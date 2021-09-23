Executive Director: University City Arts League

BACKGROUND

Founded in 1965, the University City Arts League is a 501(c)3 that is dedicated to arts education and cultural enrichment in the service of its diverse West Philadelphia community.

Located at 4226 Spruce Street, our mission is:

To provide a welcoming space for people of all backgrounds to experience the arts To encourage and support the development of the arts To bring the arts to the community through partnerships and educational outreach

Our warm, welcoming Victorian twin features three art studios, two dance studios, a sophisticated computer lab, a pottery studio, and dedicated gallery space which exhibits the work of local artists.

Our thriving after-school program and summer camp make us the go-to spot for arts-based children’s programming in West Philadelphia and serve an average annual audience of 4,500, 60% of whom are low income. UCAL is the only West Philadelphia institution offering fine, digital, and performing arts classes for children under the age of 12.

Outside of UCAL, our Community Arts Program provides arts education to local K-12 students, 90% of whom are CEP disadvantaged and hail from households with median incomes of about $30,000. These programs provide up to 90 annual hours of quality art classes to local public schools at no cost to the schools. Over seven years, this program has provided art education to over 2,800 students.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Executive Director is also the Chief Executive Officer, responsible for University City Arts League (UCAL) daily operations, staff, programming, fundraising, public relations, and mission implementation. They will provide the leadership to drive this vibrant organization into its next phase of growth while working collaboratively with a committed Board of Directors, a full-time and part-time staff, a faculty of teaching artists, volunteers, and external partners.

The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker dedicated to arts education, arts advocacy, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the arts.

More specifically, the ED’s work will include the following:

PROGRAMS

Ensure ongoing programmatic excellence

Maximize enrollment in afterschool programs, summer camp, and adult classes

Oversee Community Arts Program

STAFFING AND HR

Determine staffing requirements

Recruit, lead, and retain staff

Develop and refine staff job descriptions

Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local regulations

Establish a diverse, inclusive, equitable, supportive and safe work environment

Substitute for staff and arts educators if needed

ADMINISTRATIVE

Oversee financial administration and recordkeeping, including annual audit

Develop and manage annual budget in collaboration with Board

Implement and refine UCAL’s strategic plan to maximize our long-term impact

Review and approve contracts for services

Maintain upkeep for the facility at 4226 Spruce Street

FUNDRAISING AND COMMUNICATIONS

Execute and expand fundraising efforts, including annual appeal, auction, and grant writing for institutional donors

Lead communication efforts across all platforms

Work closely with the Board of Directors and its subcommittees on key decisions

Facilitate relationships with all key stakeholders (volunteers, funders, partners, etc.)

This description is intended to describe the essential job functions. It is not an exhaustive list of all duties, responsibilities, and requirements. Other functions may be assigned, and the board retains the right to add or change the duties at any time.

The Executive Director should have the following qualifications, experience, and abilities:

Bachelor’s degree (preferred)

Five or more years nonprofit experience

Demonstrated passion for arts education

Ability to interpret financial reports and conduct budget planning

Experience crafting and executing a fundraising strategy

Strong organizational abilities

Experience developing and implementing communication strategies

Strong written and oral communication skills

Experience with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts

Demonstrated ability to work effectively with diverse populations

Demonstrated ability to oversee and collaborate with staff

Experience working with a Board of Directors considered a plus

The ideal candidate will be action oriented, passionate, principled, positive, mission-driven, flexible, and self-directed. BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

The salary for this position will be between $50,000 and $57,000, and the Executive Director will be expected to work full time. Remote work is not an option for this position.

The expected start date is October 1, 2021.