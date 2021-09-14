Operations and People Director: PA Humanities Council

ORGANIZATION:

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council is a high-impact statewide organization that puts the humanities in action to create positive change. Our programs and grants bring Pennsylvanians together to build avenues for civic involvement and community development, and for youth and adult learners to strengthen skills for school, work, and personal improvement. We are an independent partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities and part of a network of 56 state humanities councils that spans the nation and U.S. jurisdictions. Learn more at pahumanities.org.

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

This is a new full-time opportunity to manage and help grow the business operations, finance, database and IT administration, and human resources activities of the Pennsylvania Humanities Council. We are looking for an entrepreneurial candidate ready to be a thought-partner on our senior management team, who is strong on big picture strategy, while not shying away from day-to-day operations work and managing a three-person team. We seek doers and changemakers, the kind of team member who sees what has to get done and leverages their knowledge, networks, and resources to make it happen. You’ll also believe in solutions that involve everyone, and you’ll value creating an organization and culture where we all can thrive. You’ll have the operational know-how, people skills, and strong commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging that will enable you to at once help position us as a well-capitalized organization, advance our infrastructure, and build a rewarding inclusive work environment for our high-performing, talented staff.

The major responsibilities for the role encompass five key areas: 1) Organizational Leadership and Effectiveness; 2) Finance and Accounting Administration; 3) HR and Payroll Administration; 4) Information Technology and Data Management; 5) Office, Facilities, Board and Events Management.

QUALIFICATIONS

● Bachelor’s degree, plus at least eight years of work experience, including a background in managing operations and leading new CRM solutions and IT systems, preferably in a nonprofit setting

● Strong leadership skills, with at least two years managing and coordinating staff and projects or initiatives

● Bookkeeping and financial management

● Human resource experience and payroll administration

● Strong ability to manage information communication and technology solutions like Salesforce

● Passion for the humanities, and personal values consistent with PHC’s mission

● Energetic, positive, and enjoys working in a fasted-pace, entrepreneurial environment

Salary and work environment:

The salary range for this position is between $75,000 and $85,000. This is currently a hybrid (in-person and remote position) but occasional travel is possible.

To apply:

Please email a resume and thoughtful cover letter, outlining how your skills and experience meet the qualifications of the position addressed to hr@pahumanities.org. Please pdf your cover letter and resume then combine them so that your cover letter is first and your resume follows it. Please use the following format in the subject line of the email Last Name, First Name Operations & People Director.