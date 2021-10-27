President: Archbishop Ryan High School Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The President serves as the school’s chief ambassador and governing administrator with responsibilities focused on strategy, financial sustainability, institutional advancement, organizational structure, community, and spiritual leadership. The President delegates to the Principal daily responsibilities for academic and co-curricular affairs.

Guided by Catholic faith and an educational philosophy that reflects a learning, serving, worshiping, and witnessing community, Archbishop Ryan’s next President will implement strategic initiatives designed to increase its market presence, enrollment, and philanthropic support to promote a robust and purposeful educational experience.

The President is appointed in collaboration with the Archbishop Ryan Board of Directors and the Office of Faith in the Future. The President reports to the Chief Operating Officer of Faith in the Future in matters pertaining to the administration of the school and the Archbishop Ryan Board of Directors per the bylaws of Boards of Specified Jurisdiction in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.