Director of Behavioral Health: Prevention Point

Prevention Point Philadelphia (PPP) is a multi-service public health organization dedicated to promoting health, empowerment, and safety for communities affected by drug use and poverty. PPP meets drug users where they are, providing information and access to resources with dignity and respect. Using a harm reduction approach, PPP offers low threshold, culturally sensitive, non-judgmental services to address the health and social service needs of drug and hormone users and sex workers in Philadelphia. PPP promotes harm reduction through sterile syringe exchange, mobile medical care, referrals to social services, and prevention case management services.

PPP is re-organizing its behavioral health services, including substance use treatment assessment and referral, warm hand-off post overdose, on-site medication assisted treatment, as well as listening services in an effort to improve assessment and warm handoff for individuals needing behavioral health services who are at the highest risk for overdose. PPP is actively strengthening, bundling, and diversifying its behavioral health services to ensure that all individuals needing mental health substance use treatment are able to: access assessment within all programs in the organization, receive a range of high quality on-site as well as external behavioral health treatment, and collaborate with external behavioral health resources and partners.

At least a bachelor’s, preferably a masters, degree in social work, psychology, or a related field.

Minimum two years’ experience of working in the field of social work, case management, or related behavioral health services.

Spanish speaking preferred.

Directly provide clinical supervision for all Program Coordinators in the Behavioral Health Department at least bi-weekly, and provide hands on support to Coordinators regarding how best to supervise individual staff in their Program Service Teams

Keep track of all professional licenses, certifications, and trainings needed for programs in the department, and coordinate, co-facilitate, and ensure adequate training for all Department programs so that programs meet all of the clinical and practical requirements of funders, program services, and participants

Ensure professional development for Department Coordinators, and ensure that each Coordinator is making professional development time available for each team and all team members

Support re-structuring of behavioral health services to ensure continuity of care and follow up case management from assessment to continued care in a level of care placement and ensure warm handoff through services

Assess and support Department and team morale and well-being

Engage in bi-weekly supervision with the Associate ED

Facilitate Coordinator and Team Meetings of the Behavioral Health Department

Help each Coordinator and team identify benchmarks, program goals, quality goals, participant success goals, and team cohesion and wellness goals, and align these with funder and mandatory reporting requirements

Ensure that all programs in the Department are on a reporting schedule, have a valid program manual, are aware of benchmarks and program goals, and are meeting and reporting on program outcomes and quality

Co-facilitate one quarterly Department Retreat, focused on implementing and reflecting on strategic goals and quality adherence and improvement

Participate in, and help guide, quality management for Department and organization, as well as quality improvement task group

Assist with ongoing organizational strategic planning and program planning

Specifically assist with and facilitate program roll out with respect to new programs in the Department, as well as re-design of programs within the Department

Assist with program reporting as it relates to Department reporting, and bundled program reporting

Assist with grant development and program support and funding requests

Co-represent department programs with City of Philadelphia and funders

Perform other tasks as directed

Salary: $55 – 65,000

