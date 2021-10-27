Senior Business Partnership Specialist: Philadelphia Youth Network, Inc

|About the Partnerships for Employment Pathways Department:The Partnerships for Employment Pathways department collaborates with partners locally, regionally and nationally to support career-connected education and employment pathway opportunities for youth and young adults. We do this by engaging the regional business community to understand their current and future talent needs and connect them to initiatives, programs and opportunities that develop a true talent pipeline of Philadelphia residents. In addition, we strive to achieve excellence in worksite quality across PYN initiatives and use innovative approaches in the direct management of youth workforce opportunities.
Key areas of focus include:
General Description:
The Senior Business Partnership Specialist (SBPS) position requires an energetic and innovative individual who will connect employers to talent by building and maintaining relationships within the regional business community, understanding their current and future workforce needs and connect them to the larger youth workforce system. The SBPS will work closely with the Director, Partnerships for Employment Pathways, other members of the department and organization, and key external stakeholders to increase investments by the business community in city-wide career development programs. Travel occurs throughout the City of Philadelphia and the surrounding counties to via walking, public transit and on occasion personal vehicle. This will constitute 50% of the position with more frequent travel occurs during pre-summer and summer season. Another 30% will be dedicated to attending meetings and networking events in the evening.
The SBPS’S responsibilities span the following general areas:
|Essential Functions:Business Engagement:
Account Management
· Manage relationships with employers in the implementation of year-round and summer programs
Worksite Education and Resources
Workforce trends and data
· Collect workforce related data from a variety of resources including Philadelphia Works and the Economy League of Philadelphia
· Share workforce data with the provider network to support their business recruitment strategies and keep abreast of trends as they design their career pathway programs
· Delivers briefs and presentations to internal and external stakeholders that include workforce and industry trends
|Education, Experience & Skills Required:
• Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Human Resources, or related field required
• 3-5 years’ experience in employer engagement and relationship management required
• Experience with talent development, marketing/sales, and supporting enterprise-wide talent programs.
• Experience conducting market research, analysis, and identification of target markets. Knowledge of industry career options, trends and opportunities.
• Demonstrated experience building and maintaining effective working relationships with stakeholders and partners; knowledge of donor cultivation and solicitation principles and processes required
• Ability to effectively articulate and pitch programs and services a plus
• Experience in assessing the needs of an employer and making an effective match
• Employment program experience in a similar role will be considered an asset.
• Demonstrated success collaborating with businesses in addressing their various talent needs.
• Excellent customer service.
• Ability to employ flexibility and creativity in the face of ambiguity and challenges.
• Strong leadership skills, self-direction and the ability to take ownership and drive responsibilities through to completion while balancing the needs of all stakeholders.
• Ability to design and implement systems necessary to gather, maintain and analyze statistical data and generate reports.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office as well ability to integrate a wide range of technology and data management into daily work.
• Excellent oral and written communication skills, including visual presentation of information and high-level command of grammar, spelling and word usage.
• Strong organizational, analytical, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
• Successful completion of background checks (PA State Criminal, PA Department of Public Welfare Child Abuse, U.S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender Registry, and F.B.I. fingerprinting.
Philadelphia Youth Network offers a comprehensive employee health & wellness benefits program and a competitive salary range based on past experience, job knowledge, and demonstrated skills and abilities.
PYN alleviates poverty by preparing young people to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce. PYN coordinates partners that connect young people to education and employment experiences, equipping them with the skills employers need. As a result, PYN creates a system of services that help young people become successful, creating a diverse local talent pipeline. Learn more at pyninc.org.
Interested candidates should email a cover letter and resume with salary requirements to jobopps@pyninc.org and please indicate Senior BPS in the subject line.
