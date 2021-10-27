Human Resources Generalist: Philadelphia Youth Network, Inc

Are you a human resources professional seeking a position that offers career advancement? If so, this may be the perfect fit for you!

We are hiring a Human Resources Generalist on our PYN Human Resources Team. This is a regular, full-time position that primarily works daylight hours, Monday through Friday. A perk of this position includes flexible work arrangements!

In this role, the Human Resources Generalist will function as a business partner providing day-to-day support to business operations and HR regarding the implementation of human resource initiatives and strategies. Job duties may include responding to employee inquiries, running HR reports, coordinating HR projects, and much more.

The ideal candidate has prior human resources experience and enjoys working in a fast-paced work environment. This is a great chance to join a collaborative team and benefit from a rewarding career ladder.

Responsibilities Include:

Staffing and Onboarding

Provide full cycle recruitment, ensuring that talented hires are selected based on job-related criteria Gain understanding of hiring needs; develop search strategy and timeline; work with hiring managers to develop robust job descriptions; draft job bulletins; and post jobs Effectively use the applicant tracking system to collect applications, communicate with candidates, track the progress of the search, disposition candidates, and run reports Carry out the staffing strategy, using the internet, job boards, social media, and professional associations to find qualified candidates in a way that meets our diversity and inclusion goals Design an engaging candidate experience Work with hiring managers to advance promising candidates through the hiring process, by coordinating resume review, screening, interviews, and assessment of candidates Develops partnerships and applicant relationships over time to ensure strong, ongoing candidate pools

Ensure compliance with PYN policies and Federal and State regulations throughout the recruitment process Coordinate with hiring managers and stakeholders on employee orientation to ensure a professional and comprehensive on-boarding process for all new employees

Performance Management

Develop forms, templates, and procedures to improve the performance management function

Collaborate with Office Manager to monitor and respond to employee unemployment claims; represent PYN in unemployment hearings Conduct exit interviews with departing staff; share relevant findings with HRD and appropriate management staff

Compliance

Complete required annual filings and reports such as EEO-1, Benefits Total Compensation, OSHA, etc.; accurately prepare and submit by required due date

Talent Development and Training

Assist HR Director with developing an organizational wide training plan and presentation tools and resources

Ensure compliance training deadlines are met Track training within our HRIS system

General HR

Assist with the planning, designing, implementation, regulatory compliance, and administration of employee benefits programs

Assist with the planning, designing, implementation, regulatory compliance, and administration of employee benefits programs Participate in HR projects including research, program development, compliance, data analysis

Maintain knowledge and understanding of regulations, current practices, new developments, and applicable laws regarding human resources; recommend new approaches Assist HR Leader with evaluation of metrics, reports, and deliverables of the HR department in relation to established goals

Organization Support

Coordinate with the Office Manager occasional staff events

Qualifications/Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in HR, Business, or related field

Experience with HRIS and Applicant Tracking systems Superior ability and application of windows-based software and use of MS-Office software

Strong verbal, written and public speaking communication skills

Proven knowledge of best practices, standards, regulations, and laws relevant to employment matters and the ability to make recommendations to effectively resolve issues by using judgement that is consistent with same

Ability to work independently and effectively multi-task; ability to organization and prioritize work Ability to complete statistical analysis

Ability to complete statistical analysis Successful completion of background checks (PA State Criminal, PA Department of Public Welfare Child Abuse, U.S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender Registry, and F.B.I. fingerprinting)

Preferred Qualifications:

PHR/SPHR or SHRM-CP/SCP certification

Physical Requirements:

Ability to sit and stand for extended periods of time

Philadelphia Youth Network offers a comprehensive employee health & wellness benefits program and a competitive salary range based on past experience, job knowledge, and demonstrated skills and abilities.

PYN alleviates poverty by preparing young people to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce. PYN coordinates partners that connect young people to education and employment experiences, equipping them with the skills employers need. As a result, PYN creates a system of services that help young people become successful, creating a diverse local talent pipeline. Learn more at pyninc.org.