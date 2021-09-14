Employment Readiness & Placement Case Manager: Nationalities Service Center

Program Summary

The Employment Readiness and Placement Program (ERP) is a state-funded, employment program designed to assist refugees, asylees and eligible immigrants who have been in the United States for less than 5 years. The goal of the program is to assist clients in addressing barriers to employment and achieving self-sufficiency. ERP provides comprehensive services to all clients and their families including employment services, case management and career coaching.

Position Summary

The Employment Readiness and Placement Case Manager will provide direct client support services to actively enrolled clients and their family members. The ERP Case Manager position will deliver the highest level of case management services through effectively determining client eligibility, assessing client needs, identifying resources, making referrals, following up, documenting client interactions and proactively supporting client’s pursuit of long and short term goals.

The ERP Case Manager position has internal contacts with the entire administrative staff and external contact with key partners, clients, the funder, visitors, representatives of other social services agencies, and the community. This position has access to sensitive NSC and client information and is expected to handle such information with integrity and professionalism. This position is expected to represent NSC in a professional manner

The ERP Case Manager will report directly to the ERP Coordinator and is expected to participate in all department activities as necessary.

Essential Functions

Case management of ORR eligible clients enrolled in ERP program: Complete needs assessments, personalized service plans and necessary referrals to address client needs Communication and coordination with refugee relatives and internal and external parties, including the Social Security Administration, Department of Public Welfare, utilities offices, school officials, NSC’s health team and post arrival service teams. Assist with transportation to external offices, as needed. Documentation of all services and client needs, meeting all deadlines, as required by funders’ and NSC’s guidelines Maintain accurate, timely and orderly case and database records and preparing reports in a timely and accurate manner. Advocate on behalf of the clients and those similarly situated within NSC and throughout the boarder community Work closely with employment and career coaching teams to support client’s job retention and professional development Work with interns Actively participate in weekly department meetings and other department, agency, community and provider meetings, as needed. Conduct outreach to clients through participation in outside events and distribution of material within the community including ethnic and community affairs, ethnic churches and other sites frequented by immigrants and refugees. Attend appropriate workshops, webinars and other relevant professional development opportunities to maintain proper licensure and knowledge of programmatic guidelines and case management skills.

Non-Essential Functions

Adheres to NSC’s security guidelines and ensures the appropriate handling of sensitive information. Facilitates and attends relevant staff meetings to promote communication and execution of goals. Completes special projects specific to the function of the department or as needed for the department as directed by Supervisor. Other duties as assigned within the scope of position expectations.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Basic understanding of NSC’s mission, vision, values, programs and services, and business plan.

Knowledge of legal and political issues, and community resources and benefits that impact and/or benefit the targeted client needs.

Possesses strong interpersonal skills as demonstrated by compassionate, courteous, cordial, cooperative, and professional interaction with diverse groups of co-workers, external business partners, and the community.

Ability to operate a computer and use a variety of common software programs including Microsoft Office, spreadsheets, and customized databases.

Adheres to all NSC and departmental policies and procedures.

Strong written and verbal communication skills and effectively communicate with individuals and groups.

Knowledge of basic client management procedures for determining eligibility, assessing needs, identifying resources, making referrals, following up, and documenting client interactions and proactively supporting client’s pursuit of goals.

Ability to multitask and work in a fast-paced environment

Ability to effectively interview and engage a client in appropriate programming.

Ability to effectively conduct one on one advocacy and/or educational presentations.

Ability to work in a team structure – demonstrating ability to collaborate and contribute to the team’s work.

Experience, Education, and Licensure

Minimum Experience: 1+ years of case management experience. Working within the refugee and immigrant community is a plus. Bilingual skills are preferred, with preference given to Swahili, French, Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, Dari or Pashto. Experience working with underserved and diverse populations, especially those with limited incomes or resources desired. Familiarity with trauma-informed practices a plus.

Minimum Education: BA/BS degree from an accredited college or university or 2+ years of experience in a related fiel

Licensure: Valid drivers’ license with access to reliable transportation or eligible for shared auto program.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee will frequently stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or equipment; reach with hands and arms; balance; talk or hear. The employee will occasionally climb stairs; stoop; kneel; crouch or crawl; taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Operate related office equipment and use necessary tools. Specific vision abilities required by the job include frequent reading and close vision; distance vision; color vision; peripheral vision; depth perception; and the ability to adjust focus.

Work Environment

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Please note that due to current public health crisis, a majority of this position will be virtual until further notice The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate. Although work is primarily indoors, you will be required to travel outside to client and community locations. Certain visits or work- related appointments might be scheduled outside of traditional work hours as necessary.

Nothing in this position description restricts management’s right to assign or reassign duties and responsibilities to this job at any time.

Compensation

The annual salary for this position is $41,500 with benefits.

How to Apply

NSC’s staff is comprised of individuals with diverse professional and lived experiences, fluency in multiple languages, and a deep knowledge of and commitment to the immigrant communities we serve. We value the diversity of our staff and highly encourage immigrants and persons of color to apply. In your cover letter, please address how your unique experiences and background will contribute to the mission of NSC.

To Apply, please use the following link: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=27e48a4b-a610-4fda-9822-2ed5e4765278&ccId=19000101_000001&type=MP&lang=en_US&selectedMenuKey=CareerCenter

NSC is an equal opportunity employer committed to a policy of non-discrimination in all employment practices and does not discriminate based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, nor any other basis protected under applicable law.

