Communications and Development Associate: Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network

Start Date: Mid to late September 2021

Work Location: In or near Philadelphia, PA or the San Francisco Bay Area

Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network is a national member-based organization committed to building a more just and caring economy starting in our homes and communities.

Hand in Hand organizes people who employ domestic workers— nannies, house cleaners, and home care workers— to make their homes fair and equitable workplaces, as well as to stand in solidarity with domestic workers in their fight to win legal rights and protections. Hand and Hand works closely with our sister organization the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and is committed to righting the historic wrongs, rooted in the legacy of slavery, that omitted domestic workers from our country’s labor and civil rights laws.

Hand in Hand also works on campaigns that fight for public investment in care for families, people with disabilities and older adults. This includes expanded access to home care and childcare as well as family-sustaining wages for workers. Our work to win policy and culture change is rooted in our core values of workers’ rights, social justice, interdependence and collective power.

Hand in Hand is seeking a full-time Communications and Development Associate to support our growing communications and fundraising initiatives and to take Hand in Hand’s work to the next level.

Reporting to the Communications Director, the Communications and Development Associate is an entry-level position responsible for editing and drafting content, updating Hand in Hand’s website, maintaining contact data via Hand in Hand’s CRM EveryAction, communicating with funders, and expanding our development capabilities by researching foundation prospects.

The ideal candidate is a highly organized creative thinker, a self-starter, has excellent writing skills, a passion for data and metrics, and has a demonstrated commitment to social justice, including domestic worker rights. While this is an entry-level position, there is ample room for growth in both the area of communications as well as development.

Responsibilities:

Communications

Manage content for organization newsletter and emails, including drafting copy, copyediting, sending through EveryAction, and targeting strategic audiences

Implement & manage website updates

Supporting webinars and other domestic employer education initiatives

Assist in the collection of member stories

Track website and email analytics

Complete other projects as needed

Development

Manage correspondence with individual donors

Manage online fundraising campaigns with individual donors, including writing emails, tracking donations, following up with donors (and grassroots fundraisers), and evaluating effectiveness of campaigns

Help create content for and coordinate major donor engagement

Manage fundraising data in EveryAction including individual and institutional donor tracking

Support logistics for virtual, when possible in-person, fundraising events

Support grassroots fundraising by staff and member leaders such as peer to peer campaigns including providing relevant data, materials and project management

Conduct foundation prospect research to identify possible funding partners, and track deadlines

Required Skills and Qualifications

1-3 years of professional work experience

Agreement and alignment with Hand in Hand’s mission and values

Excellent communication skills including active listening and the ability to receive and give feedback

Strong writing skills

Strong attention to detail and the ability to self-manage and follow through on projects

Forward thinking, creative and positive attitude

Ability to work well with others, build effective relationships, and foster leadership in others particularly among diverse groups of people

Good time management skills and ability to prioritize competing demands

Proficiency with Google Suite, Dropbox, WordPress and EveryAction

Preferred Experience

Connection to the domestic work industry, either through family members, or as an employer, worker, caregiver, or recipient of care.

Experience producing materials that meet accessibility standards for people with disabilities.

Compensation, Benefits and Work Schedule: This is an exempt, full-time (40 hours a week) position with paid time off, including vacation, sick leave and holidays. The starting salary is $50,000 – $55,000 commensurate with experience. Work schedules may include evening or weekend hours based on need.

Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network is a project of and fiscally sponsored by Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice. Bend the Arc offers a comprehensive benefits package including:

Medical, dental and vision benefits fully paid for by Bend the Arc for individual coverage and generous employer contribution of 80% toward monthly premiums for dependent and family coverage;

Long and short term disability benefits fully paid for by Bend the Arc;

401K with employer contribution of 2% after your first year;

Paid time off including: 15 vacation days during your first three years with an increase to 20 vacation days in your fourth year 12 sick days per year 23 paid holidays each year Generous Caregiving / Personal Leave of Absence policy with a Paid Leave Benefit that covers 3 weeks of paid leave for each year of employment, up to 12 paid weeks after four years on staff Fully paid Sabbatical of up to 12 weeks for long-term employees;



Adoption Assistance Program providing reimbursement of up to $1,500 for qualified adoption expenses;

Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account;

Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account for eligible health related expenses

Commuter Benefits;

Employee Assistance Program;

Life Insurance fully paid for by Bend the Arc

To Apply:

Please submit a writing sample, (i.e. sample campaign or fundraising email, blog post, or other sample that shows your ability to write clearly and concisely) your resume and cover letter stating why you think you are a good match for this position, and why you want to work with Hand in Hand specifically. Submit materials to jobs@domesticemployers.org with “Communications and Development Associate” in the subject line of your message by September 3, 2021. We sincerely regret that we will not be able to respond to all applicants. Only those considered for the position will be contacted to interview.

Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network is a project of and fiscally sponsored by Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice.

Bend the Arc and Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network value a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture.

Bend the Arc provides equal employment opportunities to all applicants and employees without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, national origin, marital status, citizenship, disability, veteran status, record of arrest or conviction, or any other legally protected status. Women, people of color, disabled people, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gender non-conforming individuals are strongly encouraged to apply.

This job description is intended to convey information essential to understand the scope of the position. It is not intended to be an exhaustive list of skills, efforts, duties, or responsibilities associated with the position.