Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Jewish Renaissance Foundation, Inc

JOB SUMMARY
Reporting directly to the Board of Trustees, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) oversees the overall direction of the agency, while ensuring alignment with agency mission, objectives and goals. Experienced in managing the day-to-day operations of an organization, this individual must possess the qualities and skills to maintain a great company culture, provide effective and inspiring leadership, establish great working relationships with the Board of Trustees, employees, grantors, the community and stakeholders, and be the driving force in the agency’s development towards long-term success. The CEO of the JRF is chiefly responsible for the following key areas through the essential duties and responsibilities outlined below.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Ensures compliance with all regulatory agencies governing a FQHC and a CAA. Continually monitors operations, programs, physical properties. Initiates appropriate changes.
- With the approval of the Board of Trustees, the CEO establishes current and long-term goals, objectives, plans and policies through strategic planning meetings with elected committee. The CEO is ultimately responsible for ensuring organizational compliance that is consistent with our Strategic Plan.
- Assures the organization and its mission, programs, and services are consistently presented as a strong positive image to the community.
- Dispenses advice, guidance, direction, and authorization to carry out major plans, standards and procedures, consistent with established policies and board approval.
- On a scheduled basis meets with the Executive team to ensure operations are being executed under the organization’s policies. Oversees the adequacy and soundness of the organization’s financial structure, and remains conversant with financial management practices in order to support the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) in decision-making to assure financial health and stability.
- Reviews operating results of the organization, compares them to established objectives, and takes steps to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to correct unsatisfactory results.
- Plans and directs all investigations and negotiations pertaining to mergers, joint ventures, the acquisition of businesses, or the sale of major assets with approval of the Board of Trustees.
- Establishes and maintains an effective system of communications throughout the organization.
- Takes part in, and coordinates the selection and training of new board members, keeps existing board members informed about current trends, problems and medical activities to facilitate policy-making, and serves as liaison between Board and JRF staff.
- Oversees fundraising planning and implementation, including identifying resource requirements, researching funding sources, establishing strategies to approach funders, submitting proposals and administrating fundraising records and documentation.
- Plans, coordinates, and controls the daily operation of the JRF through the agency’s Directors and program leads.
- Directly supervises Program Directors and carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.
- Active involvement in the recruiting and retention of effective leaders in senior management positions. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems.
- Responsible for overseeing all claims management activities; including processing of claims related activities and serves as point of contact.
- Serves on QA/QI/RM Committee and is involved in all QA/QI/ Risk Management activities.
- Responsible for strong public relations and marketing programs.
- Inclusive of other duties not outlined within the scope of the position, geared towards the overall success of the agency.
QUALIFICATIONS
The Chief Executive Officer position requires a visionary, mission-oriented, and entrepreneurial individual who thrives in a relatively fast-paced environment. Ideal candidates for this position will bring a variety of experiences and attributes to the position, including:
- Master’s degree (M.A.) or equivalent; or five to ten years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Management experience in non-profit, healthcare, and/or local government; FQHC and health related experience preferred.
- Experience and skill in working with a Board of Trustees.
- Strong understanding of integral business and administrative functions, inclusive of finance, human resources, compliance and grant management.
- Effective leadership and organizational skills in relation to strategic planning, delegating, and business development.
- Innovative with strong financial management skills and experience in generating new revenue streams and managing complex budgets, inclusive of budget preparation, analysis, decision-making and reporting.
- Astute, with strong decision-making and problem solving skills.
- Working knowledge of data analysis, performance metrics, and business infrastructure.
- Experience in public relations, marketing, and fundraising.
- Strong networker with excellent communication skills, both internally and externally, with the ability to positively represent the organization and its mission across a wide range of stakeholders and constituencies.
- Strong community awareness with an interest in being at the forefront of community engagement.
- Demonstrates commitment to the values of diversity, inclusiveness and empowerment.
- Proficiency and high comfort level with Microsoft Office Suite preferred (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook)
- Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and a commitment to the JRF mission.
About Us
BACKGROUND
The Jewish Renaissance Foundation (JRF) seeks a Chief Executive Officer who embodies the passion and desire of the JRF mission. The JRF was founded to respond to the needs of our community by sharing our talents and resources as a reflection of our commitment to helping individuals/families become healthier and stronger.
JRF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation organization represented by a Board of Trustees, members of our community, civic and government leaders, funders, and our staff and volunteers, all engaged in a joint effort focused on changing lives by creating hope and self-sufficiency. As an agency, we succeed by providing individuals, children and families with essential health and human services as well as community development and youth programs. Our life-improving services extend across all cultures and faiths, regardless of economic status.
We seek a leader with considerable skill as a team-builder, facilitator, and collaborator, who is able to work with colleagues, our community, local government, the Board of Trustees, grantors, anchor institutions, and partners to build trust and inspire excellence. The ideal candidate must demonstrate experience that will enable the JRF to continue to expand our services through strategic partnerships, planning and operations, strong leadership, resource development, advocacy, training, programming, administration, financial management, personnel, and public relations.
ABOUT THE JRF
The Jewish Renaissance Foundation is a 501(c)(3) agency established in 1995 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey as a faith-based, nonprofit corporation, with its main office recently relocated to Edison, New Jersey, with additional sites in Perth Amboy, NJ. Serving more than 6,000 people in Middlesex County each year, we are a leader in providing community coordination, school-based services, educational programming, food and nutrition, family development, health services and training.
In 2009, the JRF was designated by the NJ Department of Community Affairs and appointed by the NJ Community Action Association as the Community Action Agency (CAA) for Middlesex County East in order to benefit residents throughout Middlesex County within eight designated communities: Carteret, Edison, Highland Park, Metuchen, Perth Amboy, Sayreville, South Amboy, and Woodbridge.
In 2015, JRF was designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and in 2016 we opened our doors as the JRF Community Health Center in Edison, NJ. An FQHC is a nonprofit or public community health center that fulfills certain health service criteria and receives specific government reimbursements and funding. We provide essential medical, dental and mental health services at our center with the utmost care and concern.
The organization has approximately 30-35 full-time employees, 20 volunteer AmeriCorps Members, contracted service providers and is governed by a 9-person Board of Trustees. The Board meets monthly, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) reports to the Board. JRF’s FY 2021 budget is $4.2 million.