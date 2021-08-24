Assistant Manager of Guest Services: Grounds For Sculpture

Grounds For Sculpture is seeking a full time Assistant Manager of Guest Services to join the Guest Services team. This position will report to our Managers of Guest Services.

Our ideal candidate will be a highly organized self-starter who is passionate about the arts, horticulture and Grounds For Sculpture’s mission and strategic vision. You have a deep commitment to fostering equity, diversity, and inclusion, as this is a key value for GFS and one of our priorities. You are a team player who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment to enhance the visitor experience at Grounds For Sculpture. The Assistant Manager of Guest Services helps to oversee staff, is responsible for creating staff schedules, assists in opening and closing procedures, supervises cash handling, comfortable working with Altru (or a similar POS ticketing system), and provides additional support for the management team.

Grounds For Sculpture, Inc. adheres to a policy that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, creed, national or ethnic origin, citizenship status, age, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected class.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervises the Guest Services Staff at all locations around the grounds to make sure they’re assisting visitors and providing the highest level of customer service.

Oversees the daily Guest Services operation.

Uses Time Forge to schedule staff and make adjustments to the daily schedule as well as approving and reviewing the time clock.

Supervises staff cash handling/revenue counting and assists Managers count and maintain a balanced safe.

Assists with hiring, interviewing, and training new staff.

Regularly present on the floor and ready to assist staff at each post selling tickets, distributing information, etc.

Ensures proper floor coverage and overall supervision, particularly in the absence of Managers

Uses advance knowledge of Altru to manage back-office reporting / maintenance and uses their Altru knowledge to offer support and troubleshooting to the Guest Services Staff.

Plays an active role in offering the GFS visitors excellent customer service and seeks new ways to improve the visitor experience.

Offers excellent written and verbal communication when speaking with both staff and visitors

Serve as an ambassador for Grounds For Sculpture to help foster a culture of inclusion for all members, donors, volunteers, and guests.

Stays up to date on GFS news and events and makes sure all GS staff is familiar with events, programs, procedures, and policies

Assists with regular updates on the Guest Services Information Site and adds updated information to the monitors in the Welcome Center

Responsible for opening and closing procedures. Able to open and close GFS on their own.

All other duties as assigned

Qualifications: