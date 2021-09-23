Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Jewish Renaissance Foundation, Inc

The Chief Executive Officer position requires a visionary, mission-oriented, and entrepreneurial individual who thrives in a relatively fast-paced environment. Ideal candidates for this position will bring a variety of experiences and attributes to the position, including:

Reporting directly to the Board of Trustees, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) oversees the overall direction of the agency, while ensuring alignment with agency mission, objectives and goals. Experienced in managing the day-to-day operations of an organization, this individual must possess the qualities and skills to maintain a great company culture, provide effective and inspiring leadership, establish great working relationships with the Board of Trustees, employees, grantors, the community and stakeholders, and be the driving force in the agency’s development towards long-term success. The CEO of the JRF is chiefly responsible for the following key areas through the essential duties and responsibilities outlined below.

About Us

BACKGROUND

The Jewish Renaissance Foundation (JRF) seeks a Chief Executive Officer who embodies the passion and desire of the JRF mission. The JRF was founded to respond to the needs of our community by sharing our talents and resources as a reflection of our commitment to helping individuals/families become healthier and stronger.

JRF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation organization represented by a Board of Trustees, members of our community, civic and government leaders, funders, and our staff and volunteers, all engaged in a joint effort focused on changing lives by creating hope and self-sufficiency. As an agency, we succeed by providing individuals, children and families with essential health and human services as well as community development and youth programs. Our life-improving services extend across all cultures and faiths, regardless of economic status.

We seek a leader with considerable skill as a team-builder, facilitator, and collaborator, who is able to work with colleagues, our community, local government, the Board of Trustees, grantors, anchor institutions, and partners to build trust and inspire excellence. The ideal candidate must demonstrate experience that will enable the JRF to continue to expand our services through strategic partnerships, planning and operations, strong leadership, resource development, advocacy, training, programming, administration, financial management, personnel, and public relations.

ABOUT THE JRF

The Jewish Renaissance Foundation is a 501(c)(3) agency established in 1995 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey as a faith-based, nonprofit corporation, with its main office recently relocated to Edison, New Jersey, with additional sites in Perth Amboy, NJ. Serving more than 6,000 people in Middlesex County each year, we are a leader in providing community coordination, school-based services, educational programming, food and nutrition, family development, health services and training.

In 2009, the JRF was designated by the NJ Department of Community Affairs and appointed by the NJ Community Action Association as the Community Action Agency (CAA) for Middlesex County East in order to benefit residents throughout Middlesex County within eight designated communities: Carteret, Edison, Highland Park, Metuchen, Perth Amboy, Sayreville, South Amboy, and Woodbridge.

In 2015, JRF was designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and in 2016 we opened our doors as the JRF Community Health Center in Edison, NJ. An FQHC is a nonprofit or public community health center that fulfills certain health service criteria and receives specific government reimbursements and funding. We provide essential medical, dental and mental health services at our center with the utmost care and concern.

The organization has approximately 30-35 full-time employees, 20 volunteer AmeriCorps Members, contracted service providers and is governed by a 9-person Board of Trustees. The Board meets monthly, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) reports to the Board. JRF’s FY 2021 budget is $4.2 million.