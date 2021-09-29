Philadelphia Policy and Mobilization Lead: Children First

About Us

Children First, formerly Public Citizens for Children and Youth (PCCY), is a dynamic child advocacy organization focused on improving the lives of children by building support and momentum to improve local, state and/or federal policies that can promote racial and economic equity for children as they grow up in southeastern Pennsylvania. Our small staff is a group of highly motivated individuals who are passionate about improving the lives of children and youth. We have a record of winning scale level changes that does just that. To be successful at Children First you must enjoy collaborating and helping coworkers do their best and contribute to a respectful workplace values a commitment to racial diversity, good co-worker relationships, having fun, and making an impact.

Position Summary

This position is a perfect fit for a person who is highly organized and can juggle multiple tasks effectively. Key tasks include staff and providing strategic guidance to coalitions that are advancing new policy advocacy initiatives that effect programming and resource decisions made by the City government and council, the courts, district attorney and the school district as it relates to children and youth.

Job Responsibilities

Build and/or grow broad coalitions that have clear policy objectives in support of expanding out-of-school time activities for youth, boosting early literacy skills of students 4 th grade, increasing access to high quality early learning, connecting to statewide efforts to increase funding for the schools and improving juvenile justice and foster care services

grade, increasing access to high quality early learning, connecting to statewide efforts to increase funding for the schools and improving juvenile justice and foster care services Support local coalition efforts focused on out of school time and READ by 4 th to create strategies and deploy coalition resources to accomplish clear policy goals.

to create strategies and deploy coalition resources to accomplish clear policy goals. Stay abreast of other youth policy and engagement strategies and initiatives locally and in other major cities and apply lessons learned.

Create pathways for parents and youth to be engaged in policy and strategy development and execution.

Stay on top of local legislation, policies being implemented by government entities and connecting aligned efforts to Children First coalitions and ensure appropriate local public and private response where policies are, or are proposed, that are not aligned.

Recruit individuals who can persuasively build support for Children First efforts by participating in local events, meetings and public actions.

Seek out and attend relevant public and community meetings and events to build alliance and expand support.

Write twitter posts, blog posts, short briefs and presentations that explain and disseminate analysis based on data and anecdotes.

Schedule and attend visits with elected officials.

Enter data into Children First engagement systems for advocacy tracking purposes.

Manage, track, and respond to RSVPs for meetings and events.

Other Duties

Recruit and supervise volunteers and interns where appropriate.

Attend and present information at the Children First board meetings and subcommittee meetings as requested.

Assist with information needed for grant proposals and funder correspondence/reports associated with your area of work.

Assist when asked in Children First outreach events which may be during evening or weekend hours.

Attend and participate in staff meetings and staff committees.

Qualifications, Education, Experience, & Skills

Demonstrated track record of effective community involvement

A minimum of bachelor’s degree, Master’s preferred.

Familiarity with Philadelphia politics and processes

An extravert with strong interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and with others

Ability to work well under pressure

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects at one time

Ability to collect, interpret and simplify data and information

Very strong written and oral communication skills

Valid PA Driver’s License with own transportation

Proficient with Word, Excel and Powerpoint

Reports To: Executive Director

How to Apply: Email cover letter and resume to info@childrenfirstpa.org with job title in subject line.

Salary and Benefits: Full time position with a salary commensurate with experience.

Children First is an inclusive, equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in hiring.