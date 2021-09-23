Operations Manager: The Village of Arts and Humanities

The Village of Arts and Humanities is seeking a highly motivated and talented candidate for our Operations Manager position.

This position affords the selected candidate tremendous opportunity to advance in both administrative and programmatic non-profit work by positioning them to work directly with Village Leadership, Board Members, community members, and institutional partners on a high profile project with tangible results.

This role requires a flexible and professional individual who is resourceful and can work independently to complete assigned tasks and projects. We’re looking for a fast learner who is excited about being part of a dynamic team of designers, activists, organizers, educators, and community developers. This individual will gain invaluable experience in the connected fields of art and equitable community development while serving the Fairhill-Hartranft neighborhood of Philadelphia.

To learn about The Village, please visit: villagearts.org

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Executive Director and Senior Manager of Special Projects

Responsibilities

Coordinate daily business operations, ensuring organizational excellence:

Develop, udate, and implement policies and processes for hiring, training, terminating, payroll and compliance

Maintain all property and liability insurance programs

Develop and document standard operating procedures

Develop and coordinate ongoing technology maintenance, training and database management

Develop and coordinate office system transitions and outsourced services, including but not limited to: accounting, technology, and general maintenance

Develop and maintain record-keeping systems

Maintain compliance with local, state and federal authorities

Identifying and maintaining relationships with vendors

Implement financial management activities including:

producing client invoices

coordinating bookkeeping to ensure accurate Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and expense management,

coordinating and facilitating annual audit

Support internal communications and culture

Assist Executive Director in coordinating and preparing content for Board, Director, and Staff meetings and retreats

Maintain bi-weekly team reporting process

Gather data for monthly Executive Director Audio Update

Ensure that policies and procedures are designed to reflect organization values

Candidate Profile

Core Competencies

Bachelor’s degree or more than 4 years of relevant work experience

Excellent interpersonal communication skills

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Google counterparts

Proficient with Quickbooks is ideal (willing to train)

Attention to detail is a must; ability to exercise discretion

Strong organizational and time management skills

Ability to work independently within a small team; a sense of humor essential

Interest in nonprofit organizations, philanthropy or previous experience in nonprofit a plus

Strong time management, and organizational skills, including attention to detail and abilities to prioritize tasks and keep multiple tasks moving simultaneously

Strong oral and written communication skills

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with colleagues and partners

Energy, initiative, and flexibility

Ability to develop new, legible, and shareable work processes as needed

Village Culture-Based Competencies