Program Specialist: Philadelphia Works

Salary Range: $52-56,000

About Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.

Role Summary

The Program Specialist is responsible for supporting the planning of and implementation of special projects and programs to ensure there is progression, communication, and completion within determined timeframes. The responsibilities include acting as the primary point of contact for programmatic aspects of special initiatives, the coordination of projects, supporting strategy development and meeting deadlines. This role is also responsible for the development and management of special project processes and tools to ensure the most efficient use of time and resources. The Program Specialist is expected to perform duties with a high degree of independence, initiative and judgment.

Remote on-boarding available, position is remote until company returns to office on October 18, 2021.

Effective January 3, 2022, Philadelphia Works requires all employees to be vaccinated with an FDA authorized and/or approved COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment.

This position will be responsible for the following duties:

Act as primary point of contact and liaison to Philadelphia Works for assigned special initiatives and projects.

Facilitate effective communication strategies with special project and initiatives partners.

Follow up on special project related tasks from kick-off to program implementation.

Analyze special projects performance and escalate potential risks or obstacles.

Prioritize and drive time-sensitive tasks and needs to meet project timelines.

Support, schedule, and maintain project overview meetings with Manager of Workforce System Initiatives including responsibility to:

Track the status of ongoing projects and activities.

Communicate time-sensitive needs with internal and external partners.

Participate in the development and periodic update and revision of programmatic monitoring tools, as necessary.

Work closely with the Manager of Workforce System Initiatives to facilitate a continuous improvement plan to address delivery related deficiencies based on compliance-related findings from special project monitoring.

Coordinate the activities of partners involved in the development and implementation of special projects.

Assess project priorities and objectives and makes action recommendations to Manager of Workforce System Initiatives.

Meet with project stakeholders (internal and external) to measure progress, goals and assess stakeholder satisfaction.

Perform other job-related duties and ad-hoc projects as assigned.

Education/Professional Experience

Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in Public Administration, Organizational Development or related field with 3 years of project management experience.

Or, any combination of education and experience determined to be acceptable.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

Must possess project management skills and/or knowledge of project management principles

Must possess highly developed interpersonal, verbal and writing skills

Ability to interpret contract scope of services

Possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Must be a self-starter and able to work collaboratively with a variety of stakeholders

Ability to interact effectively with various levels of staff, management, program partners, and the public

Must be highly independent and relationship oriented

Must possess strong organization, and planning skills

Strong attention to details

Ability to work independently with a strong sense of time management to meet deadlines

Ability to adapt to change and manage competing demands

Possess intermediate level Word, Excel and PowerPoint skills

Possess solid experience in Office 365 and SharePoint

Must be relationship savvy, adaptable, collaborator and influencer

What We Offer

Philadelphia Works offers qualifying full-time employees with a competitive benefits program including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, life and disability. We also offer company paid vacation, personal and sick leave days.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Philadelphia Works is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, transgender status, and gender identity), gender, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, familial status, religion, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual preference, political affiliation, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws, in all matters pertaining to recruitment, selection, compensation, training, advancement and promotion, retention, discipline, and termination.

