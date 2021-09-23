Operations Manager: The Village of Arts and Humanities

The Village of Arts and Humanities is seeking a highly motivated and talented candidate for our Operations Manager position.
This position affords the selected candidate tremendous opportunity to advance in both administrative and programmatic non-profit work by positioning them to work directly with Village Leadership, Board Members, community members, and institutional partners on a high profile project with tangible results.
This role requires a flexible and professional individual who is resourceful and can work independently to complete assigned tasks and projects. We’re looking for a fast learner who is excited about being part of a dynamic team of designers, activists, organizers, educators, and community developers. This individual will gain invaluable experience in the connected fields of art and equitable community development while serving the Fairhill-Hartranft neighborhood of Philadelphia.
To learn about The Village, please visit: villagearts.org
Reporting Relationships
Reports to: Executive Director and Senior Manager of Special Projects
Responsibilities
- Coordinate daily business operations, ensuring organizational excellence:
- Develop, udate, and implement policies and processes for hiring, training, terminating, payroll and compliance
- Maintain all property and liability insurance programs
- Develop and document standard operating procedures
- Develop and coordinate ongoing technology maintenance, training and database management
- Develop and coordinate office system transitions and outsourced services, including but not limited to: accounting, technology, and general maintenance
- Develop and maintain record-keeping systems
- Maintain compliance with local, state and federal authorities
- Identifying and maintaining relationships with vendors
- Implement financial management activities including:
- producing client invoices
- coordinating bookkeeping to ensure accurate Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and expense management,
- coordinating and facilitating annual audit
- Support internal communications and culture
- Assist Executive Director in coordinating and preparing content for Board, Director, and Staff meetings and retreats
- Maintain bi-weekly team reporting process
- Gather data for monthly Executive Director Audio Update
- Ensure that policies and procedures are designed to reflect organization values
- Candidate Profile
Core Competencies
- Bachelor’s degree or more than 4 years of relevant work experience
- Excellent interpersonal communication skills
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Google counterparts
- Proficient with Quickbooks is ideal (willing to train)
- Attention to detail is a must; ability to exercise discretion
- Strong organizational and time management skills
- Ability to work independently within a small team; a sense of humor essential
- Interest in nonprofit organizations, philanthropy or previous experience in nonprofit a plus
- Strong time management, and organizational skills, including attention to detail and abilities to prioritize tasks and keep multiple tasks moving simultaneously
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively with colleagues and partners
- Energy, initiative, and flexibility
- Ability to develop new, legible, and shareable work processes as needed
Village Culture-Based Competencies
- Passion for promoting social and economic justice for marginalized individuals and communities
- Strong communication skills and “emotional intelligence”
- Positive attitude and ability to work in a team
- Willing to give and take constructive criticism
- Adept at active listening
- Familiar with and capable of using inclusive language, terminology, and behaviors