Operations Manager: The Village of Arts and Humanities

Posted September 23rd, 2021 at 9:50 am.

Minimum Salary/Hourly Rate:
$65,000.00
Maximum Salary/Hourly Rate:
$75,000.00

The Village of Arts and Humanities is seeking a highly motivated and talented candidate for our Operations Manager position.

This position affords the selected candidate tremendous opportunity to advance in both administrative and programmatic non-profit work by positioning them to work directly with Village Leadership, Board Members, community members, and institutional partners on a high profile project with tangible results.

This role requires a flexible and professional individual who is resourceful and can work independently to complete assigned tasks and projects. We’re looking for a fast learner who is excited about being part of a dynamic team of designers, activists, organizers, educators, and community developers. This individual will gain invaluable experience in the connected fields of art and equitable community development while serving the Fairhill-Hartranft neighborhood of Philadelphia.

To learn about The Village, please visit: villagearts.org

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Executive Director and Senior Manager of Special Projects

Responsibilities

  • Coordinate daily business operations, ensuring organizational excellence:
  • Develop, udate, and implement policies and processes for hiring, training, terminating, payroll and compliance
  • Maintain all property and liability insurance programs
  • Develop and document standard operating procedures
  • Develop and coordinate ongoing technology maintenance, training and database management
  • Develop and coordinate office system transitions and outsourced services, including but not limited to: accounting, technology, and general maintenance
  • Develop and maintain record-keeping systems
  • Maintain compliance with local, state and federal authorities
  • Identifying and maintaining relationships with vendors
  • Implement financial management activities including:
  • producing client invoices
  • coordinating bookkeeping to ensure accurate Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and expense management,
  • coordinating and facilitating annual audit
  • Support internal communications and culture
  • Assist Executive Director in coordinating and preparing content for Board, Director, and Staff meetings and retreats
  • Maintain bi-weekly team reporting process
  • Gather data for monthly Executive Director Audio Update
  • Ensure that policies and procedures are designed to reflect organization values
  • Candidate Profile

Core Competencies

  • Bachelor’s degree or more than 4 years of relevant work experience
  • Excellent interpersonal communication skills
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Google counterparts
  • Proficient with Quickbooks is ideal (willing to train)
  • Attention to detail is a must; ability to exercise discretion
  • Strong organizational and time management skills
  • Ability to work independently within a small team; a sense of humor essential
  • Interest in nonprofit organizations, philanthropy or previous experience in nonprofit a plus
  • Strong time management, and organizational skills, including attention to detail and abilities to prioritize tasks and keep multiple tasks moving simultaneously
  • Strong oral and written communication skills
  • Ability to work independently and collaboratively with colleagues and partners
  • Energy, initiative, and flexibility
  • Ability to develop new, legible, and shareable work processes as needed

Village Culture-Based Competencies

  • Passion for promoting social and economic justice for marginalized individuals and communities
  • Strong communication skills and “emotional intelligence”
  • Positive attitude and ability to work in a team
  • Willing to give and take constructive criticism
  • Adept at active listening
  • Familiar with and capable of using inclusive language, terminology, and behaviors
To Apply

Compensation

This is a full-time position that provides opportunities for both remote and in-person engagement.
The salary range for this position is $65,000 – $75,000.

The Village offers a competitive benefits package including 100% employer paid health benefits, generous PTO, and maximum flexibility to promote mental and physical health.

The Village will consider reimbursement for costs to relocate from out-of-state to Philadelphia.

To Apply

This job opening was first posted on Sept 19, 2021. Candidates are highly encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible and before October 10, 2021. Please note: The Village will review and select candidates for interviews on a rolling basis. All applicants will receive a response from a Village representative.

Please send an email to jobs@villagearts.org with the subject line:
[Your First and Last Name ], Opportunity: Operations Manager

Include the following two (2) documents as pdf’s:

A brief cover letter that answers the following questions in approximately 300 words:

  1. Who are you?
  2. What would you like to learn from The Village and its community
  3. What can you offer The Village and its community
  4. Resume

Non-Descrimination

The Village of Arts and Humanities is an equal opportunity employer. The Village does not discriminate in the selection of employees on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, genetics, age, national origin, disability, or veteran status. In addition to federal law requirements, The Village complies with all applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment.

