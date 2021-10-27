Senior Business Partnership Specialist: Philadelphia Youth Network, Inc

• Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Human Resources, or related field required

• 3-5 years’ experience in employer engagement and relationship management required

• Experience with talent development, marketing/sales, and supporting enterprise-wide talent programs.

• Experience conducting market research, analysis, and identification of target markets. Knowledge of industry career options, trends and opportunities.

• Demonstrated experience building and maintaining effective working relationships with stakeholders and partners; knowledge of donor cultivation and solicitation principles and processes required

• Ability to effectively articulate and pitch programs and services a plus

• Experience in assessing the needs of an employer and making an effective match

• Employment program experience in a similar role will be considered an asset.

• Demonstrated success collaborating with businesses in addressing their various talent needs.

• Excellent customer service.

• Ability to employ flexibility and creativity in the face of ambiguity and challenges.

• Strong leadership skills, self-direction and the ability to take ownership and drive responsibilities through to completion while balancing the needs of all stakeholders.

• Ability to design and implement systems necessary to gather, maintain and analyze statistical data and generate reports.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office as well ability to integrate a wide range of technology and data management into daily work.

• Excellent oral and written communication skills, including visual presentation of information and high-level command of grammar, spelling and word usage.

• Strong organizational, analytical, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

• Successful completion of background checks (PA State Criminal, PA Department of Public Welfare Child Abuse, U.S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender Registry, and F.B.I. fingerprinting.

Philadelphia Youth Network offers a comprehensive employee health & wellness benefits program and a competitive salary range based on past experience, job knowledge, and demonstrated skills and abilities.

PYN alleviates poverty by preparing young people to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce. PYN coordinates partners that connect young people to education and employment experiences, equipping them with the skills employers need. As a result, PYN creates a system of services that help young people become successful, creating a diverse local talent pipeline. Learn more at pyninc.org.

Interested candidates should email a cover letter and resume with salary requirements to jobopps@pyninc.org and please indicate Senior BPS in the subject line.