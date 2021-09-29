External Affairs Manager: KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools

Company Description

We are seeking a talented, committed, culturally competent External Affairs Manager to join our Regional Office Team! The initial deadline to submit applications for this role is Monday, October 4th. Candidates who apply by the deadline will hear back from us by Friday, October 8th. Submitting this application considers you for all 2021-2022 opportunities for which you are qualified.

About Us

KIPP is a national network of free, open-enrollment, college-preparatory public schools in educationally underserved communities. Over 100,000 students attend one of the 242 KIPP schools that operate in 31 regions across the United States. KIPP Philadelphia Schools Public Schools (KPPS) is a part of the national KIPP network and currently leads six schools serving approximately 2,400 students in North and West Philadelphia. By 2030, KPPS will lead ten schools serving approximately 4,000 students.

Our Mission

Together with families and communities, we create joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare students to pursue the paths they choose—college, career, and beyond—so they can lead fulfilling lives and build a more just world.

Life at KPPS

We seek to create a professional environment full of joy, candor, care and community where excellent educators can make a long-term home. Educators at KIPP –

Are committed to anti-racism, equity and inclusion

Show up as themselves, inspiring our children to do the same

Access resources, workshops, and affinity spaces that support physical, emotional, and financial well-being

Lead with care and candor and take ownership of their professional learning and growth

Constantly evolve their craft via reflection, feedback, and professional development

Enjoy a competitive, equitable, predictable approach to compensation, comprehensive health benefits for employees and their families, a 403B matching program, and free access to financial advising services

Regional office employees operate within a hybrid remote/in-person work model

Job Description

Position Overview

KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools (KPPS) seeks an ambitious self-starter to join the Strategy and Planning team as the External Affairs Manager (EAM). The EAM will operate with a deep understanding of the KIPP Philadelphia brand and will serve as one of the lead ambassadors of our brand, ensuring that a variety of stakeholders across Philadelphia are clear on and feel connected to our mission, approach, and priorities. The EAM will build brand awareness by managing our social media platforms, building relationships with local elected officials, engaging with KPPS alumni, and leading our communications and media strategy. The EAM will oversee and manage the marketing of KPPS 5-year strategic plan. The EAM reports directly to the Managing Director of Strategy and Planning (MDSP).

Key Responsibilities

This role will ultimately require an understanding of local Philadelphia politics, strong relational skills, and a passion for communications and branding. Special projects and tasks as expected include, but are not limited to:

Social Media Strategy and Management:

Maintain KIPP Philadelphia Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts by posting frequently, interacting with followers, and working to gain followers

Create a social media strategy that increases applications for talent recruitment, increases parent and alumni engagement, and maintains a positive brand and robust online presence for KIPP Philadelphia

Create monthly Medium blog posts to share interesting stories about KIPP Philadelphia

Manage the KIPP Philadelphia website

Local Elected Officials and Community Relationship Management:

Maintain an up-to-date understanding of local education advocacy efforts, positions of local and state officials, and the Philadelphia School Board and brief the CEO and MDSP as needed

Attend all School District of Philadelphia board meetings on behalf of KIPP Philadelphia

Attend advocacy forums (e.g. Philadelphia Education Forum) on behalf of KIPP Philadelphia

Maintain a relationship with state and local elected officials

Host local elected officials for school tours and meetings with the CEO

Maintain a relationship with local business organizations in North and West Philadelphia

Communications and Media Management:

Support the CEO and MDSP with media relations, including drafting media advisories and press releases, and serving as a media point of contact as needed

Support the MDSP with drafting talking points and short speeches for the CEO

Alumni Engagement:

Build a KIPP Philadelphia Young Alumni association to keep alumni engaged in both advocacy and development for KIPP Philadelphia

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must be a relationship builder who is creative, informed, and highly responsive. They must be willing to take risks and to seek out great stories to get KIPP Philadelphia’s name out in the local community. Although this is a manager-level position, this person manages the day-to-day for all communications, media relations, and advocacy to maintain the external brand of KIPP Philadelphia. A penchant for understanding the local education politics in Philadelphia is essential as well.

The following key competencies are a must for this position:

Strong Written and Oral Communication Skills: understands persuasive and informative writing, and is able to use writing and oral communication to convey KIPP Philadelphia’s key messages; comfortable with speaking publicly on behalf of KIPP or willing to build this skill

understands persuasive and informative writing, and is able to use writing and oral communication to convey KIPP Philadelphia’s key messages; comfortable with speaking publicly on behalf of KIPP or willing to build this skill Social Media Savvy: is comfortable and confident actively managing social media accounts, setting social media strategy, and designing brand-aligned graphics and content; strong design eye is a must!

is comfortable and confident actively managing social media accounts, setting social media strategy, and designing brand-aligned graphics and content; strong design eye is a must! Proactive Communicator: keeps leadership in the loop on progress, barriers, and needs, and understands the value of proactive communication; knows when to get input and feedback from peers and supervisor before moving forward

keeps leadership in the loop on progress, barriers, and needs, and understands the value of proactive communication; knows when to get input and feedback from peers and supervisor before moving forward Highly Efficient: understands that media stories are of-the-moment and must be pursued quickly and efficiently to get our voice in the story and shape the narrative

understands that media stories are of-the-moment and must be pursued quickly and efficiently to get our voice in the story and shape the narrative Creative Risk-Taker: is excited about getting the word out about the amazing things going on at KIPP and is willing to think outside the box to get our messages across and connect with a diverse audience

is excited about getting the word out about the amazing things going on at KIPP and is willing to think outside the box to get our messages across and connect with a diverse audience Team Player: is able to work across teams with other individuals to build stories, collect data, and further the mission of KIPP Philadelphia

is able to work across teams with other individuals to build stories, collect data, and further the mission of KIPP Philadelphia Growth Mindset: is willing and eager to learn from others; takes an active role in own professional development ensuring critical skills and competencies are continuously sharpened; comfortable giving and receiving feedback

is willing and eager to learn from others; takes an active role in own professional development ensuring critical skills and competencies are continuously sharpened; comfortable giving and receiving feedback Flexible: enjoys a role where no day is the same, as this role includes a diverse range of responsibilities

In addition, the candidate must have the following qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree (required)

Commitment to the belief that all students can learn and to the mission of educational equity; model’s KIPP Philadelphia’s values at all times

Outstanding organizational skills and high attention to detail

Comfortable and confident navigating and actively using social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Ability to manage ambiguity and multiple priorities inherent in an entrepreneurial environment

Proactive problem solver who demonstrates initiative

Professionalism, discretion, and diplomacy

Strong follow-up and follow-through skills with a focus on results

Strong work ethic coupled with and enthusiastic and passionate approach to one’s work

Willingness to travel locally in between schools and to meetings throughout the day

Complete all required criminal and child abuse background checks: PA State Police Clearance PA Child Abuse Clearance Cogent Federal Fingerprinting



Additional Information

Compensation