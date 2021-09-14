Community Legal Services, Inc. (CLS) a nationally recognized legal services program dedicated to fighting poverty, challenging systems that perpetuate injustice, and changing lives though cutting-edge advocacy and exceptional legal representation. CLS helps people when they face the threat of losing their homes, incomes, health care, and even their families. CLS attorneys and other staff provide a full range of legal services, from individual representation to administrative advocacy to class action litigation, as well as community education and social work. CLS is a private, non-profit law firm dedicated to providing excellent, free legal services to low-income Philadelphians since 1966

CLS is seeking an enthusiastic, experienced, and highly skilled writer and communicator, who is dedicated to our mission, to become our Communications and Content Manager. As our Communications and Content Manager, you will take the lead on writing content for CLS, including profiles and features, press releases, publication and website content, and other written materials. You will also have responsibilities associated with our media work, including finding and preparing clients for media opportunities, fielding press requests, and contributing to media campaigns. An ideal candidate would have at least 2-4 years of professional journalism or writing experience. This position reports to the Director of Advancement & Communications.

Key Responsibilities:

· Understand CLS’s work and mission and articulate it to diverse audiences through a variety of mediums.

· Ability to work with diverse CLS staff, clients, partners and board members to create content in a wide array of subject areas.

· Plan and create content for CLS, including profiles and features, press releases, publication and website content, award nominations, and other written materials.

· Write profiles, articles, and award nominations about CLS staff and legal units, board members, volunteers, clients, and other individuals.

· Ability to apply a racial justice and equity lens to all of our communications.

· Create materials and content that promote CLS’s work, highlighting the value of the organization and informing a broad range of audiences about key issues that CLS works on.

· Provide communications support on advocacy campaigns, which will include editing and providing writing support on reports and publications; creating content for social media; editing and providing writing support on public testimony; and assisting with media outreach.

· Field media requests, finding and preparing clients for media interviews, helping to prepare CLS staff for media interviews, and contributing to media campaigns.

· Write and prepare CLS’s annual report and other publications, working with a graphic designer and other vendors.

· Assist in developing and implementing creative communications strategies that promote CLS’s work and mission across a broad platform of media outlets

· Work with Director of Advancement & Communications to plan and execute communications strategy.

· Perform other duties as assigned by the Executive Director and Director of Advancement & Communications.

The ideal candidate will have the following skills and abilities:

· Excellent organizational, writing, and messaging skills

· Ability to set objectives, develop plans and implement programs to achieve goals

· Highly‐organized, goal‐oriented and capable of multi‐tasking

· Strong attention to detail

· Ability to function effectively within and/or along with high-performance, cross-divisional work teams

· Ability to work independently and proactively, and to adapt to changing circumstances

· Ability to maintain a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality, and to exercise sound judgement

· Strategic thinker with demonstrated ability to successfully brand and message the vision and work of an organization

· Proficiency with Microsoft Office, including but not limited to Excel, Outlook and Word, plus the ability to learn other software programs as needed

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

· Bachelor’s degree required.

· Minimum of 2-4 years of professional writing experience required, with a preference for individuals with a journalism background.

To Apply: Candidates are highly encouraged to submit their application by Tuesday, September 21, 2021 for consideration for first round interviews. You can submit your application on CLS’s website online at Careers – Community Legal Services (clsphila.org) OR https://clsphiladelphia.applytojob.com/apply/ZVN8rAq0Uq/Communications-And-Content-Manager

What to Include in your application:

Please include a cover letter, resume, three writing samples, and three professional references. CLS values a diverse work environment and strongly encourages women, people of color, people who identify as LGBTQ, people with disabilities, people who have experienced poverty or homelessness and people who have had prior contact with the juvenile, criminal, or child welfare systems to apply. CLS invites all applicants to include in their cover letter a statement about how your unique background and/or experiences might contribute to the diversity, cultural vitality, and perspective of our staff and legal services practice.

This is a full-time position. The salary range for this position is $55,000 – $65,000. CLS offers a very generous and competitive benefits package including 100% employer paid medical, life, and short/long-term disability benefits, a 403(b) retirement plan with employer match, and generous leave package.

Community Legal Services, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. CLS, Inc. does not discriminate in the selection of employees on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, genetics, age, national origin, disability, or veteran status. In addition to federal law requirements, CLS complies with all applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.