Program Manager, Youth and Young Adult Programs: The Village of Arts and Humanities

This position affords the selected candidate tremendous opportunity to advance in both administrative and programmatic non-profit work by positioning them to work directly with Village Leadership, Board Members, community members, and institutional partners on a high profile project with tangible results.
This role requires a flexible and professional individual who is resourceful and can work independently to complete assigned tasks and projects. We’re looking for a fast learner who is excited about being part of a dynamic team of designers, activists, organizers, educators, and community developers. This individual will gain invaluable experience in the connected fields of art and equitable community development while serving the Fairhill-Hartranft neighborhood of Philadelphia.
To learn about The Village, please visit: villagearts.org
Reporting Relationships:
Reports to: Director of Youth and Young Adult Programs
Hours:
Full-Time, this position requires work from approx. 10:30-6:30 M-F. Some weekend and evening work will be required to support special events and activities.
Responsibilities:
Work closely with the Director of Youth and Young Adult Programs to plan and implement Village youth programs and related activities. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
● Manage ongoing youth recruitment and registration for Village programming
● Maintain regular communication with participants/parents/guardians
● Manage supplies and materials purchasing related to programs and workshops
● Coordinate teaching artist recruitment and hiring. The Village regularly recruits and cultivates
highly experienced/educated artist educators with a commitment to social justice, youth
transformation, and trauma-informed/restorative practices within arts education
● Coordinate and participate in program-specific and organization-wide culture building and professional development opportunities
● Help develop and manage session roster of guest speakers and other visitors based on youths’ ideas and wishes.
● Facilitate and complete submission processes for youth participants to be paid through Philadelphia Youth Network and The Village; Facilitate and complete submission processes for teaching artists and consultants to be paid through The Village
● Attend various Philadelphia Youth Network, Department of Human Services, and Out of School Time Programming meetings required for maintaining program compliance
● Ensure that participants have completed all required paperwork in a timely manner for participation in Village Programming (including Philadelphia Youth NetworkPhiladelphia Youth Network, Department of Human Services, Village Forms, and Out of School Time Programming documents)
● Collect and maintain updated clearances and certifications from teaching artists and site
partners
● Develop and coordinate unique field trips to local and regional sites of creating production
● Maintain schedule for updating documentation of protocol and policies including staff handbook,
internship requirements, teaching artist expectations.
Core Competencies:
Bachelor’s degree in Education, Urban Education, Social Work, Counseling, or equivalent area of
study.
Training or experience in the following areas:
○ supporting young people with complex trauma
○ leading group discussions and facilitating workshops
○ developing workshops, lesson plans, and/or community events
○ parent/guardian communication
○ conflict-resolution skills
● Demonstrated commitment to the advancement of black and brown youth
● Excellent written and verbal communication skills
● Works well under pressure and meets tight deadlines
● Proven track record of maintaining a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality, and exercising sound judgement
● Highly computer literate
● Meticulous attention to detail
● Drivers license preferred but not required
Village Culture-Based Competencies:
● Passion for promoting social and economic justice for marginalized individuals and communities
● Strong communication skills and “emotional intelligence”
● Positive attitude and ability to work in a team
● Willing to give and take constructive criticism
● Adept at active listening
● Familiar with and capable of using inclusive language, terminology, and behaviors
Compensation:
This is a full-time position that provides opportunities for both remote and in-person engagement.
The salary range for this position is $48,000 – $58,000.
The Village offers a competitive benefits package including 100% employer paid health benefits, generous
PTO, and maximum flexibility to promote mental and physical health.
The Village will consider reimbursement for costs to relocate from out-of-state to Philadelphia.
About Us
The Village values art as its most powerful and effective tool for catalyzing healthy and sustainable societal change. Art, in this context, is creativity in thinking, in methodology, and in implementation.
Our 30-year legacy is anchored in artist-facilitated community building beginning with the work of Arthur Hall and the Ile Ife Black Humanitarian Center (predecessor to The Village) and Village Founder, Lily Yeh.
Today, The Village remains a community-rooted, anchor institution,
- comprising 15 art parks and 10 programs buildings,
- annually impacting 1200 community residents,
- enlisting the help of 400 volunteers,
- and engaging 350 teens that attend The Village’s after-school and summer programs.
Our seven core programs work at the intersection of art, education and social justice to:
- amplify the creative power of our community,
- build bridges across race, class, age and expertise,
- question and replace unjust and ineffective systems,
- activate passion and enhance skills present in community youth/adults,
- and construct new avenues towards civic engagement.
Apply for this job
To Apply This job opening was first posted on Sept 19, 2021. Candidates are highly encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible and before October 10, 2021. Please note: The Village will review and select candidates for interviews on a rolling basis. All applicants will receive a response from a Village representative. Please send an email to jobs@villagearts.org with the subject line: [Your First and Last Name ], Opportunity: Program Manager, Youth Programs Include the following two (2) documents as pdf’s: 1. A brief cover letter that answers the following questions in approximately 300 words: a. Who are you? b. What would you like to learn from The Village and its community c. What can you offer The Village and its community 2. Resume