Executive Director: Philadelphia Bail Fund

The Opportunity :

PBF is at an important juncture in its organizational history. Since 2020, the organization has grown rapidly from a staff of one to four full-time staff members. In response to COVID-19 and the uprisings against police violence in 2020, PBF greatly expanded its impact, helping free over 400 Philadelphians from the city’s jails – a 400% increase from the prior year. The organization has also increased its capacity to provide holistic post-release supports and to engage in intentional organizing with directly impacted communities. With our Board, staff, leaders (our directly impacted organizers), and volunteers, PBF is undergoing substantial growth as we build the grassroots movement necessary to end cash bail and pretrial punishment in Philadelphia.

We are hiring a dynamic and experienced Executive Director (ED) to oversee the continuation of this important work and lead PBF into this exciting new chapter. The ED will have primary responsibility for the management of the organization, with emphasis on strategic planning, administration, fundraising, and Board relations. The ED reports to the Board of Directors and oversees a staff of three people.

Responsibilities

Staff Management & Leadership

The Executive Director directs the staff team in carrying out the day-to-day operations that move us toward our goals.

Oversee the administration and operations of the organization; ensure smooth functioning of ongoing programmatic efforts and implement systems to track scaling progress; regularly evaluate program components.

Oversee the administration and operations of the organization; ensure smooth functioning of ongoing programmatic efforts and implement systems to track scaling progress; regularly evaluate program components. Supervise staff members, including goal setting, development, evaluation, and coaching; maintain a work environment that fosters teamwork, open communications, and dedication to PBF’s vision and values.

Supervise staff members, including goal setting, development, evaluation, and coaching; maintain a work environment that fosters teamwork, open communications, and dedication to PBF’s vision and values. Steward the ongoing organizational transformation that is needed to attain PBF’s goals, and nurture an inclusive, collaborative, team-orientated work environment.

Steward the ongoing organizational transformation that is needed to attain PBF’s goals, and nurture an inclusive, collaborative, team-orientated work environment. Provide direction and visionary leadership for the organization and plan and implement strategies to further shared mission and goals.

Provide direction and visionary leadership for the organization and plan and implement strategies to further shared mission and goals. Oversee the work of contingent staff, including external consultants and vendors; monitor achievement of goals relative to established service level agreements and contracts.

Board & Governance

The Executive Director collaborates with the Board of Directors to develop and execute PBF’s strategic vision and direction.

Cultivate ongoing collaborative relationship with an engaged Board, equipping them with necessary information about organizational developments.

Cultivate ongoing collaborative relationship with an engaged Board, equipping them with necessary information about organizational developments. Serve as ex-officio member of Board and seek and build board involvement in strategic planning and direction.

Serve as ex-officio member of Board and seek and build board involvement in strategic planning and direction. Work closely with the Board to steer the organization to meet goals in alignment with mission.

Fundraising & Finance

The Executive Director ensures that PBF is fiscally sound and financially healthy.

Ensure a strong fundraising program that includes grassroots, major donor, and foundation strategies in addition to grant writing.

Ensure a strong fundraising program that includes grassroots, major donor, and foundation strategies in addition to grant writing. Develop, nurture, and maintain key funding relationships, especially among foundations and major donors.

Develop, nurture, and maintain key funding relationships, especially among foundations and major donors. Work with Board & Controller to develop, adopt and monitor annual budget, as well as ensure long-term financial health and stability of the organization.

Communications

The Executive Director maintains effective communications with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring that messaging aligns with PBF’s mission, principles, and goals.

Support Communications team to deepen and refine all aspects of communications—from web presence to external relations with the goal of greatly expanding our publicity.

Support Communications team to deepen and refine all aspects of communications—from web presence to external relations with the goal of greatly expanding our publicity. When appropriate and strategic, serve as the voice & spokesperson for PBF among press, coalitions, funders, and the community-at-large.

When appropriate and strategic, serve as the voice & spokesperson for PBF among press, coalitions, funders, and the community-at-large. Cultivate key relationships, partnerships, and alliances within and beyond Philadelphia city limits.

Cultivate key relationships, partnerships, and alliances within and beyond Philadelphia city limits. Respond to unanticipated opportunities and challenges as they arise.

Qualifications

Successful candidates will possess the following qualifications. (We are less interested in titles and more interested in who you are and what you’ve actually accomplished.)

Demonstrated record of working to dismantle mass incarceration and carceral systems.

Demonstrated record of working to dismantle mass incarceration and carceral systems. Prior experience in supervising staff and managing a cohesive staff team, and skilled in moving through conflict.

Prior experience in supervising staff and managing a cohesive staff team, and skilled in moving through conflict. Effective experience in strategic planning, organizational development, organizational transformation.

Effective experience in strategic planning, organizational development, organizational transformation. A track record of successful fundraising through grants, events, and individual donor solicitation.

A track record of successful fundraising through grants, events, and individual donor solicitation. A deep knowledge of the cash bail system. Knowledge can be demonstrated by having experience with cash bail being imposed upon you, having posted/paid cash bail on behalf of another person, and/or having experience providing legal representation to someone subject to cash bail. Priority will be given to candidates who have been directly impacted by bail and/or the criminal legal system.

A deep knowledge of the cash bail system. Knowledge can be demonstrated by having experience with cash bail being imposed upon you, having posted/paid cash bail on behalf of another person, and/or having experience providing legal representation to someone subject to cash bail. Priority will be given to candidates who have been directly impacted by bail and/or the criminal legal system. Dedication to centering the experiences and beliefs of justice-involved people in program design and development and experience working with justice-involved people.

Dedication to centering the experiences and beliefs of justice-involved people in program design and development and experience working with justice-involved people. High degree of cultural awareness; experience in navigating and challenging white supremacy, classism, racism, and other systems of oppression.

High degree of cultural awareness; experience in navigating and challenging white supremacy, classism, racism, and other systems of oppression. Visionary and strategic; the ability to anticipate and create possibilities during challenges and see the big picture while paying attention to details.

Visionary and strategic; the ability to anticipate and create possibilities during challenges and see the big picture while paying attention to details. Strong facilitator; excellent interpersonal and communication skills; skilled in resolving conflict.

Strong facilitator; excellent interpersonal and communication skills; skilled in resolving conflict. A collaborative leader; ability to lead through collaborative partnerships and engage others in planned change.

Preferred Qualifications:

Roots in Philadelphia; familiarity with various communities and neighborhoods.

Roots in Philadelphia; familiarity with various communities and neighborhoods. Candidates who have been directly impacted by bail and/or the criminal legal system.

Salary & Benefits

Compensation includes competitive salary and generous benefits package.