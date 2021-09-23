Director of Research and Evaluation: The Barnes Foundation

The Director of Research and Evaluation supports the Barnes’s ambition to significantly expand the reach and impact of its digital arts education programs. Given the rapid growth of our online programs during the pandemic—our adult courses in particular—the Barnes is now poised to increase our educational service locally, nationally and internationally. Reporting to the Chief of Business Strategy and Analytics, this position works cross-departmentally to research national and international trends in digital arts education; to identify potential new audiences and markets; and to gather and analyze data from our existing programs to help us understand user desires in terms of both content and technology. This role works closely with several teams including Adult Education, preK-12 Education, Audiovisual, Marketing, and IT. In 2021 and 2022, the Director will also serve as primary contact for the Foundation’s external consulting partner, acting as the project manager to coordinate internal and external processes in support of a phase one, grant-funded research project in support of these digital initiatives.

Established as an educational institution, the Barnes Foundation carries out its mission by promoting appreciation of the arts and horticultural science, through the preservation, presentation, and interpretation of the collections of Albert C. and Laura L. Barnes.

Celebrated for its exceptional breadth, depth, and quality, the Barnes Foundation’s art collection includes works by some of the greatest European and American masters of impressionism, post-impressionist, and early modern art, as well as African sculpture, Pennsylvania German decorative arts, Native American textiles, metalwork, and more.

The Foundation engages diverse audiences through its exceptional collections and related high-quality programs that reflect a broad range of periods and cultures and build on the founders’ innovative educational vision of transforming lives through the arts and horticulture.

Working with an external consulting partner, serve as primary project manager for a multi-year research and planning project in support of expanded online education.

With Marketing, Adult Education, and IT departments, gather, analyze, and report on student survey data to key stakeholders, including Foundation leadership.

With Marketing team, activate data insights to maximize awareness of Barnes education programs and effectively use marketing and advertising resources.

With Audiovisual and IT teams, develop workflows and procedures around the use of hybrid technology in support of online education with an eye toward improvement and efficiency.

Serve as the Foundation’s primary in-house resource for understanding leading-edge trends in online education, including being the primary user for platforms or vendor relationships in service of that goal.

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, technology, business, or other related field.

At least five years of experience working in higher education, enrollment management, digital media, educational technology, or product development.

Strong project management skills, including on-time delivery, consensus-building and alignment between all stakeholders.

Demonstrated analytical skills; ability to create, analyze, and communicate outcomes or solutions based on a set of parameters and/or data.

Ability to manage several projects at once, and to communicate their progress clearly and succinctly to internal and external stakeholders and institutional leadership.

Strong interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills.

Ability to work occasional evenings and weekends, as necessary.

