Executive Director: University City Arts League

BACKGROUND
Founded in 1965, the University City Arts League is a 501(c)3 that is dedicated to arts education and cultural enrichment in the service of its diverse West Philadelphia community.
Located at 4226 Spruce Street, our mission is:
- To provide a welcoming space for people of all backgrounds to experience the arts
- To encourage and support the development of the arts
- To bring the arts to the community through partnerships and educational outreach
Our warm, welcoming Victorian twin features three art studios, two dance studios, a sophisticated computer lab, a pottery studio, and dedicated gallery space which exhibits the work of local artists.
Our thriving after-school program and summer camp make us the go-to spot for arts-based children’s programming in West Philadelphia and serve an average annual audience of 4,500, 60% of whom are low income. UCAL is the only West Philadelphia institution offering fine, digital, and performing arts classes for children under the age of 12.
Outside of UCAL, our Community Arts Program provides arts education to local K-12 students, 90% of whom are CEP disadvantaged and hail from households with median incomes of about $30,000. These programs provide up to 90 annual hours of quality art classes to local public schools at no cost to the schools. Over seven years, this program has provided art education to over 2,800 students.
POSITION OVERVIEW
The Executive Director is also the Chief Executive Officer, responsible for University City Arts League (UCAL) daily operations, staff, programming, fundraising, public relations, and mission implementation. They will provide the leadership to drive this vibrant organization into its next phase of growth while working collaboratively with a committed Board of Directors, a full-time and part-time staff, a faculty of teaching artists, volunteers, and external partners.
The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker dedicated to arts education, arts advocacy, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the arts.
More specifically, the ED’s work will include the following:
PROGRAMS
- Ensure ongoing programmatic excellence
- Maximize enrollment in afterschool programs, summer camp, and adult classes
- Oversee Community Arts Program
STAFFING AND HR
- Determine staffing requirements
- Recruit, lead, and retain staff
- Develop and refine staff job descriptions
- Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local regulations
- Establish a diverse, inclusive, equitable, supportive and safe work environment
- Substitute for staff and arts educators if needed
ADMINISTRATIVE
- Oversee financial administration and recordkeeping, including annual audit
- Develop and manage annual budget in collaboration with Board
- Implement and refine UCAL’s strategic plan to maximize our long-term impact
- Review and approve contracts for services
- Maintain upkeep for the facility at 4226 Spruce Street
FUNDRAISING AND COMMUNICATIONS
- Execute and expand fundraising efforts, including annual appeal, auction, and grant writing for institutional donors
- Lead communication efforts across all platforms
- Work closely with the Board of Directors and its subcommittees on key decisions
- Facilitate relationships with all key stakeholders (volunteers, funders, partners, etc.)
This description is intended to describe the essential job functions. It is not an exhaustive list of all duties, responsibilities, and requirements. Other functions may be assigned, and the board retains the right to add or change the duties at any time.
The Executive Director should have the following qualifications, experience, and abilities:
- Bachelor’s degree (preferred)
- Five or more years nonprofit experience
- Demonstrated passion for arts education
- Ability to interpret financial reports and conduct budget planning
- Experience crafting and executing a fundraising strategy
- Strong organizational abilities
- Experience developing and implementing communication strategies
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Experience with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts
- Demonstrated ability to work effectively with diverse populations
- Demonstrated ability to oversee and collaborate with staff
- Experience working with a Board of Directors considered a plus
The ideal candidate will be action oriented, passionate, principled, positive, mission-driven, flexible, and self-directed. BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.
The salary for this position will be between $50,000 and $57,000, and the Executive Director will be expected to work full time. Remote work is not an option for this position.
The expected start date is October 1, 2021.