Director of Cultural Humility and Network Enrichment: Bridge of Hope

This position allows for the possibility of remote employment outside of the National office in southeastern PA. | Full-time (exempt), will include occasional evening Zoom trainings and infrequent travel (1-2 times annually) to PA.

Bridge of Hope National is seeking a dynamic Director of Cultural Humility and Network Enrichment. If you are inspired by the thought of using your skills to lead the practice of cultural humility (the work of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging around all areas of diversity, including race, gender, class, etc.) and provide program and leadership training for the national organization and the network, please consider joining Bridge of Hope’s team.

Who we are looking for:

This new role is part of the national Location Support Team and will also work with the CEO and the Cultural Humility Task force of the national board to incorporate all aspects of Bridge of Hope programming and organizational policies the three tenets of cultural humility: 1.) Lifelong learning and critical self-reflection 2.) Challenging power imbalances and 3.) Institutional accountability. Additionally, this person will facilitate various trainings (Neighboring, program staff, board leadership, and fundraising), including arranging speakers and hosting Zoom sessions. This person will be a key communication link to our network and work to build a strong and up-to-date online library of resources for the network leadership, program staff and board members, promoting strong program delivery, enhancing leadership skills and fostering network cohesion.

What a successful candidate will need:

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree, ideally in social work, education, organizational development or related field, required. Master’s degree in relevant field preferred.

Demonstrated professional accomplishments in the field of cultural humility, including work within the church on social and racial justice and an understanding of the many layers of exclusion that impact the lives of families facing homelessness served by Bridge of Hope. (Preference given to individual with 5+ years of experience in homeless services and/or racial justice work).

Excellent interpersonal, communication, facilitation and presentation skills, and experience in training and equipping adults for learning, specifically with Zoom and online platforms.

Ability to motivate, influence and encourage leaders and groups, including the ability to mediate between different points of view and seek to integrate diverse perspectives, and engage in courageous conversations that build rapport and lead to results.

Deep spiritual commitment to the work of God through the church, which includes the work of justice, compassion and love and an ability to work across diverse Christian faith traditions/theology.

Critical Executive Leadership Competencies:

Leads with Cultural Humility: Approaches others with openness, setting aside assumptions, stereotypes and even cultural competencies in order to know another through their own lens and across all areas of diversity, including race, gender, socio-economic status, marital status, as well as diversity across theological and political differences.

Inspires and Engages People: Passionately and effectively presents a transformational vision; creates a clear and compelling view of the future by helping others understand how Bridge of Hope outcomes will change lives as cultural humility is lived out.

Leads Organizational Change: Seeks and encourages staff and Neighboring Volunteers to seek innovative ways to enhance cultural humility by transforming organizational culture, systems, and services.

Models Integrity and Ministry Values: Committed to fostering relationships between families facing homelessness and Christian faith communities to support genuine, collaborative ministry; communicates openly and honestly to foster trust relationships among colleagues and those we serve; fosters personal growth and demonstrates reverence; lives out the Bridge of Hope values of following Jesus, engaging the church, choosing hope and practicing cultural humility.

What your priorities will be:

Cultural Humility Training and Resourcing Provide cultural humility leadership, resources, coaching and training for the national organization and the Bridge of Hope network Serve as staff lead, in conjunction with the CEO, on the Cultural Humility Task Force of the national board to promote cultural humility across the organization, specifically focusing on expanding our institutional accountability. Provide Thought Leadership on Bridge of Hope mission and values through writing, speaking, training with the network and national organization, and external facing presentation and writing specific to sharing Bridge of Hope’s cultural humility perspective around homeless services, particularly the impact of social capital and spiritual capital within Christian faith communities who serve as Neighboring Volunteers.

Facilitate Network Training focused on program and nonprofit topics Support, train and collaborate with program staff to enhance/encourage strong program delivery in all Bridge of Hope locations. Assure that programmatic materials for locations’ use are current and reflect Bridge of Hope priorities and core values.

Leadership Development of network staff and board Resource and support the growth of network staff and board leadership Participate in the HOPE Standards & Covenant annual conversation process

Network Communication Coordinate network communications to strengthen commitment to the mission of Bridge of Hope and build network cohesion Assess through member surveys the needs of the network over time and engage the network in feedback and input on future direction. Oversee monthly Network News & Notes (email blast)



What we can offer you:

Bridge of Hope National is a strong, skilled team of professionals that work collaboratively to achieve our mission of ending and preventing family homelessness across the country, by engaging Christian faith communities as Neighboring Volunteers. We offer a supportive, balanced work environment, a strengths-based leadership perspective and an opportunity to put your faith in action and empower churches across the country to live out the call to love our neighbor as ourselves. Additionally, Bridge of Hope offers the following benefits:

Competitive salary

Matching IRA retirement plan

Generous vacation, wellness and holiday benefits

Medical reimbursement, for full-time employees, through an ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement).

Reports to:

Chief Mission Officer, with reporting relationship with the CEO.

How to Apply:

Email application, resume, cover letter, and two examples of your professional work/accomplishments in the field of cultural humility to andreap@bridgeofhopeinc.org.

As part of our commitment to keeping our staff, neighboring families and neighboring volunteers safe, effective September 1, 2021, Bridge of Hope Inc. requires COVID-19 vaccination by all employees except for religious or medical exemptions.

Link to job description

Link to application