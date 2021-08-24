Chief Operating Officer: The Welcoming Center

The Welcoming Center (TWC) mission is to promote inclusive economic growth through immigrant integration. We seek to open doors of economic opportunity for immigrants of all education and skill levels and to build immigrants’ individual and collective agency to address barriers to integration and well-being. TWC does this through training programs focused on social, civic, and economic engagement which enhance skills and expand opportunities. TWC believes that immigrants broaden the productivity, profitability, and stability of this region and contribute to both Pennsylvania’s and the nation’s economic growth. Primary programs and initiatives include: Workforce Development, Entrepreneurship, and Community Engagement.

TWC is based in Philadelphia, PA. Check out the website: www.welcomingcenter.org.

We are seeking qualified candidates for the role of Chief Operating Officer to promote TWC’s mission through demonstrated operational leadership, strong personal conviction, and a record of accomplishment in team management. Reporting to the CEO, the Chief Operating Officer will have both internal and external facing responsibilities, ranging from partner and project management to administration and human capital. In this role, they

oversee Human Resources, Administration, Finance, Technology, and all program services, and will:

• Operationalize vision, strategic direction, and partnerships

• Set measurable and quantified impact metrics and lead teams to produce programs and services to meet them

• Build and maintain strong partner relationships

• Guide talent management and leadership development

• Share in knowledge dissemination, reporting, and communications

To be successful in this role, the following experience is required:

• Demonstrated success providing operational management

• Demonstrated success with strategic partnerships and new initiatives

• Experience establishing goals, objectives and measuring impact

• Strong team management and leadership development

• Experience partnering with the chief executive officer

• Comfort with ambiguity

• TWC is committed to Diversity Equity and Inclusion, and experience directly related to TWC mission is highly valued

Expected salary for this role is $100,000/year

Send expressions of interest by August 31st to:

Email: prose@leadrecruit.co