Development Manager: Association for Public Art

Position
The full-time (currently hybrid remote & office) Development Manager will be an integral part of aPA’s team and report to the Executive Director & Chief Curator. We are a small, dedicated and dynamic team, seeking a proficient, highly motivated, astute, and organized professional to “hit the ground running” and represent aPA with enthusiasm and confidence.
Responsibilities
- Manage, strengthen, and build all fundraising activities (individual, foundation, government, corporate) including membership solicitations and contributions
- Work collaboratively with aPA staff and Board Development Committee
- Foster donor cultivation, relationships and prospect research
- Track and acknowledge grants and gifts, maintain database, and create analytical reports
- Facilitate Board participation, reports and major gift contributions
- Oversee development related special events, including communications and printed materials
Qualifications
- Two+ years proven non-profit fundraising experience
- Master’s degree preferred, or Bachelor’s degree with comparable development experience
- Prospect research and grant management experience
- Superior record keeping, organization, and writing skills
- Exceptional interpersonal and team member skills
- Ability to engage with corporate, government, and foundation leaders
- Experience with individual and corporate donor cultivation
- Familiarity with non-profit budgets and reporting
- Mac computer expertise and software knowledge
- Experience with InDesign, Photoshop, Filemaker, and Mailchimp a plus
- Ability to work flexible schedule and in-person, including occasional weekend and evening hours
Compensation and Benefits
- Salary commensurate with experience $55,000 – $65,000
- Excellent paid benefits package, including health, dental, and disability
About Us
About aPA
The Association for Public Art (aPA), founded in 1872 as the nation’s first private, non-profit public art organization, seeks an experienced fundraising professional to oversee a vigorous development and membership program and related activities.
The aPA’s award-winning and innovative programs carry out our mission to commission and acquire, preserve and protect, interpret and promote public art in Philadelphia. The aPA is dedicated to creating a Museum Without Walls that informs, engages, and inspires diverse audiences, while advancing opportunities for artists to contribute to the city’s places and spaces. The aPA is committed to building a more diverse and representative public art collection in Philadelphia, and advancing equity, diversity and inclusiveness in our work. In 2022 the aPA will celebrate its 150th year as a leader in the field of public art.
Apply for this job
To apply, put DEVELOPMENT MANAGER in the Subject line and submit the following via email attachment to HR@associationforpublicart.org: • Cover letter • Resume • Brief writing sample • Names & contact information for 3 references