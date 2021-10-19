Chief Financial Officer: Philadelphia Works

Salary Range: $160,000-$170,000

About Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.

Role Summary

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is responsible for overseeing all financial matters of Philadelphia Works. The CFO reports to and works closely with the President & CEO. Responsibilities include partnering with senior leadership and the Board to develop and implement strategies across the organization. The CFO will oversee all fiscal compliance for contracts and grants. This position is responsible for developing financial policy and reporting and making appropriate recommendations to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board of Directors.

Remote on-boarding available, position is remote until company returns to office post covid.

Effective January 3, 2022, Philadelphia Works requires all employees to be vaccinated with an FDA authorized and/or approved COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment.

This position will be responsible for the following duties:

Work with the President & CEO on the strategic vision including fostering and cultivating stakeholder relations on city and state levels as well as assisting in the development and negotiation of contracts.

Provide necessary financial information and support to VP of Operations in development of the organization’s investment strategy.

Develop finance organizational strategies by contributing financial and accounting information, analysis, and recommendations to strategic thinking and direction, and establishing functional objectives in line with organizational objectives.

Ensure strong programmatic obligation and spending analysis measures are in place; in addition to monthly reporting of the analysis to the Operations staff can effectively manage with the providers.

Provide leadership on the development of efficient and effective standard operating procedures in Accounting, Contracts and IT, and ensure all procedures are clearly communicated and accessible to key internal and external stakeholders.

Provide leadership in the development for continuous evaluation of short and long term strategic financial objectives.

Ensure credibility of the Finance Business Unit by providing timely and accurate analysis of budgets, financial trends and forecasts.

Direct and oversee all aspects of Accounting, Contract and Information Technology functions.

Evaluate and advise the impact of long-range planning, introduction of new programs/strategies and regulatory actions.

Establish and maintain strong relationships with Executive Leadership to identify their needs and seek full range of business solutions.

Provide Executive Leadership with advice on the financial implication of business activities.

Provide recommendations to strategically enhance financial performance and business opportunities.

Ensure effective internal controls are in place to safeguard assets and ensure reliability of data and conformance with Federal and state requirements.

Direct the risk management process which includes reviewing, negotiating and procuring insurance programs and products.

Ensure adequate controls are installed and that substantiating documentation is approved and available such that all purchases may pass independent and government audits.

Attend Board and subcommittee meetings: including being lead staff on the Finance Committee.

Overall responsibility for all external audits and monitoring reviews.

Serve as pension trustee and plan administrator.

Perform other job-related duties as assigned.

Education/Professional Experience

Bachelor’s Degree (Master’s preferred) from an accredited college or university in Accounting or Finance and possess a CPA. Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a senior financial management role, partnering with executive staff. Or any combination of education and experience determined to be acceptable.

The CFO must be able to analyze complex financial data, interpret, explain, and apply applicable laws, rules, regulations, and policies controlling budgetary and fiscal record keeping; interpret and provide accurate financial data to management to enable them to make business decisions. Understands and has participated in goal setting, strategic planning, program development, implementation, and evaluation as it applies to fiscal decision making within a grant environment.

Extensive knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), risk management, commercial insurance and grant-reporting requirements is necessary. Must have knowledge of the Uniform Code at 2 CFR 200 and general cost allocation principles as they relate to federal grants and familiarity and experience with implementation and use of sophisticated financial management software. Workforce development experience a plus.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

Knowledge of nonprofit accounting, including sophisticated fund and grant accounting, compliance and reporting

The Executive Team is measured on the following KPI’s: Inclusive Leadership, Solution Driven, Strategic Agility, Integrity and Trust and Communication

Proven executive level leadership experience ensuring staff are accountable, approachable, efficient, and inclusive

Excellent analytical and abstract reasoning skills, plus excellent organizational skills

Experience interpreting a strategic vision into an operational model

An effective communicator at all levels, with strong oral and written skills and a willingness to share information

Ability to interact effectively with subcontractors, auditors, outside vendors, bankers, government officials and all staffing levels

Ability to train, motivate, and build a cohesive, team-oriented division

What We Offer

Philadelphia Works offers qualifying full time employees with a competitive benefits program including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, life and disability. We also offer company paid vacation, personal and sick leave days.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Philadelphia Works is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, transgender status, and gender identity), gender, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, familial status, religion, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual preference, political affiliation, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws, in all matters pertaining to recruitment, selection, compensation, training, advancement and promotion, retention, discipline, and termination.

