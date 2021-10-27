Executive Director: Food Moxie

The Food Moxie Executive Director (ED) oversees all strategic and operational responsibilities of the organization and provides leadership for Food Moxie’s staff, programs, strategic plan, and execution of its mission. Other key duties include fundraising, and community outreach and managing partnerships. The position reports directly to the Board of Directors.

The Food Moxie Executive Director shall lead the organization in its mission to educate and inspire people to grow, prepare, and eat healthy food. Food Moxie activities include partnering with organizations in Philadelphia to engage youth and families in gardening, farming, and food education, to promote self-sufficiency, community connectedness, and advance food justice. The ED will support the Food Moxie mission by working directly with community program participants to share information and resources with one another to grow and cook food, as well as learn about food systems and agriculture. In partnership with local schools and community-based organizations, Food Moxie’s signature programs and initiatives center around experiential learning, leadership development, and “building agency” with participants to bolster individual and community health.

The ED will ensure that organizational and programmatic operations align with Food Moxie’s commitment to equity and inclusion, cooperative principles, and promote local, small-scale, urban agriculture.

The ED position currently supervises a staff of two.

Executive Director Core Responsibilities:

Strategic Leadership

Work with the board, staff, and key stakeholders/partners to develop and implement a mission-driven strategic plan.

Work with the board, staff, and key stakeholders/partners to develop and implement a mission-driven strategic plan. Implement and track annual priorities, utilizing a metrics dashboard, and task list for strategic plan areas.

Implement and track annual priorities, utilizing a metrics dashboard, and task list for strategic plan areas. Utilize data-driven analysis in evaluating all operational and strategic operations.

Utilize data-driven analysis in evaluating all operational and strategic operations. Serve as liaison between board and staff, strategic partners, and funders. Present program reports, materials, and resources to the Board of Directors as needed and during scheduled meetings.

Serve as liaison between board and staff, strategic partners, and funders. Present program reports, materials, and resources to the Board of Directors as needed and during scheduled meetings. Ensure transparency of communication with board and staff.

Ensure transparency of communication with board and staff. Oversee capacity building in accordance with strategic goals and priorities

Oversee capacity building in accordance with strategic goals and priorities Cultivate and maintain relationships with all donors and foundation and institutional funders. Review and finalize fund development initiatives, grant applications, fundraising events, and annual appeals.

Cultivate and maintain relationships with all donors and foundation and institutional funders. Review and finalize fund development initiatives, grant applications, fundraising events, and annual appeals. Develop a long-term revenue plan that includes planned giving and other strategies to create sustained funding.

Develop a long-term revenue plan that includes planned giving and other strategies to create sustained funding. Lead budget review process in collaboration with board finance committee.

Lead budget review process in collaboration with board finance committee. Oversee annual audit/financial statements and filing of 990 and BCO-10 in consultation with independent auditor.

Personnel Management

Review and refine recruitment of staff, including hiring, onboarding and performance review and evaluation. Ensure hiring, retention and training of staff are aligned with organizational values and goals.

Review and refine recruitment of staff, including hiring, onboarding and performance review and evaluation. Ensure hiring, retention and training of staff are aligned with organizational values and goals. Develop and maintain personnel policies and procedures, including benefits and compensation

Develop and maintain personnel policies and procedures, including benefits and compensation Conduct performance reviews for direct reports.

Conduct performance reviews for direct reports. Identify and secure opportunities for professional development and team building.

Identify and secure opportunities for professional development and team building. Lead and support an environment to examine, engage, and push forward Food Moxie’s commitment to race equity, advance food, and social justice, and build an organizational culture of collaboration, innovation, and joy.

Program Management

Ensure Food Moxie has a visible and respected presence in the community. Develop a comprehensive communications plan that keeps all stakeholders engaged.

Ensure Food Moxie has a visible and respected presence in the community. Develop a comprehensive communications plan that keeps all stakeholders engaged. Ensure Food Moxie continually applies for all USDA and other federal grants as appropriate and the successful management and compliance of those grants once they are awarded.

Ensure Food Moxie continually applies for all USDA and other federal grants as appropriate and the successful management and compliance of those grants once they are awarded. Serve as media spokesperson, including soliciting press coverage and securing public speaking engagements to raise awareness of Food Moxie.

Serve as media spokesperson, including soliciting press coverage and securing public speaking engagements to raise awareness of Food Moxie. Oversee relationships with major vendors, including insurance agencies, auditors, employee benefits providers (including Weavers Way Co-op), and city/state/federal agencies for licensing.

Oversee relationships with major vendors, including insurance agencies, auditors, employee benefits providers (including Weavers Way Co-op), and city/state/federal agencies for licensing. Ensure that legal and regulatory requirements are met; consult with legal counsel as needed.

Qualifications/Skills/Attributes:

Bachelor’s Degree in a related field (years of relevant experience may be substituted for Degree).

Bachelor’s Degree in a related field (years of relevant experience may be substituted for Degree). Minimum 5 years of relevant non-profit leadership experience with an emphasis on organizational and resource development.

Minimum 5 years of relevant non-profit leadership experience with an emphasis on organizational and resource development. Minimum 5 years of experience with program development and management, grant writing and reporting.

Minimum 5 years of experience with program development and management, grant writing and reporting. Demonstrated passion and engagement in food education, gardening, farming programs and initiatives, preferred.

Demonstrated passion and engagement in food education, gardening, farming programs and initiatives, preferred. Ability to manage time efficiently – with great attention to details/deadlines – while working on several projects simultaneously.

Ability to manage time efficiently – with great attention to details/deadlines – while working on several projects simultaneously. Strong communicator who has effective relationship management skills and is an inspiring and credible external spokesperson.

Strong communicator who has effective relationship management skills and is an inspiring and credible external spokesperson. Exceptional writing, oral, and interpersonal communication skills. High level of attention to detail.

Exceptional writing, oral, and interpersonal communication skills. High level of attention to detail. Ability to motivate and develop staff and volunteers;

Ability to motivate and develop staff and volunteers; Ability to develop partnerships with service and program-related organizations;

Ability to develop partnerships with service and program-related organizations; Ability to work independently, think creatively, solve problems collaboratively, and make decisions in accordance with established policies;

Ability to work independently, think creatively, solve problems collaboratively, and make decisions in accordance with established policies; Ability to budget time and delegate tasks according to the needs of the organization;

Ability to budget time and delegate tasks according to the needs of the organization; Demonstrated ability to think strategically and understanding of strategic development;

Demonstrated ability to think strategically and understanding of strategic development; Demonstrated ability to understand and interpret financial reports and conduct budgetary planning.

Demonstrated ability to understand and interpret financial reports and conduct budgetary planning. Proficiency with Microsoft Office and Google products

Salary Range: $75,000-$85,000