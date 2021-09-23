Program Manager, Youth and Young Adult Programs: The Village of Arts and Humanities

This position affords the selected candidate tremendous opportunity to advance in both administrative and programmatic non-profit work by positioning them to work directly with Village Leadership, Board Members, community members, and institutional partners on a high profile project with tangible results.

This role requires a flexible and professional individual who is resourceful and can work independently to complete assigned tasks and projects. We’re looking for a fast learner who is excited about being part of a dynamic team of designers, activists, organizers, educators, and community developers. This individual will gain invaluable experience in the connected fields of art and equitable community development while serving the Fairhill-Hartranft neighborhood of Philadelphia.

To learn about The Village, please visit: villagearts.org

Reporting Relationships:

Reports to: Director of Youth and Young Adult Programs

Hours:

Full-Time, this position requires work from approx. 10:30-6:30 M-F. Some weekend and evening work will be required to support special events and activities.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with the Director of Youth and Young Adult Programs to plan and implement Village youth programs and related activities. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

● Manage ongoing youth recruitment and registration for Village programming

● Maintain regular communication with participants/parents/guardians

● Manage supplies and materials purchasing related to programs and workshops

● Coordinate teaching artist recruitment and hiring. The Village regularly recruits and cultivates

highly experienced/educated artist educators with a commitment to social justice, youth

transformation, and trauma-informed/restorative practices within arts education

● Coordinate and participate in program-specific and organization-wide culture building and professional development opportunities

● Help develop and manage session roster of guest speakers and other visitors based on youths’ ideas and wishes.

● Facilitate and complete submission processes for youth participants to be paid through Philadelphia Youth Network and The Village; Facilitate and complete submission processes for teaching artists and consultants to be paid through The Village

● Attend various Philadelphia Youth Network, Department of Human Services, and Out of School Time Programming meetings required for maintaining program compliance

● Ensure that participants have completed all required paperwork in a timely manner for participation in Village Programming (including Philadelphia Youth NetworkPhiladelphia Youth Network, Department of Human Services, Village Forms, and Out of School Time Programming documents)

● Collect and maintain updated clearances and certifications from teaching artists and site

partners

● Develop and coordinate unique field trips to local and regional sites of creating production

● Maintain schedule for updating documentation of protocol and policies including staff handbook,

internship requirements, teaching artist expectations.

Core Competencies:

Bachelor’s degree in Education, Urban Education, Social Work, Counseling, or equivalent area of

study.

Training or experience in the following areas:

○ supporting young people with complex trauma

○ leading group discussions and facilitating workshops

○ developing workshops, lesson plans, and/or community events

○ parent/guardian communication

○ conflict-resolution skills

● Demonstrated commitment to the advancement of black and brown youth

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Works well under pressure and meets tight deadlines

● Proven track record of maintaining a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality, and exercising sound judgement

● Highly computer literate

● Meticulous attention to detail

● Drivers license preferred but not required

Village Culture-Based Competencies:

● Passion for promoting social and economic justice for marginalized individuals and communities

● Strong communication skills and “emotional intelligence”

● Positive attitude and ability to work in a team

● Willing to give and take constructive criticism

● Adept at active listening

● Familiar with and capable of using inclusive language, terminology, and behaviors

Compensation:

This is a full-time position that provides opportunities for both remote and in-person engagement.

The salary range for this position is $48,000 – $58,000.

The Village offers a competitive benefits package including 100% employer paid health benefits, generous

PTO, and maximum flexibility to promote mental and physical health.

The Village will consider reimbursement for costs to relocate from out-of-state to Philadelphia.