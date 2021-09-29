Account Liaison: Philaldelphia Works

About Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.

Role Summary

Under the direction of the Manager of Contracts, this position administers and executes contracting and invoicing process which includes: accounting for contract expense, reconciling contract account with General Ledger, prepare draw document for funding agency, budget monitoring, and compliance to funding regulations. This position also provides general guidance and direction regarding fiscal management of grants and assigned contracts as well as creating modifications to contracts, when needed.

Remote on-boarding available, position is remote until company returns to office post covid.

Effective January 3, 2022, Philadelphia Works requires all employees to be vaccinated with an FDA authorized and/or approved COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment.

This position will be responsible for the following duties: