General Manager: Indego Bike Share System Bicycle Transit Systems

Bike Transit Systems, a Philadelphia-based woman-owned business, is the contracted concessionaire that manages and operates Indego, Philadelphia’s bike share system. Indego is one of the country’s most equitable and successful bike share programs and is run in close coordination with the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability (OTIS). Independence Blue Cross is the title sponsor for Indego. Since launch in 2015, there have been nearly 5 million trips and the system has grown to more than 160 stations and 1600 bikes (electric and classic). In the coming years, Indego is set to more than double in size.
The General Manager is the leader of Indego and the key axis between the City, Independence Blue Cross, the equipment supplier (BCycle), the Bike Transit Central team and local staff of over 40 people. We are seeking a leader who will lead a dynamic and passionate team to successfully achieve ridership, equity and financial system goals while growing the Indego system. The General Manger will support Bicycle Transit’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and justice (DEIJ). The General Manager reports to the CEO and is responsible for managing and developing team members and formulating and executing Indego bike share strategies. This role requires a thoughtful leader and confident decision maker with ability to measure and monitor performance.
The General Manager will oversee all aspects of Philadelphia’s Indego Bike Share system. Core responsibilities include the following, but are not limited to:
- Lead the development of goals and strategy for Indego as part of overall Bike Transit operations to ensure the overall success of the Indego system.
- Develop and support effective working relationships between local Bike Transit staff and City of Philadelphia staff engaged with Indego.
- Lead the development of local system goals and strategy in collaboration with local staff, Bike Transit Central team, the City, Sponsor and other key stakeholders.
- Participate in the development and implementation of equitable bike share initiatives in partnership with oTIS, Bike Transit’s Chief Equity and Strategy Officer and other key stakeholders.
- Regularly review pricing and customer service policies; recommend modifications and coordinate implementation with management team.
- Manage Indego Department heads
- Oversee Operating, Infrastructure, Engagement and Marketing managers to align departmental strategies and activities with system goals and service benchmarks.
- Set clear expectations for outcomes and productivity, and successfully lead the team to deliver on them.
- Build the culture of the Indego team in alignment with Bike Transit’s mission, vision and values.
- Support the scalable growth of the company by developing and enabling the success of each member of the Indego team.
- Inform and support human resource modeling, planning, and training.
- Assure financial performance of the Indego system.
- Develop and manage local budget; collaborate with finance team on financial forecasting, including operating expenses and revenues.
- Analyze financial performance to identify areas for improvement; develop plans in collaboration with key stakeholders and implement.
- Oversee local operation of Indego to align with key goals and strategy for Bike Transit
- Lead collaboration, communication and alignment of local system initiatives with Bike Transit Central strategy; ensure Bike Transit mission, vision, values and company goals are embraced at the local level.
- Participate in company committees (i.e. safety and DEIJ) and/or committee-hosted events.
- Ensure ongoing oversight and management of city assets, contractual obligations, company policies including strict adherence to safety policies and procedures.
- Implement, improve, and share organizational best practices.
- Ensure Indego expansion and operation commitments are attained
- Oversee system expansions both within Philadelphia and potentially to additional jurisdictions.
- Review and implement annual expansion plan in coordination with Infrastructure, Engagement managers and City staff.
- Manage supply chain relationships to assure supplier transparency and accountability on service, product performance and cost
- Oversee and manage critical relationships for the Indego program; support relationships with program sponsor, elected officials, other core partners
Core Competencies:
- Leadership Skills: Inspire and motivate employees to successfully achieve operational goals; provide a stable, positive environment that challenges and develops employee potential; remove obstacles that interfere with team goals; earns respect of team and clients alike.
- Emotional Intelligence: Self-aware, easily establishes trust and integrity with clients and staff; leads with empathy while holding team members accountable.
- Communication Skills: Collaborate and communicate effectively; requires listening, strategic context, win-win negotiating, situational leadership; great written, verbal and presentation skills.
- Delegation and Project Management: Clearly outline project goals and deliverables, delegate, manage project milestones and hold staff accountable; strong problem-solving aptitude. Ability to identify priorities and focus on critical tasks.
- Resource Management: Work collaboratively with the team to find creative ways to accomplish goals in the face of resource constraints; develop and manage realistic operating budgets that accomplish program objectives.
- Continuous Improvement: Proficient in company best practices in each function; looks for ways to improve efficiency and performance; analyzes data to make fact-based decisions; incorporates feedback from various stakeholders to improve processes.
- Problem Solving: Ability to identify, analyze and understand root causes of issues to innovatively develop and implement measurable solutions.
- Adaptability: Enthusiastically adapt to changes in the work environment; manage competing demands; maintain team focus and optimism when dealing with frequent change, delays or unexpected events.
Education and/or Work Experience Requirements:
- College degree in business administration, transportation or related field required. Advanced degree a plus.
- 8+ years of demonstrated success in leading large teams, developing and retaining key employees
- Prior experience championing and participating in diversity, equity, inclusion and justice principles and practices.
- Prior experience managing a budget including P&L responsibility.
- Strong computer aptitude: high proficiency in Microsoft 365 applications and prior project management software utilization.
- Must have demonstrated leadership experience and history of successfully developing and retaining key employees.
- Experience working with government, businesses, and non-profits strongly preferred.
- Passion for bikes or sustainability a plus.
Physical Requirements and Special Demands:
- Job may require hours that exceed 8 hours per day and/or 40 hours per week
- Must be able to perform field visits and travel to client/vendor meetings
- This role requires an on-site presence in the office to address ad-hoc, in-person requests and personnel matters. Working a shift from home can be accommodated on occasion, depending on department and system needs. *COVID-19 protocols may supplant this requirement
- This job operates in a professional office located in a warehouse environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers and digital screens
- Must be able to lift up to 20lbs.
- This role requires the ability to speak clearly so listeners can understand, understand the speech of another person, see details of objects that are less than a few feet away, stand or sit for several hours straight at a time, and bend or stoop as necessary.
- The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.
A few of the benefits we offer:
- Competitive compensation package
- Affordable medical and dental insurance options
- Voluntary vision insurance
- 401k with up to 4% employer match
- 15 days PTO + 10 company holidays per year
- Paid parental leave
- Free bike share memberships
We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/V/D
About Us
Bicycle Transit Systems has paved the way for bike share in the United States, as our leaders have launched bike share systems in almost every major American city. We currently have over 100 employees, operating three major systems: Los Angeles’ Metro Bike Share, Philadelphia’s Indego and Las Vegas’ RTC Bike Share. 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, our dedicated staff maintain bicycles to be safe and smooth, service customers and get more people riding bikes. Our hallmarks are innovation, equity and operational excellence. Bike Transit launched the first member-incentivized rebalancing program, the first cash payment system, the first and deepest transit integration. Our Philadelphia system has developed industry leading equity efforts. And all of our systems have the same mark of safe, clean bikes and stations, maintained with the utmost care and professionalism. We imagine a world where there are more bikes on streets than cars and a bike share program in every city. It takes hard working, passionate, sometimes quirky and mission driven people to make this happen, and we are lucky to have people like this managing, promoting and operating our programs.