal car not required). Residency in the region, or ability to commute, is required.

Compensation and Benefits

This is a full-time position that offers competitive compensation commensurate with qualifications and experience, and excellent benefits including: health, dental, and vision, a 401k plan, commuter benefits, and access to a flexible spending account to pay for medical and dependent care expenses pre-tax. In addition, GBU offers paid time off and paid professional development opportunities.

To apply, submit both your resume and a cover letter to hr@greenbuildingunited.org with the subject line “Executive Director.” Applications will be considered until position is filled.

Green Building United is an equal opportunity employer.