Marketing Manager: Penn Live Arts

The Marketing Manager is a vital member of the marketing team overseeing social media implementation, direct mail, student engagement, and grass roots marketing outreach. The Manager also provides key support in emails, print material production, advertising and overall marketing operations.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Oversee Penn Live Arts’ social media efforts;
- Coordinate all direct mail marketing campaigns, serving as the primary contact with the mail house and list co-op;
- Coordinate implementation of email campaigns and blog posts;
- Oversee student engagement activities, including event coordination and communications;
- Oversee print production process for flyers, posters, program inserts and more for performances and promotional marketing initiatives;
- Support content gathering, editing, advertising, and production of program books;
- Coordinate advertising in the program books, poster cases and plasma screen in the Annenberg Center’s lobby;
- Handle grassroots marketing efforts, including email and advertising trades, ticket donations, and oversee participation partner events;
- Use Tessitura to create mailing/email lists and update lists in list co-op;
- Represent Penn Live Arts marketing team at performances and community meetings;
- Support supervisor on website updates, advertising and other projects as needed;
- Some evening and weekend work required; and
- Other duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor’s degree preferred. Proven skills in marketing or a related field with a minimum of two years’ experience. Experience in and knowledge of the performing arts preferred.
- Strong attention to detail and ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.
- Strong communication skills.
- Ability to interact positively with others in a team-oriented environment.
- Excellent organizational skills.
- Ability to take initiative and think creatively.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word and Power Point) required.
- Knowledge of Tessitura ticketing software preferred.
- Excellent writing and proofreading skills.
- Knowledge of the performing arts is preferred.
APPLICATION REQUIREMENT
A cover letter and resume are required to be considered for this position. Please upload your cover letter where it asks you to upload your resume; multiple documents are allowed.