Director of Development: Pennsylvania Innocence Project

Position Summary:

We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Development Director. In partnership with the Executive Director, the Director of Development is responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive fundraising program that drives growth and sustainability for the organization. A successful candidate will feel a strong sense of commitment to the mission of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project.

Specific Responsibilities:

Assist Executive Director and Board in setting annual fundraising and marketing goals

Develop and execute annual fundraising plan

Secure financial support from individuals, foundations, government resources, and corporations

Develop and maintain ongoing relationships with major donors

Develop and track proposals and reports for all foundation and corporate fundraising

Oversee the preparation and implementation of regular donor solicitation campaigns

Oversee development and implementation of fundraising events

Assist with Board Development Committee and engaging Board members in fundraising and special events

Create regular development reports for the Executive Director and Board

Create solicitation materials for the fundraising team.

Qualifications:

The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills with a passion for social and racial justice. They will have demonstrated success in all facets of fundraising including individual and corporate giving, government and foundation grants and special events. They will have experience in recruiting, managing, motivating, and engaging board members in fundraising. Sensitivity to the unique needs facing exonerees who have spent years wrongly incarcerated is required.

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited 4-year institution is required, Certificate in fundraising management is helpful. Five years Development experience including experience with fundraising software and familiarity with budgeting and financial reporting is required. Superior written, verbal, and interpersonal skills are essential.

We strongly encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply for this position and invite you to share with us your thoughts on how your background and experiences can contribute to the diversity, vitality, and cultural perspective of our staff, clients, and services.

Salary: $70,000- $85,000, based on experience, with benefits.