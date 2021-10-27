President: Archbishop Ryan High School Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The President serves as the school’s chief ambassador and governing administrator with responsibilities focused on strategy, financial sustainability, institutional advancement, organizational structure, community, and spiritual leadership. The President delegates to the Principal daily responsibilities for academic and co-curricular affairs.
Guided by Catholic faith and an educational philosophy that reflects a learning, serving, worshiping, and witnessing community, Archbishop Ryan’s next President will implement strategic initiatives designed to increase its market presence, enrollment, and philanthropic support to promote a robust and purposeful educational experience.
The President is appointed in collaboration with the Archbishop Ryan Board of Directors and the Office of Faith in the Future. The President reports to the Chief Operating Officer of Faith in the Future in matters pertaining to the administration of the school and the Archbishop Ryan Board of Directors per the bylaws of Boards of Specified Jurisdiction in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
Specific Responsibilities
- In collaboration with Faith in the Future and Archbishop Ryan’s Board of Directors, develop and implement organizational plans and goals that advance the mission of Archbishop Ryan and Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
- Provide overall direction, motivation and guidance to school administrators, faculty, and support staff; inspiring colleagues to work to their fullest potential, taking the lead role in the creation of a culture of excellence and accountability.
- Direct supervision and evaluation of the Principal, Director of Institutional Advancement, Director of Maintenance, Director of Marketing, Director of Admissions, and Tuition Manager.
- Set strategic vision for development and enrollment goals and actively participate in advancement.
- Embody, manifest, and advocate Catholic faith and spirituality while promoting a culture of inclusion and diversity that promotes social/emotional wellness of all students.
- Effectively communicate with parents, alumni, and other constituents so that the mission, philosophy, educational goals, and other aspects of the school are clearly articulated.
Institutional Advancement / Board Relations
- Cultivate a strong and transparent working relationship with the Board and ensure open communication about the measurement of performance against stated milestones and goals.
- Provide to the Board of Directors various scenarios and possibilities for the Board to consider as it does its work focusing on the strategic future of the school; leading the development and execution of strategic and long-range plans, including major fundraising campaigns and capital improvement projects.
- With the Director of Advancement, develop and administer the Annual Fund and other special fundraising campaigns, being actively engaged in building and maintaining relationships with donors and prospective donors participating in direct solicitation.
- Represent Archbishop Ryan to the school’s external constituencies, including individual donors, businesses, parishes and institutional partners, alumni, community organizations and others through off-campus meetings and speaking engagements with existing and new audiences.
- Utilize all available resources to provide scholarship and tuition assistance in order to make the school available to all who desire a Catholic education.
- Regularly report to and collaborate with the Board of Directors on school operations and strategic and long-range plans, providing quarterly reports for the Board of Directors, staff and stakeholders of the school on Archbishop Ryan’s academic program, school achievements and progress on planned goals.
- Create a highly visible profile and unambiguous identity to help Archbishop Ryan High School distinguish itself in the marketplace.
Finance / Operations
- Develop and administer, with the Director of Accounting and Finance Committee, the annual operating budget.
- Ensure the safety, security, and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and volunteers.
- Create a campus master plan and oversee the financial status of the school including developing long and short-range financial plans, monitoring the budget and ensuring sound financial controls are in place.
- Supervise the Director of Accounting in the preparation of preliminary and final budgets; to monitor income, expenditures, collections, and cash flow; to maintain appropriate financial records; to oversee the employee benefit program.
- Support the selection and hiring of qualified persons to serve as members of the faculty and administration; hold regular meetings of the faculty and staff and ensure that the general policies of the Board are understood and followed.
- Monitor and coordinate matters regarding employment, retention, and dismissal of personnel; salaries and contracts; job assignments performance evaluation, orientation, and training.
- Represent the school in its relations with the Archdiocese, Faith in the Future, school districts, township, county, Commonwealth, and federal agencies and with local, state, regional, and national educational organizations, and accrediting agencies.
Academic Oversight
- Cultivate and support an environment and culture for 21st Century teaching and learning to flourish.
- With a mindset of growth, leadership and innovation, ensure that the school leadership is pursuing the best talent in education.
- In collaboration with the Principal and Assistant Principals, monitor all programs of the school including curriculum, grading, testing, and reporting to parents, and disciplinary policies and standards of conduct.
- Ensure that all employees and volunteers comply with the mandates of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia regarding the maintenance of a safe and secure environment, including clearances and mandated reporter training.
- Ensure that periodic program evaluations take place and reports to external agencies are submitted as required.
- Ensure that Archbishop Ryan High School provides an environment in which professional development is supported and encouraged for all faculty and staff.
THE CANDIDATE
The President must believe in the mission and vision of Catholic education and Archbishop Ryan High School. The President must model Catholic ideals, work to inspire colleagues and constituents and strive to build a long-term sustainable strategy for the school. The ability to shepherd the school through periods of change while keeping a strategic eye on the importance of responding to the evolving needs of the community with innovative and fiscally responsible programs is essential. The successful candidate will be a relationship builder and visionary thought leader who can productively leverage the contributions of others, building a community of accountability and passion in delivering a transformational Catholic educational experience.
Qualifications
- An appreciation and passion for the mission of Archbishop Ryan High School with a deep-rooted commitment to Catholic faith and values.
- Must be a genuinely faith-guided, visionary, and strategic leader with an institutional-building mindset.
- Minimum of 10 years progressively responsible senior leadership experience in business, education or nonprofit sector.
- Broad knowledge of overall operations of a successful and integrated organization including finance, budget development, admissions, fundraising, marketing and care and maintenance of physical plant.
- Visionary and strategic planning capabilities to be applied toward the development of an innovative fundraising program and the leadership necessary to ensure its successful implementation.
- Proven experience in revenue generation and the ability and willingness to lead in fund development, including identification, cultivation, stewardship and face-to-face solicitation of donors; capital campaign experience preferred.
- Strong interpersonal skills with demonstrated ability to build, foster and maintain positive relationships with both internal and external constituencies including administrators, faculty, Board members, volunteer leaders, students, and donors.
- Ability to articulate a Catholic philosophy of education that recognizes the need for appropriate programs to serve a range of students’ needs, interests, and enrichment.
- Excellent public speaking skills complemented by a demonstrated ability to interact with diverse personalities and situations with ease and grace.
- Superior communication skills to express, orally and in writing, Archbishop Ryan’s mission, vision, and goals with clarity, passion, and persuasion.
- Self-confidence and humility combined with a sense of humor and a collaborative management style.
- Bachelor’s degree required; advanced degree in education, organizational leadership, business, fundraising, or ministry preferred.
- Limited travel required; must be available to attend events after work hours or on weekends as needed.
THE INSTITUTION
Archbishop Ryan High School, a coeducational Roman Catholic high school located in Northeast Philadelphia and one of the high schools that make up the Secondary School System of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, has remained steadfast in delivering the high-quality educational experience that the school has become known for since its inception in 1966. Originally two separate boys’ and girls’ schools, the current school was merged in 1989 and carries forward the proud traditions of both schools. With 810 students in grades 9 through 12, the school is accredited by the Middle States Association of Secondary Schools and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Archbishop Ryan’s goal is to continue to build a robust Catholic high school that is thriving and viable for the future. The school seeks to challenge students, in and beyond the classroom, as the faculty and administration strives to provide the knowledge, wisdom, and experiences that will serve as a foundation for success as leaders and productive members of society in service to God and neighbor. These are challenging times for the education community and especially so for Catholic schools. Archbishop Ryan is looking for a strong administrative leader that will be an integral part of the school community that can drive a new strategic plan, build a strong development/fundraising program, find new purpose for underutilized facilities, and be a collaborative and unifying force with the Archbishop Ryan Board, Staff, and Alumni.
For additional information, please visit their website at https://www.archbishopryan.com/.
In keeping with Church teachings on social justice, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia is committed to a policy of equal employment opportunity. This policy governs all aspects of employment, including but not limited to hiring, job selection, job assignment, compensation, discipline, termination, benefits and access to training.
As a religious organization, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia is also bound by Canon Law and Catholic teachings. For this reason, there may be occasions when an employee’s failure to adhere to the truths of the Catholic faith are a factor in employment-related decisions. In the event an employee fails to adhere to, or takes a position publicly that is contrary to, Catholic doctrine and teachings, or any policy or procedure maintained by the Archdiocese, the employee may be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment.
Employment practices will not be influenced by an individual’s legally protected status or any other basis as may be required by local, state and/or federal law as those laws apply to the Archdiocese.