Director of Institutional Giving: Rock to the Future

Rock to the Future provides student-driven music programs in a safe and supportive environment at no cost for Philadelphia youth. Through music, our students build life skills to unlock their fullest potential to support current and lifelong well-being. RocktotheFuture.org

This is a full-time, exempt role and is responsible for leading and achieving institutional giving fundraising goals at Rock to the Future. This position is primarily remote for administrative duties with occasional in-person attendance at events, team building opportunities, fundraising events, donor meetings, site visits, and as requested. Evenings and weekends may be required in-person for events and virtually for Board and committee meetings. Compensation starts at $55,000+ with medical, dental, vision benefits, paid time off, and paid holidays.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to Jobs@RocktotheFuture.org. No calls please. We will follow up with qualified candidates the first week of November.

Responsibilities

Primary point of contact internally and externally for all foundation, corporate, and government giving Manage and implement fundraising strategy for institutional giving (foundation, corporate, and government) to achieve organization fundraising goals

Submit Institutional Giving expense budget needs each fiscal year Other duties as assigned related to institutional giving

Skills / Experience Required