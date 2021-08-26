Position: Director, Training and Apprenticeships

Salary Range: $90,000 – 95,000

Business Unit: Operations

Department: Apprenticeship and Training

Reports To: Vice President, Operations and Data

Posted: August 25 – September 8, 2021

Funding Status:

About Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.

Role Summary

This position is responsible for the successful implementation of strategies related to apprenticeship, vocational training and upskilling, and Learning Management System (LMS) within the Philadelphia workforce system. This will include partnering with multiple business units within Philadelphia Works and external stakeholders to ensure Apprenticeship and Training programs are available to youth and adult jobseekers. This position will provide leadership to reporting staff and cross-functional teams across the organization to embed apprenticeships, training and, upskilling in other initiatives and throughout the public workforce system. This position is also responsible for management of staff, contract management, and program evaluation and development.

Remote on-boarding available, position is remote until company returns to office post covid.

This position will be responsible for the following duties:

· Establish and drive the strategic implementation of a workforce system strategy for delivering apprenticeship, training, and upskilling services to job-seekers and employers in and around Philadelphia.

· Lead cross functional teams to ensure Philadelphia workforce system-wide employer engagement solutions involve robust apprenticeship and training programming.

· Oversee the training and upskilling body of work, including implementation of the organizational training strategy, operational activities of training providers, the management of the eligible Training Provider List (ETPL), and the management of the LMS, ensuring they are in support of the organization’s strategy objectives.

· Oversee the apprenticeship body of work, including regional apprenticeship development support, stakeholder engagement and outreach, grant application and management, and technical assistance and training.

· Work collaboratively with the Director, Workforce Operations and Director, Research and Data to ensure an effective strategy and systems are in place for successful programmatic operations across the three departments within operations.

· Hold regularly scheduled meetings with key stakeholders to drive the apprenticeship and training programming strategy and initiatives.

· Oversee the management of the Southeast Regional collaborative around all apprenticeships to build visibility, share best practices and address challenges. This includes regional pre-apprenticeship programs, labor management organizations, employers, educational institutions and workforce development boards.

· Develop overall metrics for success and a detailed process at Philadelphia Works to track the programming in place throughout the workforce system.

· Oversee the provider contracting process, including the scope and budget development, in collaboration with operations staff and the finance unit.

· Oversee all interim and final progress reports to provide performance information to management, the collaborative and funding agencies.

· Work with the Manager of Outreach & Communications to generate collateral and social media opportunities to promote apprenticeship and training activities.

· Oversee Philadelphia Works staff, including all personnel-related functions including recruitment and selection, performance coaching and evaluation, training, staff development, motivation, communication, and building shared vision.

· Maintain files, reports and correspondence.

· Perform all other duties as assigned.