System Manager: Catholic Leadership Institute

Vision:

We see a world where each individual understands their God-given mission in life and is doing their best to fulfill it; a world where Catholic leaders are influential voices in society; a world where Jesus’ example of loving, servant leadership is modeled in every family, workplace, parish, and community.

Purpose:

Catholic Leadership Institute (CLI) provides bishops, priests, deacons, religious, and lay persons in the Roman Catholic Church with world-class, pastoral leadership formation and consulting services that strengthen their confidence and competence in ministry, enabling them to articulate a vision for their local church, to call forth the gifts of those they lead, and to create more vibrant faith communities rooted in Jesus Christ.

Position Summary:

The System Manager is responsible for the oversight and management of all of Catholic Leadership Institute’s proprietary and contracted information systems. In this role, the System Manager ensures all applications and technology supports the business and operational needs of the organization, facilitates the necessary maintenance, oversees the enhancement development and implement process, and provides necessary training to employees and key stakeholders. S/he will assess the needs of the organization and leverage industry knowledge, best practices, and trends to make regular recommendations as to how to maintain a strong and modern technology infrastructure.

This position can be local to the Malvern office or remote. Occasional travel may be required.

Desired Qualifications:

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/Systems, Computer Science or related field is required

5 plus years of experience in managing technology systems

Experience leading software development projects

Experience working in “agile” teams, ideally in the Product Owner and\or Scrum Master roles

Critical Qualifications/Skills:

Practicing Roman Catholic

Excellent organization, communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills required

Proven ability to function successfully within a team environment and to build consensus across multiple teams

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to

interpret customer business needs and translate them into clear business requirements

Ability to work in a high-energy team environment, handle multiple tasks and react quickly to problems and issues

Expert-level proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite, tools for sharing, collaboration, workflows, and bug

tracking (e.g. Jira or similar issue tracking tools)

Detail-oriented with the ability to document reporting requirements and specifications

Strong innovation skills for exploring new methods, ideas or technologies to solve business problems and produce

Ability to manage projects, work with multiple stakeholders, prioritize, goes above and beyond to

Ability to assess existing processes and implement necessary solutions, using technology as appropriate

Comfortable with changing and adapting to respond to organizational change

Experience with SQL Server\TSQL query writing

Experience with report development using SSRS, Tableau, Crystal Reports, or similar tools

Has a working understanding of managing applications on WISC and LAMP stacks

Experience administering AWS and Azure cloud system

Must be a team player and be self-motivated

Key Responsibility Areas

AREA KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY (25%) · Collaborate with the Leadership Team to identify opportunities to leverage technology to support growth objectives across Catholic Leadership Institute’s current and future business streams. · Develop strategy as it relates to the organization’s IT applications including, but not limited to, enabling technology and process change with speed, agility and stability. · Create and oversee processes and standards for selection, implementation, and support of systems. · Act as a business systems analyst to create appropriate business and system requirements for system enhancements and selection. SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT (75%) · Oversee IT systems and applications, ensuring smooth delivery and operation of IT services by monitoring systems performance and working closely with contracted IT resources. · Implement processes to ensure a high level of data integrity through regular system audits. · Triage help requests, bugs, and issues that arise pertaining to systems and ensure timely solutions. · Provide comprehensive documentation for all systems that is accessible to system users. · Ensure that all system users are trained on the systems that affect their roles and job functions.

AREA KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS · Develop, manage, and track the annual budget related to the systems.

Critical Success Criteria:

Self-Assurance and Humility: Has deep trust in the Lord and in one’s ability to meet most challenges. Inspires self and others to fulfill commitments and achieve a positive outcome. Does not seek personal recognition but is committed to the success and growth of others. Makes it about the other person rather than about self. Invites others to more fully participate and open up. Understands that “I have to do it myself and I can’t do it alone.” Values excellence and is committed to lifelong growth in holiness, confidence, and

Has deep trust in the Lord and in one’s ability to meet most challenges. Inspires self and others to fulfill commitments and achieve a positive outcome. Does not seek personal recognition but is committed to the success and growth of others. Makes it about the other person rather than about self. Invites others to more fully participate and open up. Understands that “I have to do it myself and I can’t do it alone.” Values excellence and is committed to lifelong growth in holiness, confidence, and Comfortable with Ambiguity: Has ability to ‘go and figure it out’ when all necessary information is not available. Is willing to make quick decisions even without all the facts. Handles deviations from routine without assistance; readily accepts changes in procedures, assignments and priorities. Takes change in stride; adapts, improves and overcomes obstacles and challenges. Can balance competing priorities in assignments. Doesn’t dwell on the negative or downside of things or

Has ability to ‘go and figure it out’ when all necessary information is not available. Is willing to make quick decisions even without all the facts. Handles deviations from routine without assistance; readily accepts changes in procedures, assignments and priorities. Takes change in stride; adapts, improves and overcomes obstacles and challenges. Can balance competing priorities in assignments. Doesn’t dwell on the negative or downside of things or Resilient Drive: Has the ability and energy to do what it takes to be faithful to God’s call and to one’s unique role in service to the CLI Vision and Mission. Is motivated to achieve his/her goals and to support the goals of the organization, knowing that that will require effort, flexibility and skill. Anticipates problems and obstacles and brings resourcefulness and a “can-do-spirit” to both short and long-term goals and tasks. Finds satisfaction in the living out of one’s purpose and values and in the effort it takes to achieve one’s key responsibilities and SMART Goals. Is committed to the development and training that it will take along the

Application Procedure: