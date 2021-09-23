Associate Director of Marketing: Penn Live Arts

Reports to: Vice President of Brand, Strategy and Business Development

Status: Exempt

Reporting to the Vice President of Brand, Strategy and Business Development (VP) and in liaison with Eastern Standard and advertising buying and placement services, the Associate Director of Marketing (ADM) will manage and execute the implementation of advertising, promotions, and patron engagement campaigns. The ADM works to increase revenue from POPS patrons moving them through engagement milestones in alignment with the POPS 5-year Strategic and Tactical Plan.

General support for special events and performances, closely aligning with the development, education, fundraising, departments, and assorted branding activities is expected and is performed in cooperation with other department heads. The scope of work includes the marketing performance tracking and monitoring for branding compliance across the various media platforms, including phillypops.org, and budget management for marketing expenses.

The ADM is active in partnership activities with sponsors and other connections, forging external relationships to the benefit of the organization.

Essential Functions:

GENERAL

Working with the VP, set overall patron revenue strategies, priorities, and outcomes. Assist in developing an integrated annual plan, setting out objectives, and specific activities to be pursued in each area of responsibility.

Working with the VP and Eastern Standard, ensure consistent and ongoing delivery of The Philly POPS branding and messaging in paid media.

Develop and maintain strong, productive, and collaborative relationships with other departments, with consultants and partners.

Provide ongoing analysis and research on the performance of the patron engagement plan.

Track paid media and supervise the tracking of promotional impressions.

Maintain and populate planning documents, request forms, and project management tools.

MARKETING and PATRON ENGAGEMENT

Supervision and operational documentation of ongoing promotional activities with media partners, including at least one radio promotion per concert series.

Ongoing support of the Salute Series including Salute Christmas and including the Christmas in July annual Press event; particular focus on the capture of video and photographic assets.

Design implementation from Eastern Standard master assets.

Maintain support documentation and evaluation for all campaigns.

Supervise and implement media placements through the Estulin Group.

Supervise and maintain alignment of messaging on the website and immediacy of updates to electronic media.

Serve as liaison for implementation of marketing efforts with Eastern Standard and media placement contractors.

Manage the production of each media promotion ensuring that all details are delivered in a creative, timely, and cost-efficient manner.

Support the production and deployment of direct response campaigns for performances and fundraising. Liaison to print production and mail houses.

Budget tracking, process invoices, and participate in departmental reconciliation.

Other duties as are from time to time assigned

Working Conditions/Physical Demands

Routine for office environment. Required to perform some essential functions of the job during evening and weekend hours, particularly during concert series.