Development Manager: Association for Public Art

Posted October 27th, 2021 at 1:04 pm.

Position

The full-time (currently hybrid remote & office) Development Manager will be an integral part of aPA’s team and report to the Executive Director & Chief Curator. We are a small, dedicated and dynamic team, seeking a proficient, highly motivated, astute, and organized professional to “hit the ground running” and represent aPA with enthusiasm and confidence.

Responsibilities

  • Manage, strengthen, and build all fundraising activities (individual, foundation, government, corporate) including membership solicitations and contributions
  • Work collaboratively with aPA staff and Board Development Committee
  • Foster donor cultivation, relationships and prospect research
  • Track and acknowledge grants and gifts, maintain database, and create analytical reports
  • Facilitate Board participation, reports and major gift contributions
  • Oversee development related special events, including communications and printed materials

Qualifications

  • Two+ years proven non-profit fundraising experience
  • Master’s degree preferred, or Bachelor’s degree with comparable development experience
  • Prospect research and grant management experience
  • Superior record keeping, organization, and writing skills
  • Exceptional interpersonal and team member skills
  • Ability to engage with corporate, government, and foundation leaders
  • Experience with individual and corporate donor cultivation
  • Familiarity with non-profit budgets and reporting
  • Mac computer expertise and software knowledge
  • Experience with InDesign, Photoshop, Filemaker, and Mailchimp a plus
  • Ability to work flexible schedule and in-person, including occasional weekend and evening hours

Compensation and Benefits

  • Salary commensurate with experience $55,000 – $65,000
  • Excellent paid benefits package, including health, dental, and disability

About Us

About aPA

 The Association for Public Art (aPA), founded in 1872 as the nation’s first private, non-profit public art organization, seeks an experienced fundraising professional to oversee a vigorous development and membership program and related activities.

The aPA’s award-winning and innovative programs carry out our mission to commission and acquire, preserve and protect, interpret and promote public art in Philadelphia. The aPA is dedicated to creating a Museum Without Walls that informs, engages, and inspires diverse audiences, while advancing opportunities for artists to contribute to the city’s places and spaces. The aPA is committed to building a more diverse and representative public art collection in Philadelphia, and advancing equity, diversity and inclusiveness in our work. In 2022 the aPA will celebrate its 150th year as a leader in the field of public art.

Apply for this job

To apply, put DEVELOPMENT MANAGER in the Subject line and submit the following via email attachment to HR@associationforpublicart.org: • Cover letter • Resume • Brief writing sample • Names & contact information for 3 references

