Impact Manager: Starfinder Foundation

This could be a great fit if you have:

The Impact Manager will report to the Executive Director and will be the organization’s key collaborator in assessing organizational effectiveness. They will develop systems, processes, and efficiencies to aid in achievement of goals, and serve as a cross-departmental liaison for operations, development/fundraising, program execution and administration, and marketing and communications. This integral role will implement the systems and tools that will identify and capture the depth and breadth of organizational impact.

The Impact Manager will help to support the organization and leadership team in meeting organizational strategic, financial, and programmatic impact goals. This role will help to optimize organizational capacity through utilizing data monitoring, evaluation, and analysis and to inform program design and planning and to tell the story of Starfinder Foundation to an external audience of donors, volunteers and the community as a whole.

About Us

Who We Are

Starfinder Foundation is an organization that uses soccer to inspire social change and transform the lives of youth in underserved communities, one kid at a time. Our vision is a Philadelphia region where the playing field is level, and all kids are thriving. We are guided by the following principles:

All kids deserve to learn grow and thrive

A strong community is our greatest asset

Young people have a great deal to contribute

Soccer is a powerful vehicle for youth development

Play makes life better

Why We Do It

At Starfinder Foundation (Starfinder), we are actively refuting the idea that Philadelphia’s underserved youth need to stay underserved. We refute the idea that only the kids with the most resources can be successful or that graduation and college is attainable to some, but not to all.

This is why we do not just help kids on the soccer field; we help them develop off the field, too. We provide educational resources, emotional support and leadership training. We cultivate a supportive, tight-knit community that pushes each of our kids forward.

Starfinder is an award winning, internationally recognized nonprofit organization that promotes positive youth development for elementary, middle, and high school youth, through high-quality youth sports programming. We use soccer as a framework to provide the opportunity and support youth need to be healthy contributors to their communities. We offer young people an experience through which they can excel in athletics, while practicing life and leadership skills in a safe, fun, supportive, and challenging environment.