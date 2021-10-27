Impact Manager: Starfinder Foundation

What We Need
The Impact Manager will help to support the organization and leadership team in meeting organizational strategic, financial, and programmatic impact goals. This role will help to optimize organizational capacity through utilizing data monitoring, evaluation, and analysis and to inform program design and planning and to tell the story of Starfinder Foundation to an external audience of donors, volunteers and the community as a whole.
The Impact Manager will report to the Executive Director and will be the organization’s key collaborator in assessing organizational effectiveness. They will develop systems, processes, and efficiencies to aid in achievement of goals, and serve as a cross-departmental liaison for operations, development/fundraising, program execution and administration, and marketing and communications. This integral role will implement the systems and tools that will identify and capture the depth and breadth of organizational impact.
What They’ll Do
- Develop, implement, and monitor Starfinder key performance indicators and evaluation plan addressing logic models, strategic and program evaluation questions, data collection methods, analysis and reporting to support
- Assist in developing tools and processes that allow for both qualitative and quantitative data collection in program delivery, marketing campaigns and fundraising initiatives
- Analyze, synthesize, and produce key insights that can easily inform multiple audiences via narrative or visual story telling
- Collaborate with organizational leadership team to identify insights, strengthen evidence to inspire fundraising and community support, and cultivate relationships with other key program delivery stakeholders
- Engage program delivery team to assist in envisioning and embedding creative methods for impact measurement and optimizing outcomes for program implementation
- Participate in annual and seasonal program planning to ensure short and long term program plans align with organizational mission, vision and goals
- Assist in facilitation of the effective use of funding through budget monitoring and management
- Participate in advising the organization’s strategic direction
Organizational Learning and Advancement
- Build an organization wide data management approach to ensure relevant data is accessible to all staff
- Develop operational processes that support the seamless exchange of data and information across departments to promote collaboration and knowledge sharing
- Partner with development team to ensure that accurate and reliable data is integrated into grant proposals, marketing and other externally facing communications
Evaluation and Measurement
- Partner with program team to provide strategic guidance and technical assistance to support data collection and evaluation
- Oversee and manage the systems and processes for collecting, storing, and organizing key data
- Support internal staff in their ability to understand, make meaning of and utilize data to deliver on strategic priorities
- Visualize data and plans through dashboards, summaries, reports, infographics, and presentations
Requirements
This could be a great fit if you have:
- Passion for Starfinder’s mission and the belief that all youth, regardless of background deserve equitable opportunity
- Experience in fields such as, education, social science, program evaluation or data analysis
- Demonstrated experience in gathering, organizing, and analyzing large amounts of data to support improvement efforts
- Advanced skills utilizing various software and web-based tools for data collection, management or reporting (e.g., MS Excel, Hello Insight, Canva, etc.)
- Proficiency in standard office software and communications tools; with a “systems” approach to administrative work and project management.
- A knack for being detail-oriented, process-oriented, and extremely conscientious about follow-through
- Previous experience in program evaluation and/or data analysis
- Grounding in positive youth development and/or social change theories
- A highly self-driven attitude, capable of working alone and a still, a successful team player
- Ability to thrive in a collaborative professional environment
- Experience working with diverse constituencies
- Demonstrated experience providing technical assistance and support to a team
Other Requirements
- Must be willing to work occasional evenings and weekends to support program delivery efforts, and organization wide events and meetings
- Must satisfactorily complete necessary background checks to work in a youth serving organization
- Must provide proof of vaccination for Covid-19, or acceptable religious or medical exemption
Benefits
$45,000-$55,000
Salary is commensurate with experience
Position includes medical and dental benefits, holidays, paid time-off, and 403(b) participation
About Us
Who We Are
Starfinder Foundation is an organization that uses soccer to inspire social change and transform the lives of youth in underserved communities, one kid at a time. Our vision is a Philadelphia region where the playing field is level, and all kids are thriving. We are guided by the following principles:
- All kids deserve to learn grow and thrive
- A strong community is our greatest asset
- Young people have a great deal to contribute
- Soccer is a powerful vehicle for youth development
- Play makes life better
Why We Do It
At Starfinder Foundation (Starfinder), we are actively refuting the idea that Philadelphia’s underserved youth need to stay underserved. We refute the idea that only the kids with the most resources can be successful or that graduation and college is attainable to some, but not to all.
This is why we do not just help kids on the soccer field; we help them develop off the field, too. We provide educational resources, emotional support and leadership training. We cultivate a supportive, tight-knit community that pushes each of our kids forward.
Starfinder is an award winning, internationally recognized nonprofit organization that promotes positive youth development for elementary, middle, and high school youth, through high-quality youth sports programming. We use soccer as a framework to provide the opportunity and support youth need to be healthy contributors to their communities. We offer young people an experience through which they can excel in athletics, while practicing life and leadership skills in a safe, fun, supportive, and challenging environment.