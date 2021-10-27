Academic Program Manager: ACLAMO (Norristown)

Essential Functions
The Academic Program Manager provides leadership to a team of passionate teaching professionals and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the five (5) different educational programs: Summer Bridge, After School, ELL, Citizenship classes, ADELANTE, and the Family Literacy Program. The ideal candidate will be a strong written and verbal communicator, experienced in education, and proactive with solutions and adjustments.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Provide direct supervision to the Education Department Staff:
- Recruit, screen, and interview applicants for positions in the education department
- Provide overall leadership by setting goals and objectives for all of ACLAMO’s educational programs
- Coach, mentor, and counsel members of the department and answer questions or give feedback to staff members as needed.
- Work directly with members of the department to ensure educational activities and events are effective and cohesive within the larger education curriculum
- Conduct supervisory meetings at least twice a month with the entire department staff to review progress on program goals and objectives
- Lead and assist the Career Coach as well as the Community Liaison between students/ parents, ACLAMO, and the school districts.
Be a leader and a mentor for teachers including the following:
- Assisting them in leading engaging and practical activities for students
- Helping them with the administration of assessments
- Developing supports for students who require it to foster academic improvements, such as one on one tutoring or small group support
- Providing feedback on their lesson plans and materials
- Facilitating teacher training opportunities
- Improve an established curriculum for the Education Department that targets set goals and objectives in literacy, math, science, and other core subjects
- Develop and implement programs to promote staff engagement in preparing English language learner children and parents for academic success
- Work closely with the Social Services Director to refer students/parents for information/referral and/or case management services
Reporting:
- Gather data and prepare performance reports to ascertain the success of all educational programs including monthly and annual reports
- Follow up with students to ensure that supports are effective, and if not, develop new, more pointed supports or seek out other resources
- Communicate frequently with the Senior Programs Director on the status of education programs
Qualifications and Education Requirments
- Bachelor’s Degree in Education from an accredited college or university
- At least one (1+) year of experience working with elementary, middle, or high school students
- Effective oral and written communication skills
- Ability to be a team leader, make meaningful decisions, and provide effective solutions
- Demonstrated ability to multitask, remain flexible, and work independently in a fast-paced environment with minimum
Preferred Skills:
- Proficient in Microsoft programs and comfortable with a variety of data management
- Very comfortable working both independently and as part of a team
- Detail-oriented and strong organizational skills
- Ability to believe in the academic potential of all students
- A passionate supporter of ACLAMO’s mission, vision, and programs
- Bilingual (English/Spanish) preferred
Special Notes:
- Competitive salary; including benefits after a three (3) month probationary
- This position’s working days are Monday through Thursday and Saturday
- This position requires visual and auditory acuity and the physical ability to climb stairs, stand for long periods of time, walk distances, and lift or carry up to 20 pounds.
Must obtain the following three clearances:
- Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance;
- Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check; and
- Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Background