Development Director: Housing Partnership of Chester County

Posted October 27th, 2021 at 12:15 pm.

Position Summary

The Development Director implements the development plan, which includes but is not limited to: individual giving, institutional giving, grant writing and development office operations.  Working with all constituencies within the HPCC, including staff, board, volunteers and donors, this position works closely with the Executive Director and Development Committee to increase the organization’s short and long term financial and organizational growth.

All interested candidates email your resume to: hpcc.info@verizon.net

