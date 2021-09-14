Director of Talent Management: Catholic Leadership Institute

Vision:

We see a world where each individual understands their God-given mission in life and is doing their best to fulfill it; a world where Catholic leaders are influential voices in society; a world where Jesus’ example of loving, servant leadership is modeled in every family, workplace, parish, and community.

Purpose:

Catholic Leadership Institute (CLI) provides bishops, priests, deacons, religious, and lay persons in the Roman Catholic Church with world-class, pastoral leadership formation and consulting services that strengthen their confidence and competence in ministry, enabling them to articulate a vision for their local church, to call forth the gifts of those they lead, and to create more vibrant faith communities rooted in Jesus Christ.

Position Summary:

Serving as a consultant to the organization, the Director of Talent Management will enable business growth and a high-performing organizational culture by implementing end-to-end talent programs and initiatives that attract, grow, and retain a diverse, top talent leadership pipeline. S/he will implement a broad-based learning & development strategy that allows for differentiated leadership development and functional development.

Additionally, s/he will develop and lead the diversity strategy for talent development, and define talent development metrics to measure talent, ROI, and business outcomes. The Director of Talent Management will work to further develop the strong organizational culture focused on Catholic Leadership Institute’s Critical Success Criteria and Values leveraging the most innovative talent management and organization development best practices.

This position can be local to the Malvern office or remote. Travel is required.

Desired Qualifications:

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree required, advanced degree in Organization Development or related field a plus

10 plus years of talent management or human resources experience required

5 plus years of experience in the professional services or consulting field preferred

Experience creating and implementing end-to-end talent strategies, programs

Expertise as a specialist or generalist in managing two or more talent management processes, including but not limited to succession planning, performance management, onboarding, coaching, leadership development, organizational design, change management

Human resources certification preferred

Critical Qualifications/Skills:

Demonstrated success at leveraging contemporary HR, talent management models and

Expertise in a broad spectrum of talent processes, practices, and tools (design, development, and implementation).

Comprehensive knowledge of assessment, selection and development of high-potential

Strategic thinker who connects business strategy with data and outcomes

Experience with succession

Excellent organization, communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills required

Ability to manage projects, work with multiple stakeholders, prioritize, goes above and beyond to

Excellent client consulting and partnership

Builds relationships and seen as a trusted partner and strong

Ability to interact and influence at all levels of an organization

Ability to assess existing processes and implement necessary solutions, using technology as appropriate

Comfortable with changing and adapting to respond to organizational change

Experience with group facilitation and/or presentations including developing effective materials

Must be a team player and be self-motivated

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite required

Practicing Roman Catholic

Key Responsibility Areas

AREA KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS TALENT MANAGEMENT (40%) · Partner with and support the Leadership Team to define, implement and manage end-to-end talent programs, processes, and initiatives to achieve business growth plans and enable a high-performing culture. · Deploy and facilitate core talent management processes (e.g. succession mgt., etc.). · Advance and improve inclusion and diversity strategies, practices, and processes to increase employee engagement and retention. · Facilitate and implement succession planning, talent planning and reviews, performance management processes to successfully manage talent. · Provide instructional design, course development, and facilitation of talent management programs and other learning opportunities that support organizational initiatives. · Facilitate workforce planning to ensure the business acquires, retains, and trains the right people, at the right time, in the right location to match business needs. · Identify and manage key talent segments for growth, leveraging enterprise leadership development programs and solutions. · Identify, cultivate and coach high-potential talent through intentional career journeys, cross-enterprise experiences (e.g. rotations or talent moves), and leadership competency development. · Help develop people leadership capabilities at all levels of the organization and help build change leadership capability across the organization

AREA KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS TALENT ACQUISITION (30%) · Manage the talent acquisition function from job requisition development to onboarding, including recruiting, interviewing, and offer process. · Oversee a strategy to build and manage a diverse candidate and talent pipeline for employee and contracted resources. · Create and facilitate employee onboarding. · Create and facilitate executive onboarding and development. EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE (30%) · Assess the existing employee experience and implement initiatives or programs that improve the experience and assist in making the Catholic Leadership Institute an employer of choice. · Research, develop, and implement competitive compensation, benefits, performance management, and employee engagement programs, as well as retention and succession strategies. · Provide guidance and leadership to the Leadership Team and assist with the resolution of human resource, compensation, and performance questions, concerns, and issues. · Serve as an advisor and resource person for management and staff in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion, while developing, recommending, and effectuating creative strategies to foster the organization’s diversity and equity goals. · Identify and implement new procedures, technologies, and systems to improve and streamline organizational processes and use of resources and materials. · Assist the Vice President, Finance and Operations with payroll and benefits administration.

Critical Success Criteria:

Self-Assurance and Humility: Has deep trust in the Lord and in one’s ability to meet most challenges. Inspires self and others to fulfill commitments and achieve a positive outcome. Does not seek personal recognition but is committed to the success and growth of others. Makes it about the other person rather than about self. Invites others to more fully participate and open up. Understands that “I have to do it myself and I can’t do it alone.” Values excellence and is committed to lifelong growth in holiness, confidence, and

Comfortable with Ambiguity: Has ability to ‘go and figure it out’ when all necessary information is not available. Is willing to make quick decisions even without all the facts. Handles deviations from routine without assistance; readily accepts changes in procedures, assignments, and priorities. Takes change in stride; adapts, improves, and overcomes obstacles and challenges. Can balance competing priorities in assignments. Doesn’t dwell on the negative or downside of things or

Has ability to ‘go and figure it out’ when all necessary information is not available. Is willing to make quick decisions even without all the facts. Handles deviations from routine without assistance; readily accepts changes in procedures, assignments, and priorities. Takes change in stride; adapts, improves, and overcomes obstacles and challenges. Can balance competing priorities in assignments. Doesn’t dwell on the negative or downside of things or Resilient Drive: Has the ability and energy to do what it takes to be faithful to God’s call and to one’s unique role in service to the CLI Vision and Mission. Is motivated to achieve his/her goals and to support the goals of the organization, knowing that that will require effort, flexibility, and skill. Anticipates problems and obstacles and brings resourcefulness and a “can-do-spirit” to both short and long-term goals and tasks. Finds satisfaction in the living out of one’s purpose and values and in the effort it takes to achieve one’s key responsibilities and SMART Goals. Is committed to the development and training that it will take along the

Application Procedure: