Chief Operating Officer: Brandywine Health Foundation

POSITION OVERVIEW: The COO will have a huge opportunity to drive significant social impact by co-designing and strategically deploying the operational infrastructure required to thrive as the foundation charts it’s path forward. The COO in partnership with the CEO will be responsible for facilitating change and growth across grantmaking, fundraising and strategic priorities while nurturing an aligned, integrated, and accountable culture.

The COO’s primary role is to drive investments in efficient, integrated systems (management, people, technology, etc.) and processes that support the diverse mission delivery needs of the Brandywine Health Foundation. This new role will directly oversee community investments and indirectly strategic programming (Integrated Services, Healthy Environment, and Community Voice) as well as ensuring functional teams and operations such as finance, database management, legal, risk, and compliance.

Responsibilities

Business Plan Development and Sound Judgment: Actively participate in the Think Tank Group strategic development of a 5-year Business Plan. Serve as the lead writer in drafting the plan and accountable for its implementation and alignment with strategic priorities and business operations across grantmaking, fundraising and social impact. Sets organizational operational goals that cascade across team members and functions. Oversee the Brandywine Health and Housing Center Board of Director meetings and revitalization efforts.

Community Investments: Collaborate with the CEO as a thought partner, board, and leadership team to set and articulate organizational mission aligned investing vision with short-medium and long-term objectives. Serve as the key team member in the administration and oversight of identified and board approved community investments requiring a strong finance background in collaboration with the finance committee. Support a hybrid Grantmaking and Finance Committee structure that aligns investment strategies, grantmaking and programs.

Business Acumen: Work in concert with the Financial Management and Human Resource Contractor to co-design and oversee robust resource allocation, operations and financial processes that support the foundation’s budgeting, forecasting, gift processing, grant and gift distribution and financial reporting needs (gifts, dashboards, accounts, grants, etc.). Establish and lead execution of technology infrastructure systems for fundraising, grantmaking, program evaluation and Equity Plan. Assess organizational administrative needs and implement and manage daily operations and new policies, procedures, and strategies to operate and communicate effectively and efficiently. Support Board of Director meetings as requested.

Change Management Expertise: Evidence of solving challenges and problems to strengthen quality and system operations, and consistency that is required for leading others through sustainable change.

Regulatory & Compliance: Support legal counsel, insurance, and risk efforts. Ensure adherence to organizational, federal, state, and local business requirements, enforcing compliance and taking action when necessary. Facilitate and oversee organizational contracts (IT, HR & Financial Management, Audit, Investment, Legal, etc.), grant agreements and program contracts.

Inclusive Culture: Create in inclusive team environment across fundraising, social impact and operations by embracing and demonstrating the foundation’s guiding principles and values. Build authentic external key stakeholder relationships and partners to assist with the advancement of mission.

QUALIFICATIONS/ATTRIBUTES

A minimum of five years operational and financial management experience in a complex, nonprofit/foundation environment and preferred experience in social impact investing.

Master’s degree in Business Administration, Organizational Effectiveness or a related field is strongly desired.

Possess strong strategic and business planning acumen accompanied by strong financial management and grants and fund accounting abilities. Demonstrated record providing financial analysis for key strategy and investment decisions.

Strong understanding and working knowledge of database management systems and dashboard reporting such as Quickbooks, Microsoft Office Suite, donor, grantmaking and program database software and systems.

Exhibit strong operational skills while effective in creating and executing organizational Business Plans.

Effective in building and presenting accurate, complex, and complete information.

Sense of humor and positive relationship building skills.

Ability to successfully navigate and work in a fast-paced, outcomes-driven, and entrepreneurial environment collaboratively and independently.

Proven communication skills and ability to work effectively with a wide range of individuals while maintaining confidentiality.

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS: Regular car travel necessary. Valid driver’s license and reliable auto with necessary insurance required. Must be able to work a flexible work schedule including evenings and weekends. Ability to work in a hybrid working environment (Remote and in the Home Office). Must have ability to stand and sit for extended periods of time and occasionally lift items 15 pounds or more.

COMPENSATION

Competitive salary and benefits package.