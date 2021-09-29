Deputy Director: Children First

About Us

Children First, formerly Public Citizens for Children and Youth (PCCY), is a dynamic child advocacy organization focused on improving the lives of children by building support and momentum to improve local, state and/or federal policies that can promote racial and economic equity for children as they grow up in southeastern Pennsylvania. Our small staff is a group of highly motivated individuals who are passionate about improving the lives of children and youth. We have a record of winning scale level changes that does just that. To be successful at Children First you must enjoy collaborating and helping coworkers do their best and contribute to a respectful workplace that values a commitment to racial diversity, good co-worker relationships, having fun, and making an impact.

Position Summary

The Deputy Director is an internal organizational leader that connects staff and process to streamline work and boost effectiveness. This position is integral to the success of our organization as it ensures all of our staff are rowing the same direction so we can have an even greater impact. The Deputy Director also handles administrative tasks that ensure the organization is growing effectively, mitigates risks and has clear internal operational protocols. The Deputy’s portfolio will include:

Job Responsibilities

Develop and deploy project management systems for ongoing and special projects that require intra-team planning.

Identify pathways and manage engagement systems to connect our supporters to our advocacy initiatives.

Improve internal communications and build staff skills in using current platforms that boost our advocacy impact and support fundraising and stakeholder engagement.

Draft technical documents including job positions, internal meeting minutes, internal protocols and policies, letters of agreement, board documents, and contract scopes of service.

Manage the process of regularly updating protocols for risk assessment and remediation.

Identify the training needs of the team and work with the Executive Director to meet those needs.

Qualifications, Education, Experience, & Skills

Experience with project management systems and processes.

A track record of successfully managing multiple projects and usefully deploying project management technology in a fast-paced workplace.

Strong attention to detail and ability to see the big picture so that critical information can be synthesized for executive decision making.

Strong verbal and written communication skills that enable staff to effectively and easily contribute to decision making and the success of initiatives/projects.

Experience writing technical documents that are clear and precise.

Creative problem-solving skills that ensure the team and executive can readily work together to overcome challenges and/or achieve higher levels of impact.

Highly organized with the ability to have a quick recall and rapidly track down details or needed information quickly.

Excellent time management skills

A patient listener who can gather useful information and use that information to solve organizational operational and system problems

Reports To: Executive Director

How to Apply: Email cover letter and resume to info@childrenfirstpa.org with job title in subject line.

Salary and Benefits: Full time position with a salary commensurate with experience.

PCCY is an inclusive, equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in hiring.