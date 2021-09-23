Program Manager – Healthy Start Program: Maternity Care Coalition

Program Summary

MOMobile Healthy Start supports pregnant women and families with children under the age of two with a wide range of health and social services to reduce infant mortality and poor birth outcomes. In addition to the MOMobile program components, Healthy Start Advocates facilitate parent-child activities to promote optimal child development, screen for developmental delays and ensure connections to early intervention programs as needed. Healthy Start Advocates provide Nurturing Parenting classes, breastfeeding peer support groups and fatherhood involvement activities.

MCC COVID-19 Health and Safety Action

In accordance with MCC’s commitment to provide a safe environment for employees and families, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, proof of vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing is required.

Position Summary

The Healthy Start Program Manager is responsible for the coordination of all aspects of the Healthy Start program including program development, implementation, and monitoring.

Essential Tasks

Responsible for administrative oversight of all services and staff.

Serves as liaison and communicates with community resources regarding program. Coordinates community meetings and represents MCC as needed

Management Duties

Recruits, hires, and supervises staff.

Strengthens own and staff's skills through personal and professional development. Provides support to supervises staff during regular business hours as well as evenings and weekends as needed.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Understanding of MCC's mission, goals, and objectives and ability to work independently with a high level of energy and contribute as part of a larger team.

Excellent oral and written communication skills. Excellent computer skills (including data entry and management, word processing, use of Internet)

Experience, Education, and Licensure

Required

Master's degree in Social Work, Public Health or related field

Experience in program planning and monitoring. Valid driver's license

Preferred