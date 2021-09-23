Senior Project Manager: Byrne Criminal Justice Project, Advancing Equity Through Public Safety: The Village of Arts and Humanities

SUMMARY

The Village of Arts and Humanities is seeking a highly motivated and talented candidate to serve as Project Manager for our Byrne Criminal Justice Project, “Advancing Equity Through Public Safety.”

The Project Manager will build upon groundwork laid by Village leadership, staff, and the Project Steering Committee during 2020-21 to engage community residents in building or adopting alternatives to policing that reduce violent crime in Fairhill-Hartranft.

The Project Manager will enter this project as the Steering Committee (comprising community leaders, stakeholders, and other experts) develops and finalizes a plan to invest at least ~$750 in these community oriented strategies and tactics to improve safety and reduce violent activity.

Advancing Equity through Public Safety seeks to impact four objectives: (1) Build community power to inform, design, and drive positive change; (2) Invest in innovative and evidence-based alternatives to law enforcement that reduce violent crime; (3) Reduce social and economic drivers of crime through increasing economic opportunities and providing effective youth development and post-incarceration reentry programs; (4) Foster a physical environment that discourages violent activity and promotes community cohesion and trust and spur equitable neighborhood revitalization.

This position affords the selected candidate tremendous opportunity to advance in both administrative and programmatic non-profit work by positioning them to work directly with Village Leadership, Board Members, community members, and institutional partners on a high profile project with tangible results.

This Project Manager position requires a flexible and professional individual who is resourceful and can work independently to complete assigned tasks and projects. We’re looking for a fast learner who is excited about being part of a dynamic team of designers, activists, organizers, educators, and community developers. This individual will gain invaluable experience in the connected fields of art and equitable community development while serving the Fairhill-Hartranft neighborhood of Philadelphia.

To learn more about The Village, visit: villagearts.org

REPORTING RELATIONSHIPS

Reports to: Director of Organizing and Social Justice Initiatives

RESPONSIBILITIES

Design and Engagement

Plan, coordinate and facilitate regular meetings of the Fairhill-Hartranft Public Safety to design and implement project goals, objectives, and strategies

Coordinate and facilitate meetings between The Village and project consultants

Develop and implement collaborative community events and forums alongside Steering Committee in order to gather and share project-related information

Serve as liaison between residents, partners, city agencies, and other stakeholders

Establish and maintain strong partnerships with local groups of community-based organizations and service providers on an ongoing basis.

Mobilization

Plan and ensure successful implementation of strategies and tactics proposed by in the Steering Committee

Mobilize residents and businesses to participate in safety activities through day-to-day and special outreach and communication efforts

Work with research team to document outcomes related to implementation plan strategies and tactics

Identify other potential public and private entities for participation and support of the strategic interventions developed in order to maximize resources and build sustainability of the program.

Document and publicize neighborhood safety achievements to build confidence and buy-in among program partners.

Grant Management

Coordinate program activities as outlined in grant proposal to successfully fulfill the goals, objectives, and strategies during the 3-year award period including:

Managing day-to-day tasks and activities during the reminiang planning and implementation phases of the project

Collecting required data to be used to monitor, improve, and evaluate program performance

Facilitating the activities of the law enforcement and research partners and their data collection and analysis and monitoring strategy implementation and achievement of goals and objectives

Work effectively with the research partner to develop and manage a process to analyze data to evaluate program interventions throughout the initiative and to evaluate the effectiveness, efficiency and productivity throughout the three-year program

Participate in periodic meetings with the project advisory committee to review progress in coordinating, developing and implementation of program strategy.

Compile and maintain a calendar of events, database of participants, and administrative records and reports.

Prepare and maintain documentation as required by the Department of Justice, including, but not limited to meeting minutes, progress and final reports, and expenses.

Obtain outcome reports, expenditure documentation, and other documents as needed from community collaborators and research institutions.

Maintains expenses and monitors invoices related to the program.

Provide periodic reports and briefing papers for all partners on the implementation of the project.

CANDIDATE PROFILE

Education and/or Experience

Bachelor’s degree in social science or related field or five (5) years of professional experience in community development

Experience working with and in extremely low income communities

Knowledge of Philadelphia-based resources and agencies is a plus

Familiarity with arts-based community development and/or cultural organizing is a plus

Experience and interest in both ground level and systems-based efforts to advance Human Justice

Skills-Based Competencies

Group facilitation skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (verbal and written).

Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint or GSuite equivalents

Good analytical, negotiation and problem- solving skills

Strong administrative, time and task management skills

Ability to work with a diverse group of people and experience in building and maintaining relationships in the community

Highly motivated and independent; but also able to work as part of a team

Must be able to work flexible hours and have reliable transportation

Village Culture-Based Competencies

Passion for promoting social and economic justice for marginalized individuals and communities

Strong communication skills and “emotional intelligence”

Positive attitude and ability to work in a team

Willing to give and take constructive criticism

Adept at agile listening

Familiar with and capable of using inclusive language, terminology, and behaviors

COMPENSATION

This is a Part-time or Independant Contractor Role that provides opportunities for both remote and in-person engagement.

The PT salary range or contract amount for this position (for an average of 24-30 hours per week) is $40k – $50k per year.