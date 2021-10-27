Development Director: ACLAMO
Posted October 27th, 2021
at 3:21 pm.
Objectives:
- 5 Year Development Plan: Develop and execute ACLAMO’s “5-year Development Plan” (or Campaign)
- Revenue Generation: Support ACLAMO’s strategic goal to raise between $300,000 to $500,000 per year in new donors’ contributions (Individual, Corporations, Foundations) by the year 2023
- Building relationships with new Major Donors: Together with the Executive Director, the Board President, and other Board Members, help establish, grow and retain close relationships with a solid and selected group of key individuals and/or corporations (ideally ten or more), that are able to donate to ACLAMO every year amounts in between $50,000 and $100,000. In addition, build engagement and giving by new donors to grow charitable fund accounts and endowments
- Support relationships with current donors: Work collaboratively with ACLAMO’s Executive Director, Business Development Manager, Staff, and Board of Directors in managing relationships with major donors and donor prospects.
- Communications: Ensure a consistent and effective flow of communication with key donors and stakeholders
- Donor Database: Update, improve, and administer our current “Donor Database” (CRM)
- Fundraising activities: Support all fundraising activities/initiatives created or developed by ACLAMO, and ensure they are done with excellence, quality, integrity, meet our financial goals, and are done in adherence to legal regulations, and following our values as an organization
- Facilities and Physical Space: Lead all fundraising efforts related to improving, moving, renting, buying, or finding physical space for the organization, including the establishment of an endowment in the near future
Responsibilities:
- Together with the Executive Director, Board President and the Development Committee Chair, develop thE “5- year Development Plan” (or campaign) with clear and well-defined goals: Revenue target (Major, Board, Community and Parent gifts), timeline, sources and mapping of potential Major donors, specific goals by corporation/individuals, activities and tactics to reach the intended goals, networking activities, physical space plan and building endowment, etc.
- Produce a high-level plan and strategies to create new ACLAMO’s key strategic relationships with potential major donors and maintain established stakeholders
- Research potential donors to gain insight into needs, beliefs, and donation habits to understand how to position our organization to them
- We define a Major Donor as people or organizations able to give ACLAMO in between $50 to $100k a year
- Under ACLAMO’s Executive Director direction and close collaboration with the Board of Directors, the candidate will support the fundraising efforts of the organization
- Support the ED and Development manager in the planning, organization, and execution of ACLAMO’s key fundraising activities and events
- Be a consistent face and contact for existing and new donors representing ACLAMO internally and at external meetings, events, and fundraising
- Ensure there is a regular flow of communications with our key donors
- Manage all regular donor communications
- Write an ACLAMO “Script or Case for Support” narrative to be used with potential donors and train the ED, Board, and Staff members in its use with all of our stakeholders
- Develop, collaborate and/or customize all marketing materials and communications needed to support the establishment of the relationships with Major Donors
- Database: Update, improve, and administer our current “Donor Database” (CRM).
- Converted into a comprehensive, organic, and user-friendly “Donor” database: donor profiles, donors by segment, historical information, generate communications to donors, generate reports, etc.
- Maintain complete and orderly records of donors
- When appropriate and under the ED direction, represent ACLAMO with potential donors (individual, corporations Foundations) and important stakeholders to build or strengthen relationships, and/or to prospect and/or solicit gifts in partnership with the ED, President, and other Board members
- Be a contributing member in the Development Team, providing insight and advice to the ED, Business Development Manager, and other relevant staff
- Collaborate with the development of the fundraising budget together with the ED and Development Manager
- Serve as the secretary and operational engine of the Board’s Development Committee. Be responsible for:
- Supporting the Chair of the committee in establishing the agenda of the meetings, setting meeting dates, and other items needed for smooth committee operation
- The development, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of a fundraising plan
- Serving as an active member of the Development Committee and attend regularly scheduled meetings as
- Helping to carry out the responsibilities of the Committee
- Serving as an important link between the ED, Board, and the Development Committee and any related ad- hoc committees
- Keeping the Board informed with reports about current activities and plans
- Support and contribute to ACLAMO’s Social Media efforts:
- Collaborate with the Development Manager Social Media activities
- Write and follow up with proposals, articles, e-mails, memos, recognitions, thank you letters, and any other document to complete an ask from a potential founder
Qualifications/Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Fundraising, or comparable degree
- Knowledgeable and experienced in Non-profit development experience is highly desirable
- Proven track record of successfully identifying, securing, and cultivating major gifts in excess of $50,000 to $100,000
- Able to network at a high level
- Results-driven
- Strong leadership skills
- Excellent and effective oral and written communication and organizational skills, including attention to detail and the ability to set priorities and meet deadlines
- Responsible, dependable, creative, and collaborative
- Commitment to the values of our organization: accountable, ethical, and respectful
- Demonstrated ability to remain flexible, multi-task, and work successfully in a fast-paced environment with a high degree of attention to detail and minimum supervision
- Able to work with people from different nationalities, cultural backgrounds, and cultural sensitivity
- Full time (desirable): ACLAMO’s expectation is to have a full-time job position, but provided we find the right candidate that can only work part-time, the time needed to do the job varies throughout the year. It is estimated that an average of 12-16 hours per week throughout the year would be required to do this job well
- Well-known in the Montgomery County business, government, commerce community (desirable)