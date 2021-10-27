Executive Director: Housing Partnership of Chester County

Company Summary

The Housing Partnership of Chester County (HPCC) improves the quality of life for low-to-moderate income people of Chester County by providing the ability to acquire and maintain decent affordable housing.

Additional information regarding HPCC can be found at: www.housingpartnershipcc.com

Position Summary

To contribute to the mission, the Executive Director is accountable for all operational activities of the HPCC. Provides leadership to the organization consistent with the vision and mission, laws and regulations, and sound business practices that result in a long-term profitable and sustainable entity. Develops, manages, and implements programs that support the Board approved Strategic Plan.

All interested candidates email your resume to: hpcc.info@verizon.net