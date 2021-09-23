Program Manager – Healthy Start Program: Maternity Care Coalition

Program Summary
MOMobile Healthy Start supports pregnant women and families with children under the age of two with a wide range of health and social services to reduce infant mortality and poor birth outcomes. In addition to the MOMobile program components, Healthy Start Advocates facilitate parent-child activities to promote optimal child development, screen for developmental delays and ensure connections to early intervention programs as needed. Healthy Start Advocates provide Nurturing Parenting classes, breastfeeding peer support groups and fatherhood involvement activities.
MCC COVID-19 Health and Safety Action
In accordance with MCC’s commitment to provide a safe environment for employees and families, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, proof of vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing is required.
Position Summary
The Healthy Start Program Manager is responsible for the coordination of all aspects of the Healthy Start program including program development, implementation, and monitoring.
Essential Tasks
- Responsible for administrative oversight of all services and staff.
- Responsible for weekly staff schedule and oversight of vehicles, facilities and petty cash.
- Develops and maintains systems for tracking services to clients.
- Oversees and monitors efforts to meet project deliverables
- Prepares monthly statistics and program reports; completes reports to funders and contractors.
- Serves as liaison and communicates with community resources regarding program.
- Coordinates community meetings and represents MCC as needed
Management Duties
- Recruits, hires, and supervises staff.
- Manages all aspects related to staff performance issues, including staff termination.
- Facilitates regular staff meetings and conducts individual supervisory meetings.
- Prepares performance evaluations with input from staff.
- Identifies staff training needs and writes yearly training plans.
- Strengthens own and staff’s skills through personal and professional development
- Provides support to supervises staff during regular business hours as well as evenings and weekends as needed.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
- Understanding of MCC’s mission, goals, and objectives and ability to work independently with a high level of energy and contribute as part of a larger team.
- Knowledge of the concepts and practices associated with community health issues, particularly with pregnant women, prenatal care, child development, parenting and other services for mothers, young children, and their families.
- Ability to travel in and around the Greater Philadelphia region to provide services as needed.
- Knowledge of and sensitivity to the issues facing the community served; knowledge of community resources
- Demonstrated leadership skills
- Good record keeping and organizational skills; ability to manage multiple tasks
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Excellent computer skills (including data entry and management, word processing, use of Internet)
Experience, Education, and Licensure
Required
- Master’s degree in Social Work, Public Health or related field
- Demonstrated leadership skills
- Demonstrated clinical skills
- Experience in program planning and monitoring
- Valid driver’s license
Preferred
- Experience with community health issues; maternal and child health
- 3+ year of supervisory experience
About Us
Maternity Care Coalition (MCC), a dynamic nonprofit, works to improve the health and well-being of pregnant women and parenting families, and enhance school readiness for children 0-3. Our intended impact is for parents in Southeastern PA communities impacted by structural inequities, particularly racism, can birth with dignity, parent with autonomy and raise babies who are healthy, growing, and thriving.
What to expect as a new employee:
MCC’s is proud of the benefits programs created on behalf of our employees. A summary of our generous options are as follows:
Medical benefits Coverage & Life Insurance – Cigna
- Medical, Dental & Vision
- Basic Life & AD&D
- Voluntary Life Insurance plan options
- Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)
- Health Savings Account
- Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
Paid Time Off
- Vacation accruals starting at three (3) weeks
- Paid Parental Leave
- Paid agency-wide End of Year break between Christmas and New Year’s
Perspective new hires who are passionate about Public Health or related field with a strong interest in Maternal and Child Health needs, are encouraged to apply by submitting a cover letter and resume along with their application. Thank you for considering Maternity Care Coalition (MCC) as a potential employer. We look forward to working with you!