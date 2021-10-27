Director of Finance and Human Resources: Friends Association

Job Function:

The Director of Finance and Human Resources is responsible for managing financial, human resource, and administrative functions. This includes assisting with budget preparation; conducting financial analysis and preparing financial reports; developing and maintaining an effective system of accounting; managing government invoicing; working with the payroll company and maintaining accurate financial records for audit. The position is also responsible for the day-to-day operations of Human Resources, which includes responsibilities in functional areas such as employee relations, training and development, benefits, executive administration, and compensation.

Position/Reporting:

This is a full-time position that reports to the Chief Executive Officer. This position will supervise the Office Administrator.

Interested candidates should send their resume and letter of interest to j.lopez@friendsassoc.org